Homebuilding picks up in Henderson in March

HENDERSON, Ky. − A burst of housing starts highlighted new construction activity in Henderson and Henderson County in March.

The city codes office and the city of Corydon issued permits for six new single-family homes last month, more than doubling the total so far this year.

Four of the permits for new houses were issued to Hugh Stone & Sons Construction LLC and HCM LLC for housing starts in the 1400 block of Kayak Lane in Canoe Creek II off South Green Street.

Those development companies, owned by Chris and Mark Stone, have been the leading builders of new homes being built here in recent years.

The six permits for new homes brought the total for the first three months of 2024 to 11, up from seven during the same period last year.

The construction value of housing starts so far this year totaled more than $2.5 million, compared with just under $1.7 million during the same period last year.

New commercial construction was relatively sparse last month.

Walter Gary & Brenda Kay Crawford received a $212,000 new commercial permit for construction of a 7,680-square-foot building at 1655 S. Green St.

AKSHAR21 Inc./Sanket Patel received an $85,199 commercial permit from the county for installation of two gas station canopies at the North South Cafe at 14260 U.S. 41-South near Robards.

The construction value of all building permits in Henderson and Henderson County last month totaled $2.8 million, double that of the $1.4 million in March 2023.

The construction value of all building permits issued during the first three months of 2024 totaled nearly $6.5 million, compared with more than $9.9 million during the same period in 2023 thanks in part to a $3.3 million permit issued to the city of Henderson for a water pump station at 1022 Sand Lane.

Here are the permits issued here last month:

Henderson city building permits for March 2024

Commercial addition: Keith Richard, 1020 Fifth St., $5,000.

New commercial: Walter Gary & Brenda Kay Crawford, 1655 S. Green St., $212,000.

Story continues

Commercial remodeling: I & J Services, 706 N. Green St., Suites A-D, $15,000.

Single-family residential demolition: Corey A. & Brandy L. Reed, 1730 Old Madisonville road, $3,000.

Manufactured home accessory: Joyce & Marsha Mulli Owens, 228 S. Adams St., $3,000.

Single-family residential accessory: Kyle & Lindsay Forrester, 993 Osage Dr., $33,000; F. T. Kelley & Sons, 117 S. Elm St., $64,000; Jared Brooks, 1704 Roosevelt St., $2,500; Zephyr Construction LLC, 2435 Jamestown Dr., $226,000; and Carolyn S. Dorsey, 1305 Judson Place, $15,000.

Single-family new residences: Pamela Edds Moore, 2324 Sunset Lane, $650,000; Dempewolf Properties LC, 1110 Merritt Dr., $20,000 (dirt work only); Hugh Stone & Sons Construction LLC, 1440 Kayak Lane, $180,000; Hugh Stone & Sons Construction LLC, 1439 Kayak Lane, $180,000; Hugh Stone & Sons Construction LLC, 1430 Kayak Lane, $184,000; and HCM LLC, 1432 Kayak Lane, $180,000.

Signs: Kaye Properties LLC, 2717 U.S. 41-North, $2,000; Kaye Properties LLC, 2709 U.S. 41-North, $8,000; Henderson County Farm Bureau Inc., 19 N. Main St., $1,500; Troxel Investment Properties LLC, 2525 U.S. 41-North, $8,000; Jeffrey S. Troxel, 1725 S. Green St., $13,000; Alvey’s Sign Co., 3356 Kentucky 2084-South, $7,950; Troxel Investment Properties LLC, 177 Garden Mile Road, $15,000; Troxel Investment Properties LLC, 2539 U.S. 41-North, $2,000; Sign Crafters Inc., 336 Rettig Road #A, $40,000; LPS Holdings LLC, 706 N. Green St., Suites A-D, $400; and Husk Signs, 706 N. Green St., Suites A-D, $560.

Total: $2.1 million

Henderson County building permits

Room additions: Glenn Miller, 7208 Reed Bluff City Road, $150,000; and James Reid, 12542 Conley Thomas Road, $124,000.

Commercial: AKSHAR21 Inc./Sanket Patel, 14260 U.S. 41-South, $85,199.

Raze & remove: Brad Fulkerson, 3993 Kentucky 351, $7,500; and Mary Frances Conn, 5124 Corydon Greenlick Road, $4,000.

Garage/utility structures: Jacob Bartlett, 9382 Thomason Road, $47,000; Matthew King, 5438 Kentucky 1078-North, $45,000; and Lauren Powell, 8264 Dixon Road #1, $10,000.

Total: $472,699

Corydon city building permits for February and March

New residences: Sarah Epley, 430 Hancock St., $175,000; and Josh Waggener, 406 Third St., $250,000.

Garage: Steven Hagan, 526 Seventh St., $21,000.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Homebuilding picks up in Henderson in March