Homebuyers need to earn 13% more than last year to get a starter house

Buyers must earn 13% more than a year ago to afford the typical US starter home, a new study found.

Nationally, entry-level buyers had to make an annual salary of at least $64,500 in June to afford the typical starter home, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, up from $57,300 a year ago. Redfin defines affordable as no more than 30% of a buyer’s income going to a housing payment.

The dismal affordability conditions reflect the increasing prices and elevated mortgage rates in the housing market, along with such economic factors as inflation and wages not increasing as quickly as shelter costs.

“Buyers searching for starter homes in today’s market are on a wild goose chase because in many parts of the country, there’s no such thing as a starter home anymore,” said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. “That’s locking many Americans out of the housing market altogether, preventing them from building equity and ultimately building lasting wealth.”

Stuck ‘between a rock and a hard place’

The typical starter home sold for a record $243,000 in June, up 2.1% from a year earlier and more than 45% from before the pandemic, according to the study. Higher mortgage rates in June, which averaged 6.7%, weren’t much help for price-stung buyers either.

A big contributor to rising prices is the dearth of homes for sale because many homeowners would rather forgo selling their home than lose their existing ultra low mortgage rate.

For instance, new listings of starter homes for sale plunged 23% in June compared with a year ago, Redfin found, the largest drop since the start of the pandemic. Overall, the total share of starter homes on the market was down 15% – also the biggest drop since the onset of the Covid-19.

The lack of previously-owned homes on the market suppressed sales, which fell 17% in June versus a year ago, Redfin found.

Real estate investors were partially to blame for the lack of affordable homes on the market. In the first quarter, a record 41% of investors purchased small homes — defined as those spanning 1,400 or fewer square feet — up 37% from a year earlier, Redfin noted.

Other economic factors have also played a role in eroding affordability.

For instance, a buyer of a starter home in June would have a monthly payment of $1,610 — again up 13% from a year earlier and nearly double the payment needed prior to the pandemic. At the same time, average US wages have increased 4.4% over the past year and roughly 20% from before the pandemic.

As if that weren’t bad enough, rising rent has also eaten away at many first-time buyers budgets.

“Many prospective first-time homebuyers are between a rock and a hard place because rents remain elevated, too,” the Redfin analysts wrote in the study. “The typical US asking rent is just $24 shy of the $2,053 peak hit in 2022.”

Few markets see relief in home prices

Just a handful of metros analyzed by Redfin were more affordable than last year. In San Francisco, Austin, and Phoenix, buyers could earn less than last year to afford a starter home, according to the analysis.

For instance, a homebuyer in San Francisco had to make at least $241,200 a year to afford an entry-level home, down $11,300 or 4.5% from a year earlier. Austin buyers had to earn an average of $92,000, down 3.3% from a year ago, while Phoenix homebuyers had to bring in $86,100, down 1% from a year prior.

On the other hand, some markets are still running hot.

Homebuyers in Miami needed to make at least $79,510 annually, or 25% more than last year to afford starter homes priced at $300,000 in June. Those seeking a home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., needed to make 27.6% more, or an average of $58,308 annually to afford a home priced at $220,000.

In Newark, N.J., buyers needed to make $88,800, up 21.1% from a year ago, to be able to afford a $335,000 home.

According to Redfin, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Newark also experienced the largest year-over-year increase in starter home prices, with prices up 15.8%, 13.2% and 9.8%, respectively.

According to Luis Padilla, CEO of Oceanside Realty & Investment Inc./ Padilla Team in Florida, more starter homes need to be made available in these areas — or folks may be forced to leave.

“Our market has seen a shift in population over the past three years of people coming from California, Chicago, or New York and that’s pushed prices of rent and homes higher,” Padilla told Yahoo Finance. “First-time buyers in Miami, most of the time they only qualify for a $200,000 or $250,000 home and they can’t afford it. So they have to move north of Orlando or out of the state.”

Padilla added, “It’s just getting expensive, especially with few homes available for that entry-level buyer pool.”

