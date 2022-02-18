U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Homebuyers: Get Prepared and Get Pre-approved, says Liberty

·2 min read

Early indications of increased real estate listings may provide hope for prospective homebuyers this year. But leading non-bank Liberty reminds home loan borrowers that preparation remains key to getting a foot on the ladder in 2022.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased property listings could help ease pressure on home buyers according to 2022 Core Logic data, which quoted a 6.5% increase in property listings for the year so far in Melbourne and Sydney.

Free-thinking non-bank lender Liberty urges home loan borrowers to get prepared – whatever the market.

Head of Consumer Advocacy Heidi Armstrong says that in a competitive market, home loan pre-approval could be the difference between it being "the year you buy or the year you try".

"Knowing that you have a pre-approved home loan behind you, gives you the confidence to bid or make an offer as soon as you see that property you've been searching for. And when time is of the essence, you can't afford to hesitate."

To get pre-approved, borrowers should check their borrowing power and credit scores to learn what options might be available. There are several online calculators available to help with this step.

More flexible lenders like Liberty can also cater for those with lower credit scores or the self-employed, with home loan solutions tailored to customers' unique circumstances.

With a pre-approved home loan, borrowers provide themselves with a higher chance of nabbing the property they want. And, with the help of a mortgage broker or Liberty Adviser they can navigate the application process quickly and efficiently.

A broker's knowledge of different lenders and products can be invaluable. They may even be able to put house-hunters in touch with a real estate agent to help find the property that they're looking for.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact
Heidi Armstrong
Group Manager – Consumer Communications
P: +61 3 8635 8888
E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homebuyers-get-prepared-and-get-pre-approved-says-liberty-301485416.html

SOURCE Liberty Financial

