Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market growth to accelerate at 15% CAGR -- North America to occupy 36% market share
The 120 pages report segments the homecare oxygen concentrators market by product (portable and stationary) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global homecare oxygen concentrators market size is expected to grow by USD 1.21 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 14.83% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 15% during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into the market growth across segments and geographies. Understand the scope of the full report. Download Sample PDF Report Now
By product, the portable homecare oxygen concentrators segment generated significant growth opportunities for market players in 2021. Factors such as ease of travel, compactness, and long-lasting battery life are increasing their adoption among end-users. Also, the growing demand for flexible, compact, and user-friendly products are further accelerating the growth of the market in the segment.
By region, the market observed significant growth in North America in 2021. The availability of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government bodies such as Medicaid that help with medical costs for individuals with limited income and resources are driving the growth of the regional market. The high prevalence of respiratory diseases in the US and Canada is also contributing to the growth of the homecare oxygen concentrators market in North America.
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: Major Growth Drivers
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases
Rise in geriatric population
The prevalence of various respiratory diseases is increasing significantly across the globe. This can be attributed to a rise in risk factors such as allergy, pollution, and smoking. In addition, many individuals face shortness of breath while performing non-strenuous activities such as walking up a flight of stairs, playing golf, or walking uphill. In addition, the rise in the aging population, especially in countries such as Japan, the UK, the US, and Germany has further increased the prevalence of various respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, COPD, and bronchial asthma. All these factors have necessitated the need for advanced medical technologies such as homecare oxygen concentrators, thereby driving the growth of the market.
The full report on the homecare oxygen concentrators market helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Download Sample Report Now
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: Key Vendor Offerings
Besco Medical Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as BES-OC07, BES-OC16, and BES-OC17.
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as iGo2, Compact 525, and Compact 1025.
GCE Holding AB: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as Zen-O, Zen-O lite, and M50.
Reasons to Buy Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Report:
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist homecare oxygen concentrators market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the homecare oxygen concentrators market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the homecare oxygen concentrators market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of homecare oxygen concentrators market vendors
This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Enquire Now
Related Reports:
Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Medical Gas Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.83
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Besco Medical Ltd., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., GCE Holding AB, Inogen Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nidek Medical Products Inc., Precision Medical Inc., ResMed Inc., and Teijin Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Besco Medical Ltd.
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.
GCE Holding AB
Inogen Inc.
Koninklijke Philips NV
Nidek Medical Products Inc.
Precision Medical Inc.
ResMed Inc.
Teijin Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homecare-oxygen-concentrators-market-growth-to-accelerate-at-15-cagr--north-america-to-occupy-36-market-share-301607424.html
SOURCE Technavio