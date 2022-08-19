U.S. markets closed

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market growth to accelerate at 15% CAGR -- North America to occupy 36% market share

·6 min read

The 120 pages report segments the homecare oxygen concentrators market by product (portable and stationary) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW)

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global homecare oxygen concentrators market size is expected to grow by USD 1.21 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 14.83% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 15% during the forecast period. The report provides detailed insights into the market growth across segments and geographies. Understand the scope of the full report. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Attractive Opportunities in Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

By product, the portable homecare oxygen concentrators segment generated significant growth opportunities for market players in 2021. Factors such as ease of travel, compactness, and long-lasting battery life are increasing their adoption among end-users. Also, the growing demand for flexible, compact, and user-friendly products are further accelerating the growth of the market in the segment.

By region, the market observed significant growth in North America in 2021. The availability of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government bodies such as Medicaid that help with medical costs for individuals with limited income and resources are driving the growth of the regional market. The high prevalence of respiratory diseases in the US and Canada is also contributing to the growth of the homecare oxygen concentrators market in North America.

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

  • Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

  • Rise in geriatric population

The prevalence of various respiratory diseases is increasing significantly across the globe. This can be attributed to a rise in risk factors such as allergy, pollution, and smoking. In addition, many individuals face shortness of breath while performing non-strenuous activities such as walking up a flight of stairs, playing golf, or walking uphill. In addition, the rise in the aging population, especially in countries such as Japan, the UK, the US, and Germany has further increased the prevalence of various respiratory diseases such as tuberculosis, COPD, and bronchial asthma. All these factors have necessitated the need for advanced medical technologies such as homecare oxygen concentrators, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The full report on the homecare oxygen concentrators market helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Download Sample Report Now

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Besco Medical Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as BES-OC07, BES-OC16, and BES-OC17.

  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as iGo2, Compact 525, and Compact 1025.

  • GCE Holding AB: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrator products such as Zen-O, Zen-O lite, and M50.

Reasons to Buy Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist homecare oxygen concentrators market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the homecare oxygen concentrators market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the homecare oxygen concentrators market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of homecare oxygen concentrators market vendors

This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Enquire Now

Related Reports:

 

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.83

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Besco Medical Ltd., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd., GCE Holding AB, Inogen Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nidek Medical Products Inc., Precision Medical Inc., ResMed Inc., and Teijin Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Portable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Stationary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Besco Medical Ltd.

  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Ltd.

  • GCE Holding AB

  • Inogen Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Nidek Medical Products Inc.

  • Precision Medical Inc.

  • ResMed Inc.

  • Teijin Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homecare-oxygen-concentrators-market-growth-to-accelerate-at-15-cagr--north-america-to-occupy-36-market-share-301607424.html

SOURCE Technavio

