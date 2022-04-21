U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.50
    +37.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,296.00
    +217.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,170.00
    +165.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.90
    +19.20 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.10
    +0.91 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.70
    -6.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0929
    +0.0076 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    -1.43 (-6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3062
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0500
    +0.1230 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,924.64
    +441.03 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.45
    +9.48 (+0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.05
    -6.17 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market to hit USD 2.1 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Industry is anticipated to register around 7.3% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 due to rapid surge in healthcare spending across the developing nations.

SELBYVILLE, Del. , April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The homecare oxygen concentrators market value is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Growing patient preference towards portable oxygen concentrators offering ease of use and convenience in home oxygen therapy will drive the industry expansion.

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market
Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market

The developments offering higher mobility, improved technologies, enhanced comfort, and increased efficiency is expected to stimulate the product demand. The homecare oxygen concentrators manufacturing companies are offering innovative technologies that aims to increase the quality of care across the home settings. The system monitors patient and communicates data on oxygen purity, device location, and battery life to the clinician and the patient's family on a regular basis. Such developments in portable concentrators technology will lead to customer attraction.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1205

Growing government initiatives to control and manage existing burden of respiratory diseases in several countries will propel homecare oxygen concentrators market progression. For instance, the European Respiratory Society is involved in creating awareness related to airway diseases, respiratory infections, and pediatric respiratory disease. Such initiatives will contribute to the improved knowledge regarding treatment options. In addition, healthcare professionals and patients have shifted their preference towards portable oxygen concentrators to reduce lengthy stay at facilities. Additionally, convenience in disease treatment for patients requiring long-term oxygen support and reduced need for frequent hospitalizations will impel the business expansion.

Some major findings of the homecare oxygen concentrators market report include:

  • High incidence rate of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across the developing economies will positively influence the industry landscape.

  • Growing government initiatives to broaden accessibility for oxygen therapy in emerging countries will boost the business outlook.

  • Rising adoption of unhealthy lifestyle contributing to the disease burden will augment the industry statistics.

  • Considerable increase in the number of COVID-19 cases has positively impacted the demand for oxygen concentrators during the pandemic. With increasing product demand, several small providers also witnessed surge in revenues along with leading operational market players.

Browse key Industry insights spread across 100 pages with 99 market data tables & 11 figures & charts from the report, "Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis By Product (Portable Oxygen Concentrators, Fixed Oxygen Concentrators), Technology (Continuous Flow, Pulse Flow), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022-2028" in detail along with the table of contents:
https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/homecare-oxygen-concentrators-market

Homecare oxygen concentrators market from portable oxygen concentrators segment is anticipated to proceed at 7.9% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Increasing product launches, broader availability of portable oxygen concentrators and rising usage of these devices in home care will influence the industry statistics. Further, increase in number of elderly individuals that are highly prone to chronic respiratory diseases and growing preference for home therapy solutions among these patients will spur the adoption of portable homecare oxygen concentrators.

Continuous flow segment held over 50% business share in 2021 and estimated to witness considerable CAGR during the projection period. This is attributable to increasing demand for steady oxygen supply among COPD patients with higher disease prevalence rate across the developed nation. Further, bedridden patients and elderly population widely uses continuous flow oxygen concentrators for effective oxygen supply. Thus, the aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel the segment revenue.

Asia Pacific homecare oxygen concentrators market is projected to grow at 8.5% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. This is attributable to high investment in product R&D by public and private organizations and rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders significantly contributing to the adoption of homecare oxygen concentrators in the region. Moreover, expanding presence of international industry players and emergence of several domestic businesses offering innovative products will augment the regional market growth. Additionally, increasing inclination of patients towards portable devices with growing accessibility in the APAC region will positively influence the regional industry progression.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/1205

Key market players involved in homecare oxygen concentrators industry include Precision Medical, Inc, Besco Medical Co, Air Water Inc, Yuwell (iangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment and Supply Co., Ltd.), Longfian Scitech Co, BOC Healthcare (The Linde Group), Chart Industries, Drive DeVibiss Healthcare Inc, Innogen Inc, Inova Labs Inc. (ResMed), NIDEK Medical Products, Inc., O2 Concepts, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homecare-oxygen-concentrators-market-to-hit-usd-2-1-billion-by-2028--says-global-market-insights-inc-301529900.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • Data Rules Risk Making China ‘Digital Island,’ Companies Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s “uniquely restrictive” data laws risk boosting U.S. firms’ cost of doing business in the No. 2 economy and could lead to digital decoupling, a new report from an American business group warns.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveRussia Te

  • BHP cuts copper output outlook over Chile protests, environmental concerns

    Chile, the world's top copper producer, earlier this month sued BHP among others miners over alleged environmental damages caused by its operations in the Atacama salt flats. That, along with road blockades, threats of work stoppage over alleged worker contract breaches, and surging COVID-19 infections at Escondida has affected production at the project, which houses the world's largest copper deposit. "Our Chilean assets experienced a challenging operating environment in the March 2022 quarter due to a reduction in our operational workforce as a result of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in Chile," the miner said in its third-quarter production report.

  • China Buys Cheap Russian Coking Coal as World Shuns Moscow

    (Bloomberg) -- China more than doubled imports of steel-making coal from Russia in March, procuring the fuel at a discount as other nations move to ban deliveries due to the war in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China St

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 26 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content

    Refiners are planning to spend the summer increasing jet fuel and diesel production instead of gasoline, traders and analysts said, favoring what have historically been the least profitable parts of the barrel instead of the most profitable. That is unusual and exemplifies the topsy-turvy nature of the global oil markets. Refining crude oil into diesel or jet fuel is currently more profitable than making gasoline due to an inventory squeeze in Europe following sanctions on Russia.

  • JPMorgan Loses Lead Role on China Deal After ‘Uninvestable’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troop

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • BHP Sees 8% Drop in Iron Ore Exports Amid Logistical Issues

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group, the world’s biggest mining company, reported quarterly iron ore shipments fell 8% from the previous three months as production was affected by coronavirus-related manpower issues and planned maintenance. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooAckman Loses More Than $430 Million on 3-Month Netflix BetUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian Off

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • ‘It’s probably worse than Wuhan’: Experts warn China’s COVID-19 lockdowns will once again cripple global supply chains

    “Even with air and ocean ports open, the length of the shutdown could make this iteration the most significant logistics disruption since the start of the pandemic,” the shipping company Freightos wrote.

  • Shipping Stocks Are Exploding Amid A Commodity Supercycle

    Runaway inflation and supply chain disruptions have pushed commodities higher and higher, and now commodity shipping stocks are exploding, as well

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With Mosco

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Just Eat Takeaway is considering selling Grubhub less than a year after buying it

    Just Eat Takeaway completed the acquisition of Grubhub for $7.8 billion in June 2021. But now, orders in the US has dropped.