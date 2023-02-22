U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Homecare oxygen concentrators market size to grow at a CAGR of 14.55% by 2027, Evolving Opportunities with Besco Medical Ltd., BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., among others - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The homecare oxygen concentrators market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 14.55% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,476.28 million during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the homecare oxygen concentrators market was valued at USD 874.86 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global homecare oxygen concentrators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The availability of advanced healthcare facilities and rising healthcare spending are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The homecare oxygen concentrators market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Besco Medical Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as BES OC07 portable oxygen concentrator and 5L dual flow oxygen concentrator.

  • BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as Oxy 5 Neo and Oxy Flo 5D.

  • Chart Industries Inc.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as FreeStyle Portable Oxygen Concentrator.

  • Colfax Corp.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as ZenO Portable Oxygen Concentrator.

  • Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.: The company offers homecare oxygen concentrators such as OC3B Oxygen Concentrator.

  • Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

  • Inogen Inc.

  • Invacare Corp.

  • Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, Buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, the rise in the geriatric population, and the growing healthcare expenditure. However, the high cost of portable oxygen concentrators is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on product, the homecare oxygen concentrators market is segmented into portable and stationary.

  • Based on technology, the market is segmented into continuous flow and pulse flow.

  • Based on geography, the homecare oxygen concentrators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Related Reports:

The portable oxygen concentrators market size is expected to increase by USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is notably driving the portable oxygen concentrators market growth, although factors such as the high cost of portable oxygen concentrators may impede the market growth.

The oxygenators market size is expected to increase by USD 114.29 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%. The increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure is notably driving the oxygenators market growth, although factors such as high costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this homecare oxygen concentrators market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the homecare oxygen concentrators market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the homecare oxygen concentrators market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of homecare oxygen concentrators market vendors

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

160

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.55%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1,476.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

13.56

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Besco Medical Ltd., BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Colfax Corp., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inogen Inc., Invacare Corp., Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, Longfian Scitech Co. Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Nidek Medical Products Inc., O2 Concepts LLC, Precision Medical Inc., ResMed Inc., SCALEO Medical, Teijin Ltd., Yuwell Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment and supply Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Olive Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Chart Industries Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global homecare oxygen concentrators market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Portable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Stationary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 7.3 Continuous flow - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Pulse flow - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Besco Medical Ltd.

  • 12.4 BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.5 Chart Industries Inc.

  • 12.6 Colfax Corp.

  • 12.7 Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

  • 12.8 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

  • 12.9 Inogen Inc.

  • 12.10 Invacare Corp.

  • 12.11 Kare Medical and Analytical Devices Ltd. Co.

  • 12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

  • 12.13 Nidek Medical Products Inc.

  • 12.14 Precision Medical Inc.

  • 12.15 ResMed Inc.

  • 12.16 Teijin Ltd.

  • 12.17 Yuwell Jiangsu Yuyue medical equipment and supply Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homecare-oxygen-concentrators-market-size-to-grow-at-a--cagr-of-14-55-by-2027--evolving-opportunities-with-besco-medical-ltd-bpl-medical-technologies-pvt-ltd-among-others--technavio-301751592.html

SOURCE Technavio

