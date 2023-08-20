HomeChoice International (JSE:HIL) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR0.70

HomeChoice International plc (JSE:HIL) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 11th of September to ZAR0.70. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 7.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

HomeChoice International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, HomeChoice International was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

EPS is set to fall by 11.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 55%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

HomeChoice International's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

HomeChoice International has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. Since 2015, the annual payment back then was ZAR1.61, compared to the most recent full-year payment of ZAR1.47. The dividend has shrunk at around 1.1% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Earnings per share has been sinking by 11% over the last five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

HomeChoice International's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for HomeChoice International (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is HomeChoice International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

