HomeChoice International's (JSE:HIL) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

HomeChoice International plc's (JSE:HIL) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to ZAR0.70 on 11th of September. This will take the annual payment to 7.6% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

HomeChoice International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, HomeChoice International's earnings were much higher than the dividend, but it wasn't converting those earnings into cash flow. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

EPS is set to fall by 11.1% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 55%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

HomeChoice International's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that HomeChoice International has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from ZAR1.61 total annually to ZAR1.47. This works out to be a decline of approximately 1.1% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. HomeChoice International's earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think HomeChoice International's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think HomeChoice International is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, HomeChoice International has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

