HomeGuide Mortgage Welcomes New Venture President, Tim Carroll

HomeGuide Mortgage
·3 min read

Tim Carroll, Venture President of HomeGuide Mortgage

Tim Carroll, Venture President of HomeGuide Mortgage
Tim Carroll, Venture President of HomeGuide Mortgage

ELK GROVE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeGuide Mortgage, a joint venture partnership between CMG Financial, a privately-held, well-capitalized mortgage banking firm, and RE/MAX Gold Nation, the Number One RE/MAX Organization in the World, announced today its new Venture President, Tim Carroll. A 26-year mortgage industry veteran, Carroll will bring an invaluable leadership presence to the budding company.

Carroll brings decades of experience in various mortgage roles including Branch Manager, Sales Manager, and Area Sales Manager. For the past eight years, he has acted as Regional Manager in CMG Financial's Western Division where he helped build an expansive team of top originators.

As Venture President at HomeGuide Mortgage, Carroll will similarly be responsible for recruiting top loan officers and supporting them in their day-to-day activities. In addition, he will be working closely with partners at RE/MAX Gold to ensure that CMG's loan officers are meeting the needs of their real estate agents.

"Recruiting is the single most important task for me currently," states Carroll. "The greatest impact and influence I can have on the company is to hire exceptional originators and managers. Currently, in Northern California and Nevada, we have over 65 RE/MAX Gold offices and 1,600 real estate agents we need to service with the best and brightest loan originators."

Prior to the launch of HomeGuide Mortgage, Carroll was responsible for fostering the relationship between CMG Financial and RE/MAX Gold. Over the process of nearly four years, he built a strong foundation with the real estate powerhouse and was given the opportunity to utilize this experience to help launch HomeGuide. Going forward, his top priority is recruiting.

"RE/MAX Gold is the number one RE/MAX franchise in the world," Carroll explains. "Together with CMG Financial, we believe we will have the largest and most productive joint venture in the mortgage industry."

###

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending, and Correspondent Lending. CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. For more information visit www.cmgfi.com

About RE/MAX Gold Nation

Founded in 1994 with just two offices and 40 agents, RE/MAX Gold Nation has grown to represent over 2,700 of the industry's most productive agents at 121 offices in 36 counties throughout Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. This great accomplishment reflects the outstanding agent population and leads to consistently, increasing its market share, expanding and growing as top agents join and thrive. For more information, visit www.goldnation-news.com

Media Contact: 
Stefanie Akinmade 
Phone: (443) 455-1151
Email: sakinmade@cmgfi.com

Related Images






Image 1: Tim Carroll, Venture President of HomeGuide Mortgage


Tim Carroll, Venture President of HomeGuide Mortgage



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


