Homeland Power & Utility Appoints Five Staff Members to Key Executive and Operations Positions

·3 min read

DANVERS, Mass., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeland Power & Utility, LLC, a full-service electrical construction company, founded in December 2020 and headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, with a Utility Division based in Bangor, Maine, has appointed five staff members to key executive and operations positions: Patrick Driscoll, Vice President – Utility Division; Brandon Matthews, Chief of Operations, Utility Division; Thomas Raye, Superintendent – Utility Division; Steven Gammon – Director of Safety and Fleet Manager – Utility Division; and Michael Loomis, Senior Electrical Estimator – Commercial Division.

Homeland Power &amp; Utility logo
Homeland Power & Utility logo

As Vice President of the Utility Division, Driscoll manages key projects and oversees estimating, contract management, material purchasing, and equipment procurement, as well as directing field supervision and managing the utility workforce. Driscoll has more than 35 years of experience in electrical construction and utility transmission, distribution and modernization projects throughout the U.S. Prior to Homeland, he worked in senior project management and construction management for prominent Northeast utility contractors: Sargent Electric, Global Energy Solutions, and E.S. Boulos Company.

As Chief of Operations, Matthews is responsible for overseeing the operations of Homeland's Utility Division. Matthews has more than 15 years industry experience. He formerly worked in project management and operations capacities on major utility projects for LaBella Associates, United Civil, Inc. and TRC Engineers. He has conducted projects within the energy sector, ranging from breaker and pole fieldwork to $200MM+ utility programs across the United States.

As Superintendent, Raye is responsible for supervising Homeland's utility construction teams on major utility line distribution projects and storm restoration projects. An IBEW Local 104 journeyman lineman, he has more than 25 years field and supervisory experience in major line distribution and transmission projects for Avangrid, Versant Power, Duquesne Light Company, Eversource and National Grid. Raye formerly worked in project superintendent roles for Sargent Electric and E.S. Boulos Company.

As Safety Director, Gammon is responsible for the management of the company's safety programs, plans and submittals for commercial electrical construction projects. He also manages training for Utility Division personnel and oversees job site assessments, equipment inspections and weekly safety meetings. As Fleet Manager, he is responsible for managing Homeland's fleet to ensure motor vehicle compliance and safety for the Transportation Department. Gammon has 30 years electrical construction experience, including specialized training in electrical distribution line work and power generation. Prior to Homeland, he was Regional Safety Manager for Sargent Electric and Safety Engineer for E.S. Boulos Company. Gammon has managed project safety for major utility projects with PSNH, Western Mass Electric, Northeast Utilities and Central Maine Power.

As Senior Electrical Estimator, Loomis manages the estimating department for Homeland's Commerical Division, with a focus on large-scale electrical construction projects. Prior to joining Homeland, he held leadership positions in estimating and project management for All-Pro Electric and Broadway Electrical. His 40 years of industry experience spans major biotech, educational, large-scale residential, and commercial projects throughout Greater Boston.

Commenting on the appointments, Homeland President Jon Carpenter said, "Homeland Power and Utility executive and operations teams bring a depth of industry experience and an unwavering commitment to delivering electrical construction excellence and the highest industry safety standards to each construction project. Equally important is the team's career performance record and focus on on-time, on-budget performance, which is integral to the Homeland mission."

Homeland Power & Utility is a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) and a signatory contractor to IBEW Locals 103, 104, 567, and 490.

Photos are available upon request – or visit www.homelandpowerandutilityllc.com

Cision

SOURCE Homeland Power & Utility LLC

