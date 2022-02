Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market to Worth USD 777 Billion by (2020-2027) | Industry CAGR of 4.43%

Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in homeland security and emergency management market report are BAE Systems, CACI International Inc., Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, IBM, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, SAAB AB, Thales Group, and other players profiled

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global homeland security and emergency management market is likely to gain momentum from the rising utilization of cloud-based services and applications. Besides, the outdated equipment and infrastructure are being upgraded persistently. This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market, 2020-2027.”

The study further mentions that the homeland security and emergency management market size was USD 549.40 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 777.0 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

High Demand for Situational Awareness to Propel Growth

There is a high demand for situational awareness as it is capable of analyzing and identifying complex data regarding the battlefield scenarios. It is very helpful of the decision-makers and hence, a significant factor in land, naval, and air-based operations. Cutting-edge technologies also provide maritime, ground, and air solutions with unique command, control, communication, computers, combat, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C5ISR) services for providing access to real-time database. However, in the field of cybersecurity, lack of proactive measures may obstruct this market growth in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the homeland security and emergency management market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Story continues

BAE Systems

CACI International Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

IBM

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

SAAB AB

Thales Group

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the homeland security and emergency management market trends, growth drivers, and hindrances?

How will the market be affected in the near future?

Which vital strategies are implemented by key companies to boost sales?

Which region is likely to remain in the dominant position in terms of revenue?

Which segment would lead the market by generating the largest share?

Segment-



Rising Usage in Military System to Favor Growth of Detection and Monitoring System Segment

In terms of system, the market is divided into intelligence and surveillance system, modeling and simulation, command and control, rescue and recovery systems, weapon system, communication systems, detection and monitoring system, and others. Out of these, the detection and monitoring system segment held 25.87% homeland security and emergency management market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to their increasing usage in various military equipment and systems.

Regional Analysis-

Upgradation of Conventional Equipment to Favor Growth in North America

Based on geography, the market is fragmented into South America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, North America procured USD 208.77 billion homeland security & emergency management market revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the rising military expenditure and up-gradation of airborne, air, and land systems in the U.S. In addition to that, the country houses several prominent companies, namely, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Northrop Grumman Corporation. It would also contribute to the growth of the market in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would remain in the second position owing to the military modernization programs and spendings in the developing countries, such as South Korea, India, and China. Also, the increasing rates of cybercrime and cross-border conflicts would boost growth. Europe is set to hold the third position backed by the presence of many renowned homeland security manufacturers in this region.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Win New Contracts to Strengthen Positions

The companies are following inorganic and organic strategies, such as novel product launches and mergers and acquisitions to intensify competition. They are also trying to get new orders and contracts from reputed firms to deliver their products and gain a competitive edge.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By System Modeling and Simulation Communication System Rescue and Recovery Systems Intelligence and Surveillance System Detection and Monitoring System Weapon System Command and Control Others



TOC Continued….!

Below are a couple of the key industry developments:

January 2019: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) bagged the Navy Cyber Mission Engineering Support contract from the U.S. Navy’s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center. The total value of this contract is worth USD 898 million. It consists of one six-month option-to-extend-services option, one two-year option ordering period, and a five-year base ordering period. GDIT will be able to provide innovative solutions catering to the warfighting needs of the Navy and Marine Corps.

January 2018: Serco Inc. acquired BTP Systems, a technology services contractor for USD 20 million. It would help the former in broadening its defense sector and include new federal consumers.

