Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry Worth $658 Billion by 2026 - Thorough Analyses of 15 Verticals, 22 Technologies, 5 Regional & 43 National Markets; Detailing 377 Sub-Markets

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homeland Security & Public Safety (with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact) Global Markets - 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a thorough analysis of 15 vertical, 22 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 377 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $658 Billion by 2026.

This 377 Sub-Markets report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today, and is considered the industry's gold standard for Homeland Security & Public Safety market research reports. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The global Public Safety & Homeland Security market and industry are forecast to go through significant shifts during 2022-2026, affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

  • The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands The related decline in GDP affect the Homeland Security and Public Safety budgets.

  • Mass vaccination during 2022 using high efficacy COVID-19 vaccines will recover the Homeland Security and Public Safety market.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security & safety organizations to focus on the cost-performance of new products and services they purchase.

  • The pandemic decrease the number of air and public transportation passengers.

  • Technologies which have been developed to contain the pandemic will be used by the HLS & PS community, including: trace-detection, disaster command, communication & control and bio-terror mitigation.

  • New and maturing technologies (e.g., UGV, counter-drone systems, big data & AI , smart sensors, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication, AI-based cybersecurity and video analytics), will create new business opportunities.

  • The Biden administration agenda

  • Organized crime

  • China's internal security policy

  • Cybercrime and Cyberterrorism

  • The growth of climate warming related natural disasters

Why Buy this Homeland Security Market Report?

A. Questions answered in the report include:

  • What is the 2019-2021 market size and what are the trends of 84 markets & 377 sub-markets during 2022-2026?

  • What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

  • How does COVID-19 affect the market?

  • Who are the decision-makers?

  • What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?

  • What are the customers looking for?

  • What are the technology & services trends?

  • What are the 37 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

  • What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

B. The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent, and the Global Homeland Security & Public Safety budget is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 22 Technology Markets:

  • Security Related Big Data & AI

  • Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)

  • X-Ray Screening

  • Bio-Terror Mitigation

  • Biometrics

  • Border & Perimeter Barriers

  • C2/C4ISR Systems

  • Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection

  • Counter-IED Technologies

  • Cybersecurity

  • Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents

  • Electronic Fencing

  • Emergency Communication

  • Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)

  • Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)

  • Intelligence Services IT

  • Intrusion Detection Systems

  • Metal Detectors

  • Non-Lethal Weapons

  • Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear

  • Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection

  • Video Analytics

By 15 Vertical Market Reports:

  • Aviation Security Market

  • Border Security Market

  • CBRN Security & Safety Market

  • Critical Infrastructure Protection Market

  • Immigration Enforcement Market

  • Intelligence Agencies Market

  • Maritime Security Market

  • Mass Transportation Security Market

  • Natural Disasters Mitigation Market

  • Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)

  • Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders

  • Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)

  • Public Events Security Market

  • Safe City

  • Other Vertical Markets

By 43 National Markets:

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Colombia

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of LATAM

  • UK

  • France

  • Netherlands

  • Belgium

  • Sweden

  • Denmark

  • Germany

  • Austria

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Poland

  • Czech Republic

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

  • Turkey

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Qatar

  • Kuwait

  • Nigeria

  • South Africa

  • Rest of MEA

  • India

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Azerbaijan

  • Kazakhstan

  • Pakistan

  • Taiwan

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Indonesia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

By 5 Regional Markets

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Asia Pacific

By 4 Revenue Source Markets:

  • Product Sales

  • Aftersale MRO & Upgrades

  • Outsourced Training Services

  • Outsourced Planning & Consulting

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

  • Market drivers & inhibitors

  • Business opportunities

  • SWOT analysis

  • Competitive analysis

  • Business environment

  • The 2019-2026 market

D. The Homeland Market report includes the following appendices:

  • Appendix A: National Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Background for 43 countries

  • Appendix B: Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry

  • Appendix C: Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Products Standards

  • Appendix D: Abbreviations

  • Appendix E: Acronyms

E. The Market Analysis addresses over 320 global homeland security and public safety standards (including links).

F. The Homeland Security Market report provides updated extensive data of 114 leading homeland security and public safety vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.)

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M

  • 3DX-Ray

  • 3xLOGIC

  • ABB

  • Accenture

  • ACTi Corporation

  • ADT Security Services

  • AeroVironment Inc.

  • Agent Video Intelligence

  • Airbus Defence and Space

  • Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)

  • ALPHAOPEN

  • Anixter

  • Aralia Systems

  • Astrophysics

  • AT&T Inc.

  • Austal

  • Autoclear

  • Avigilon Corporation

  • Aware

  • Axis

  • AxxonSoft

  • Ayonix

  • BAE Systems

  • BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • BioLink Solutions

  • Boeing

  • Bollinger Shipyards, Inc

  • Bosch Security Systems

  • Bruker Corporation

  • BT

  • Camero

  • CelPlan

  • China Security & Surveillance, Inc.

  • Cisco Systems

  • Citilog

  • Cognitec Systems GmbH

  • Cognyte (former Verint)

  • Computer Network Limited (CNL)

  • Diebold Nixdorf

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric

  • Ericsson

  • ESRI

  • Eurologix Security Ltd.

  • FaceFirst

  • Firetide

  • Fulcrum Biometrics LLC

  • G4S

  • General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Getac Technology Corporation

  • Hanwha Techwin

  • Harris Corporation

  • Hexagon AB

  • HID Global

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • IBM

  • IDEMIA

  • Identiv

  • IndigoVision

  • Intel Security

  • IntuVision Inc.

  • Invward Detection

  • iOmniscient

  • IPConfigure

  • IPS Intelligent Video Analytics

  • Iris ID Systems, Inc.

  • IriTech Inc.

  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

  • ISS

  • L-3Harris Technologies

  • Leidos, Inc.

  • Leonardo

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • MACROSCOP

  • MDS

  • Mer group

  • Milestone Systems A/S

  • Mirasys

  • Motorola Solutions, Inc.

  • National Instruments

  • NEC Corporation

  • NICE Systems

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Nuance Communications, Inc.

  • Nuctech Co. Ltd.

  • ObjectVideo

  • OSI Systems Company

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Pivot3

  • Proximex

  • QinetiQ Limited

  • Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

  • Raytheon

  • Salient Sciences

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • Smiths Detection Inc.

  • Sony Corp.

  • Speech Technology Center

  • Suprema Inc.

  • Synectics plc

  • Tandu Systems Ltd.

  • Texas Instruments

  • Textron Inc.

  • Thales Group

  • Total Recall

  • Unisys Corporation

  • Vanderlande

  • Vialogy LLC

  • VisiConsult

  • Zhejiang Dahua Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha7p7f

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


