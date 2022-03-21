Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry Worth $658 Billion by 2026 - Thorough Analyses of 15 Verticals, 22 Technologies, 5 Regional & 43 National Markets; Detailing 377 Sub-Markets
Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homeland Security & Public Safety (with COVID-19 & Vaccines Impact) Global Markets - 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report contains a thorough analysis of 15 vertical, 22 technology, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 377 sub-markets. According to the report, the market is expected to grow to $658 Billion by 2026.
This 377 Sub-Markets report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today, and is considered the industry's gold standard for Homeland Security & Public Safety market research reports. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The global Public Safety & Homeland Security market and industry are forecast to go through significant shifts during 2022-2026, affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The coronavirus pandemic infected millions and killed hundreds of thousands The related decline in GDP affect the Homeland Security and Public Safety budgets.
Mass vaccination during 2022 using high efficacy COVID-19 vaccines will recover the Homeland Security and Public Safety market.
The COVID-19 Pandemic is forcing security & safety organizations to focus on the cost-performance of new products and services they purchase.
The pandemic decrease the number of air and public transportation passengers.
Technologies which have been developed to contain the pandemic will be used by the HLS & PS community, including: trace-detection, disaster command, communication & control and bio-terror mitigation.
New and maturing technologies (e.g., UGV, counter-drone systems, big data & AI , smart sensors, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication, AI-based cybersecurity and video analytics), will create new business opportunities.
The Biden administration agenda
Organized crime
China's internal security policy
Cybercrime and Cyberterrorism
The growth of climate warming related natural disasters
Why Buy this Homeland Security Market Report?
A. Questions answered in the report include:
What is the 2019-2021 market size and what are the trends of 84 markets & 377 sub-markets during 2022-2026?
What are the submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
How does COVID-19 affect the market?
Who are the decision-makers?
What drives the customers to purchase security solutions and services?
What are the customers looking for?
What are the technology & services trends?
What are the 37 markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?
B. The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent, and the Global Homeland Security & Public Safety budget is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 22 Technology Markets:
Security Related Big Data & AI
Video Surveillance (w/o Analytics)
X-Ray Screening
Bio-Terror Mitigation
Biometrics
Border & Perimeter Barriers
C2/C4ISR Systems
Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection
Counter-IED Technologies
Cybersecurity
Decontamination of CBRN & Hazmat Incidents
Electronic Fencing
Emergency Communication
Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)
Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Cyber)
Intelligence Services IT
Intrusion Detection Systems
Metal Detectors
Non-Lethal Weapons
Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear
Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection
Video Analytics
By 15 Vertical Market Reports:
Aviation Security Market
Border Security Market
CBRN Security & Safety Market
Critical Infrastructure Protection Market
Immigration Enforcement Market
Intelligence Agencies Market
Maritime Security Market
Mass Transportation Security Market
Natural Disasters Mitigation Market
Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)
Police Modernization & Other 1st Responders
Private Sector Security (w/o CIP)
Public Events Security Market
Safe City
Other Vertical Markets
By 43 National Markets:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Colombia
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of LATAM
UK
France
Netherlands
Belgium
Sweden
Denmark
Germany
Austria
Italy
Spain
Poland
Czech Republic
Russia
Rest of Europe
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Kuwait
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
India
China
South Korea
Japan
Australia
Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan
Pakistan
Taiwan
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Markets
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
By 4 Revenue Source Markets:
Product Sales
Aftersale MRO & Upgrades
Outsourced Training Services
Outsourced Planning & Consulting
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
The 2019-2026 market
D. The Homeland Market report includes the following appendices:
Appendix A: National Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Background for 43 countries
Appendix B: Homeland Security & Public Safety Industry
Appendix C: Homeland Security & Public Safety Related Products Standards
Appendix D: Abbreviations
Appendix E: Acronyms
E. The Market Analysis addresses over 320 global homeland security and public safety standards (including links).
F. The Homeland Security Market report provides updated extensive data of 114 leading homeland security and public safety vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info.)
