Homely releases FY22 results, announces 58% annualised revenue growth, strengthening industry support.

·4 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights from Homely's full year results

  • Revenue increased 58% YoY

  • 49% revenue growth for the first half of 2022

  • Over 655 of Australia's top-ranking principals, agents and influencers have now partnered with Homely Group

  • Increase of 33.3% direct enquiries and 326.3% in indirect enquiries on property listings

  • 79.7% increase in engaged consumer subscribers across all platforms

Homely.com.au, one of the largest online real estate marketplaces in Australia, has released its 2022 full year results, recording annualised revenue growth of 58%. The portal also reported a significant growth in digital metrics including website visits, app downloads and listing volumes, as well as an increase of 33.3% direct enquiries and 326.3% indirect enquiries on property listings. Homely also reported a 79.7% increase in engaged users across all platforms in the first half of 2022.

Australian online real estate search website Homely.com.au announces full year results, posts 58% annualised revenue growth. Founded by brothers Jason and Adam Spencer, Homely now has more than 655 strategic partners in the real estate industry, making it the largest industry-backed property portal in Australia.

Homely Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jason Spencer said, "Despite the evolving market and economic volatility through the first half of 2022, Homely Group has demonstrated yet another year of exceptional business growth and performance."

"People continue to underestimate just how big Homely has grown in the past few years. We are now one of the largest real estate portals in Australia. There aren't too many companies that are growing at the rate we are, especially during these uncertain economic times. It's been a very exciting year for us." Spencer continued.

Homely's unique online real estate marketplace empowers people to make better informed decisions when buying, renting or selling. The portal combines real estate listings with unique content, such as street and suburb reviews, as well as local Q&A to make it easier and faster for people to find their next home.

It has been a transformational year so far for the Australian-owned portal as it continues to build strategic momentum. With a strong partner base of more than 655 influential principals, agents and franchises from around the country supporting the company's growth strategies, Homely is now the largest industry-backed portal in Australia.

Adam Spencer, Homely Co-Founder and Co-CEO, says "We are blown away by the industry support we've received as well as the feedback we get from agents and principals on our advertising and membership packages. Our partners see immense value in our unique digital offering and support Homely as a much-needed industry alternative."

Homely's core digital advertising revenue continues to increase year on year while the company increases market share through its Homely Plus memberships.

"We are laser-focused on delivering value through the wider rollout of our flagship digital advertising product Homely Plus, boosting listings and growing our membership base," says Spencer.

"Homely Group will continue to increase our investment in the products, people and partnerships that deliver a legitimate VPA alternative to the major players, providing a compelling alternative for both real estate agents and consumers."

Homely.com.au, known for its clean user interface design and search experience, was recently awarded best mobile app compared to other real estate portals in Australia, and recognised as one of the top ten portals in the world by onlinemarketplaces.com. Homely's mobile apps are amongst the highest rated in the Australian real estate industry, (iOS 4.7/5 and Android 4.6/5) alongside REA Group (iOS 4.7/5 and Android 4.3/5) and Domain Group (iOS 4.6/5 and Android 4.3/5) as at 1 September 2022.

Adam Spencer points to the investment in engineering, digital marketing and SEO as the foundation for its exponential success and award-winning user experience. "We will continue to build the very best in class platform for buyers, sellers and renters. Over the next 12 months, our goal is to drive more views and engagement to our agent partner listings than ever before," he said.

"Our vision is to redefine the way people find a home by combining real estate listings with unique local content. This vision has never been clearer. The opportunity for seismic industry change is significant, and we believe we are well-positioned to make change happen."                        

About Homely

Homely.com.au is an Australian online real estate search website redefining the way people find their home. Homely combines real estate listings from all over the country with unique local content including suburb reviews, street reviews and Q&A from real locals, helping people make better informed decisions when buying, renting or selling. Founded in 2014 by brothers Jason and Adam Spencer in Melbourne, Homely has grown into a large team of passionate designers, engineers, developers, marketing, product, sales and customer support people across the country. Boasting millions of eyeballs to the site each month – and growing – Homely remains clutter-free for a beautiful browsing experience, ensuring the site is focused on property listings and quality enquiries, not third-party ad traffic. As the largest industry-backed portal in Australia, Homely delivers the cost-effective advertising alternative the real estate industry needs. The Homely app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more about Homely here.

SOURCE Homely Group Pty Ltd

