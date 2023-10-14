How to make homemade butter: This recipe is sinfully simple!

Okay, let's tell it like it is. Butter is the culinary ingredient that makes everything taste just a little bit better! While store-bought butter does the job, there's something more satisfying and delicious about crafting your own butter at home. The best part? It's a surprisingly simple task that, thanks to modern kitchen gadgetry, isn’t as labor-intensive as it once was. In fact, we’re sharing an effortless method to whip up homemade butter in just a few easy steps, with no muscle-burning hand-churning required.

This simple, straightforward recipe shows you how to elevate your butter game by transforming ordinary cream into a salty, velvety masterpiece, right in your own kitchen. Here's the easy way to make homemade butter in under 5 minutes.

How to easily make homemade butter

Supplies:

Hand mixer

Heavy cream (Tip: you can use cream from a local farm to increase butter quality and freshness.)

Container for storage

Cold water

Instructions:

Allow the cream to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before starting.

Pour the cream into a stand mixer.

Use the wire whip attachment and begin mixing the cream.

As you mix, the cream will go through three distinct stages: whipped cream, followed by stiff peaks, and finally, butter.

The liquid left over after the cream transforms into butter is pure buttermilk. Instead of discarding it, save it for making biscuits or pancakes.

Carefully separate the butter from the buttermilk.

Rinse the butter with cold water until the water runs clear. Thoroughly washing your butter extends its shelf life.

Add salt or any desired additional flavors to taste.

Store your homemade butter in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 weeks in an air-tight container.

