Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,104.62
    -26.33 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,805.85
    -183.98 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,033.92
    -173.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.61
    -15.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    2,139.40
    +13.10 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.23 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    -0.0680 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2697
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1260
    -0.3020 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,428.23
    +2,273.16 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.08
    -3.25 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,097.63
    -11.60 (-0.03%)
     

Can our homeowners association stop us from putting up a 'For Sale By Owner' sign?

Christopher A. Combs
·1 min read

Question: We want to sell our Valley house ourselves and put a "For Sale By Owner" sign in our front yard. One of our neighbors is a real estate agent, and she says that the covenants, conditions and restrictions of our homeowners association only allow agents to put up "For Sale" signs. Don't we have the right to place a "For Sale By Owner" sign in our front yard?

Answer: Yes. A.R.S. § 33-1808 allows a "For Sale by Owner" sign that is reasonable in size even if there is a prohibition by a neighborhood's CC&Rs.

Contact real estate attorney Christopher A. Combs at azrep@combslawgroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Can our HOA stop us from putting up a 'For Sale By Owner' sign?

Advertisement