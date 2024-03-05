Can our homeowners association stop us from putting up a 'For Sale By Owner' sign?

Question: We want to sell our Valley house ourselves and put a "For Sale By Owner" sign in our front yard. One of our neighbors is a real estate agent, and she says that the covenants, conditions and restrictions of our homeowners association only allow agents to put up "For Sale" signs. Don't we have the right to place a "For Sale By Owner" sign in our front yard?

Answer: Yes. A.R.S. § 33-1808 allows a "For Sale by Owner" sign that is reasonable in size even if there is a prohibition by a neighborhood's CC&Rs.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Can our HOA stop us from putting up a 'For Sale By Owner' sign?