Homeowners Beware: Avoid This Potentially Expensive Mistake During Harsh Winters

RichLegg / iStock.com

Temperatures in Houston, Texas hit a record low earlier in January, reaching a blustery 19 degrees on Jan. 16 and closing Houston-area schools due to icy road conditions. While forecasts indicate the city may be through the worst of it, it’s important to take this kind of weather seriously. After all, it’s not just Texas experiencing freezing temps. The northeast and other regions experienced snow fall, while Kentucky, Colorado, Wyoming and Minnesota reached sub-zero temperatures of as low as -37 degrees.

See: 6 Ways To Save $100 or More a Month on Your Winter Utility Bills

Find: How To Get $340 a Year in Cash Back – for Things You Already Buy

As you focus on shoveling snow, staying warm and even keeping kids occupied during school closures, there may be one home maintenance aspect you are forgetting in this weather. The folks at Erie Insurance reminded us that it’s important for homeowners to take proactive measures to keep pipes from freezing.

Sharing an infographic of advice, the company offered these tips to prepare for freezing temps, especially in regions where you may not be prepared for a cold snap:

Drain water from outside supply lines, such as sprinkler systems.

Improve your home’s insulation, especially around vents, light fixtures, windows and doors.

Wrap pipes with heat tape and pipe insulation.

Adding insulation around your home will have the added benefit of reducing home heating costs during these long winter months.

When temperatures drop, Erie advised taking these additional steps:

Set your thermostat to at least 55, even if you aren’t home.

Open doors and drawers that house pipes to help warm air circulate.

Turn on faucets to drip, keeping cold water circulating so it doesn’t freeze.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Are Low-Temp Alarms Worth It?

If you travel a lot for work outside the home, it might be worth looking into placing low-temp or “freeze” alarms in areas of your house with water pipes. You can find a variety of these devices on Amazon, ranging in price from roughly $25 into the hundreds, although most cost less than $100. The alarms connect to your home’s WiFi and send an alert to your smartphone if temperatures reach outside a certain range.

Story continues

Home monitoring systems that detect extreme temperature changes can often net discounts on home insurance, according to experts at Consumer Reports. Discounts can range from 3% to 5% for such technology. Likewise, Consumer Reports said that Farmers Insurance delivers a 3% discount for home water-leak detection systems.

What To Do If a Pipe Freezes

If a pipe freezes, Erie Insurance says your shouldn’t use an open flame, such as a propane torch, to try to defrost it. Instead, apply heat slowly by holding a hot-water bottle against the pipe or using a hair dryer.

Turn on the water faucet before applying heat to reduce pressure that’s built up between the faucet and the ice blockage. This can help prevent the pipe from bursting.

How Much Does It Cost To Fix a Burst Pipe?

If the worst case happens and your pipe bursts, it may not be as bad as you think. The average price for burst pipe repair, according to Angi.com, is $500. But it can cost as little as $150 if only a small area of pipe needs to be replaced.

It typically costs between $150 and $250 per linear foot to repair pipe, with the bulk of that cost going into the labor involved. The price may be higher if the pipe is in a hard-to-reach spot. If you need to replace a large section of underground pipe, it could cost up to $5,000, Angi.com reported.

Additionally, if the burst pipe causes water damage in your home, that could cost even more to repair. If the price for repairs exceeds your home insurance deductible, it might be worthwhile to file a claim.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Homeowners Beware: Avoid This Potentially Expensive Mistake During Harsh Winters