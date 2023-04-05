Pension schemes and hedge funds pose growing risk to global economy, IMF warns - latest updates

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva - Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Risks to the global financial system may intensify unless central banks impose tighter rules on pension schemes and hedge funds, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

The world's lender of last resort said risks that had been allowed to build up during years of cheap lending would likely "intensify" over coming months amid higher interest rates.

It comes amid investor jitters over recent turmoil in the banking sector. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US and the emergency buyout of Credit Suisse in Switzerland have raised fears of a looming banking crisis.

Rising interest rates risk triggered the collapse of SVB. The lender had put $91bn of its deposits in long-dated securities such as government and mortgage bonds which lost value when interest rates went up.

The IMF urged policymakers to improve their regulation of the so-called non-bank sector, which is made up of financial firms such as insurers, pension funds and hedge funds.

However, protecting economies from threats from the sector becomes more difficult for central banks during a time when consumer prices are rising fast, the IMF said.

In a blog post ahead of the publication of its Global Financial Stability Report said: "Challenging tradeoffs may emerge for central banks between fostering financial stability and achieving price stability during periods of stress that may threaten the health of the financial system."

10:18 AM

Amazon to close Book Depository online store

The Book Depository online shop will be shut down at the end of the month by parent firm Amazon.

The bookseller has told customers and publishing partners that it will close on April 26.

It comes as part of a raft of cuts by technology giant Amazon to heavily reduce its costs, which have hit thousands of jobs.

Gloucester-based Book Depository was founded in 2004 by former Amazon employee Andrew Crawford and business partner Stuart Felton.

Amazon then took over the business, which has offices in London, Gloucester, Madrid, Cape Town and Chennai, in 2011.

The company said it will continue to deliver purchases and provide support on any order issues for the next two months.

Amazon - DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

10:03 AM

UBS warns investors Credit Suisse takeover is 'major challenge'

UBS executives have told shareholders that its unexpected takeover of Swiss rival Credit Suisse in the biggest bank rescue since the global financial crisis was a milestone for the industry and a major challenge for the bank.

Describing the transaction as "the first merger of two globally systematically important banks," chairman Colm Kelleher sought to assure investors.

He said the deal also meant "a new beginning and huge opportunities ahead for the combined bank and for the Swiss financial centre as a whole".

Last month, Swiss authorities announced that UBS would buy Credit Suisse in a shotgun merger to stem further banking turmoil after the smaller lender had come to the brink of collapse.

Shareholders of Switzerland's largest bank will have the chance to air their views today.

It comes a day after Credit Suisse shareholders used the bank's final AGM to heavily criticise its leadership.

UBS chairman Colm Kelleher - Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP

09:45 AM

UK's services sector continues recovery

Britain's dominant service sector enjoyed its strongest rise in new business in a year, according to a closely-watched survey, amid growing confidence among clients in both domestic and international markets.

The S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey showed a reading of 52.9 last month, down from a score of 53.5 in February. Experts had forecast that the score would hit 52.8.

Businesses told the survey they had seen the strongest increase in new export sales since 2014, when it began keeping records.

Any reading above 50 is considered growth, below that means the sector is shrinking. Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global, said:

March data confirmed that the UK service sector returned to growth during the first quarter of 2023, supported by a

sustained rebound in new orders as business and consumer confidence improved from the lows seen last autumn. Export sales provided an additional boost to the service economy during March as the ongoing recovery in business travel and events helped to drive the fastest rise in new orders from abroad for at least eight-and-a-half years. Tight labour market conditions remained a constraint on business capacity across the service sector and fuelled another month of historically steep wage pressures. However, overall business expenses increased at the slowest pace since May 2021 as lower transport bills and falling commodity prices helped to offset rising staff costs.

🇬🇧#UK service providers reported a sustained expansion in activity in March (#PMI at 52.9; Feb: 53.5). The recovery was cemented by the fastest increase in new order volumes in a year and the strongest rise in new export sales in survey history. Read more: https://t.co/ljcPqz8KIS pic.twitter.com/Gs79jbtVWR — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) April 5, 2023

09:21 AM

Third of Heathrow security officers planning to leave, survey shows

One in three security officers at Heathrow Airport are planning to leave their jobs in the next six months, according to a new survey, giving bosses a headache as they grapple with strike action.

Unite said its poll of 750 officers also suggested that almost half were unsure whether they will continue to work at the airport.

About 1,400 security staff at Heathrow who are members of Unite are currently on strike in a dispute over pay.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said:

The treatment of security guards at Heathrow is leading to their mass exodus. This survey reveals that many have had enough of gruelling shift work for low pay and are planning to leave. Heathrow can well afford to put forward a satisfactory pay offer to our members and this survey clearly demonstrates that it is in the airport's interests to do so. Unite will continue to defend workers and ensure they win the pay rises they deserve.

Heathrow security staff on strike last week - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

09:08 AM

Eurozone 'clear of recession' as recovery gathers pace

The euro zone recovery picked up pace last month but the upturn was uneven across industries and countries, according to a survey which showed price pressures remained elevated in the region.

S&P Global's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, climbed to a 10-month high of 53.7 last month from 52.0 in February, shy of a 54.1 preliminary reading.

March was its third straight month above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.

Joe Hayes, senior economist at S&P Global, said:

The euro zone economy continues to bounce back from the lull we saw at the back-end of 2022 and the latest PMI survey will add fresh conviction to the view that, at least for now, the euro area is clear of a recession. March's increase in economic activity mainly reflected strong growth across the service sector. Better momentum here is encouraging given the squeeze on household incomes from high inflation and rising borrowing costs.

The #Eurozone economy ended Q1 on a high, with the Output #PMI rising to 53.7 in March (Feb: 52.0) to signal a solid uplift in activity. #Price pressures softened as manufacturing costs fell for the first time since July 2020. Read more: https://t.co/WMSdieavJO pic.twitter.com/gULYd37QeV — S&P Global PMI™ (@SPGlobalPMI) April 5, 2023

08:48 AM

FTSE 100 inches up ahead of services data

The FTSE 100 has edged higher in early trading as investors await data on the services sector this morning.

The closely watched S&P Global PMI data is expected to steady in March after struggling with surging inflation and slowing economic growth for months.

Earlier this week, data showed British manufacturers slipped deeper into decline in March but turned more optimistic about the future as cost pressures and supply chain problems eased off.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 inched up 0.1pc, while the domestically focussed FTSE 250 index has fallen 0.3pc.

Focus will also be on the US private jobs data due later.

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday after data showed U.S. job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years, fuelling concerns about a potential recession.

Direct Line climbed 4.6pc after Citigroup double upgraded the motor insurer's stock to "buy" from "sell".

08:34 AM

New car market grows despite 'worrying decline' in demand

The UK's new car market has grown for eight consecutive months, figures show.

Registrations in March were up by more than 17pc compared with the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Large fleets, which include vehicles owned by large organisations such as Government agencies and rental companies, drove the uptake of new cars.

March was also the largest month on record for registrations of pure battery electric new cars.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said that the "positive" headline numbers "mask a worrying decline" in demand from private buyers. He said:

The volume of consumers viewing new car adverts and inquiring about new cars are down more than 12pc and 40pc respectively. Currently, almost all (93pc) of new car sales are bought on finance, so we suspect rising interest rates are to blame.

New car registrations have risen for eight consecutive months - Carl Court/Getty Images

08:21 AM

Amazon and Microsoft face investigation over cloud computing dominance

Ofcom could call in the competition regulator after finding "concerns" in the cloud services market dominated by Amazon and Microsoft.

The telecoms regulator has proposed that the Competition and Markets Authority open its own investigation into the sector which has become a backbone of the online world, amid concerns customers find barriers when trying to switch suppliers.

The cloud space is dominated by two players, Amazon and Microsoft, which together hold an approximate 60pc to 70pc of market share.

Ofcom said it was "particularly concerned" about the two companies' practices because of their dominant position.

Microsoft and Amazon dominate the cloud computing market - GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images

08:13 AM

Environment Agency staff to strike

Thousands of workers employed by the Environment Agency in England are set to strike for four days this month over a pay dispute, union leaders have said.

In a statement, Unison said it was taking industrial action as ministers did not make any attempt to invite the unions in for pay talks despite months of strikes.

08:05 AM

Mixed open for markets

Markets have had a mixed open amid uncertainty over the outlook for the world economy as reports on job openings and factory orders in the US heightened recession fears.

The FTSE 100 has gained 0.2pc to 7,646.84 while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has fallen by 0.4pc to 18,802.59.

Overnight, Asian shares were also mixed following a decline on Wall Street after the data on the US economy came in weaker than expected.

07:54 AM

Ringfencing founder raises concerns about HSBC's takeover of SVB

The founding father of Britain's ringfence banking regulations has raised concerns about the exception granted to HSBC when it rescued the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank.

John Vickers led the Government's independent commission after the global financial crisis that proposed ringfencing in the UK, which forces banks to separate their retail and investment banking activities.

HSBC was given a waiver on some rules that stop complicated corporate customers being housed within ring-fenced banks.

That concession from regulators helped get the deal over the line, enabling customers of the institution to keep trading despite the crisis that engulfed its parent.

Former Bank of England chief economist Mr Vickers said it's a "bad idea to have a hole in the fence" and that the waiver is not how the rules are "supposed to operate". He told a conference in Glasgow:

I was concerned by that, and I don't feel we have yet had a full explanation of why it happened. Maybe it was necessary for some reasons I don’t yet understand, but maybe not. But that is not how ring-fencing is supposed to operate.

Mr Vickers also questioned whether bank stress tests are tough enough in the wake of the troubles at SVB and Credit Suisse.

John Vickers led the Independent Commission on Banking after the global financial crisis - REUTERS/Andrew Winning

07:39 AM

Petrol stations sale helps boost Co-op profits

The Co-operative Group has hailed a "strong operation performance" over the past year as cost cutting and the sale of its petrol forecourt business helped the firm boost profits.

The retail-to-funerals business said it benefited from "early and targeted action" against the tough economic backdrop, which included a shake-up which cut about 400 jobs last summer.

It reported that pre-tax profits increased to £247m for 2022, up by £190m on the previous year.

It said it would have fallen to a loss but received £319m of profit from the sale of its 132 petrol forecourts to rival Asda.

Coop - Athena Picture Agency

07:33 AM

Good morning

Homeowners selling at a discount face reductions of 4pc or £14,000 on average, according to Zoopla.

The property portal tracks the first asking price and agreed selling price for sales, finding that many sellers are still facing significant drops as demand tails off.

Buyer interest is 43pc below where it was a year ago, according to Zoopla, as higher interest rates chill the market.

The decline in interest has left more stock on the market, with estate agents listing 25 properties on average, compared to 14 a year ago.

Despite signs of cooling demand, Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: "The housing market is arguably more balanced than it has been for more than three years.

"Levels of supply have recovered and buyers and sellers are not miles apart on where they see pricing and this means deals are being agreed at an increasing rate.



"Pricing levels are adjusting downwards compared to a year ago but fears of a major downturn in prices are overdone.



"Falling mortgage rates and a strong labour market are supporting activity levels from committed movers who need to be realistic on price if they are serious about moving home in 2023."

5 things to start your day

1) Andrew Bailey pulls out of flagship dinner as CBI reels from rape claim | Event postponed after Governor of the Bank of England withdraws

2) Virgin Orbit crashes to earth as Sir Richard Branson loses patience | Failure of satellite launch company is a blow to Britain's spaceflight ambitions

3) ‘I didn’t bring my gun today’: Credit Suisse executives face shareholder anger at chaotic investor meeting | Shareholders tell failed bank's bosses at bitter final meeting tht they would once have been crucified

4) Our money-printing spree did not cause inflation crisis, Bank of England insists | Silvana Tenreyro defends quantitative easing during Covid

5) Seize property to build wind and solar farms, says JP Morgan chief | Green projects must be fast-tracked to meet net zero targets

What happened overnight

Stocks struggled to make headway while the dollar nursed losses as signs of a slowing US labour market made investors nervous about the economic outlook.

Asia trade was thinned by holidays in Hong Kong and China, leaving MSCI's Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan faring little better than flat.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.7pc to end at 27,813.26 and recorded its biggest one-day percentage fall since mid-March. Tokyo's broader Topix index lost 1.9pc to 1,983.84.

Wall Street stocks declined on Tuesday as investors reacted to new data showing US job openings in February dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6pc to 33,402.38, while the tech rich Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.5pc to 12,126.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 index lowered by 0.6pc to 4,100.6, following reports that new orders for US manufactured goods dropped for second consecutive month in February amid waning demand for civilian aircraft.

Meanwhile, yields on US government bonds retreated as signs of a slowing economy fuel bets that the Federal Reserve could loosen monetary policy.

The yield on two-year Treasuries, which typically move in line with interest rate expectations, shed 14 basis points to 3.840pc. The benchmark 10-year yield dipped nine basis points to 3.342pc.