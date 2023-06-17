Homeowners face biggest ever mortgage shock with average increase of almost £3,000

Homeowners are facing Britain’s biggest ever mortgage shock with the average bill for hundreds of thousands of people set to skyrocket by almost £3,000 next year, new analysis shows.

Experts have warned families to brace for a “historic” squeeze to their budgets as the pain of back-to-back interest rate rises begins to bite.

The Bank of England is expected to raise rates to 4.75pc next week and the Bank Rate could peak at 6pc by the end of the year.

As a result, market forecasts suggest the average rate on a two-year fix is likely to reach 6.25pc this year and will not fall below 4.5pc until the end of 2027, the Resolution Foundation think tank has warned.

Surging mortgage rates mean around 800,000 homeowners on fixed rate deals expiring next year will face an average jump in annual repayments of £2,900.

The leap in costs represents 3pc of average household income, according to the Resolution Foundation, which is the biggest single jump on record.

The looming crisis will present a major headache for Rishi Sunak, with the worst of the increases set to hit ahead of an expected Autumn 2024 election.

Sir John Redwood, a senior backbench Tory, urged Mr Hunt to reconsider bringing forward tax cuts to ease the pain for mortgage holders.

“Government needs to do what it can to promote growth and reduce tax rates to ease the squeeze now being created by a tough money policy,” he said.

“It should not expand borrowing, but seek better control over spending as the counterpart to ease the tax demands on mortgage holders and others.”

Jeremy Hunt has said there is “no alternative” but to keep hiking interest rates to tackle inflation, even if doing so tips Britain into a recession.

The base rate is set by the Bank of England, but it is working towards a government mandated target of bringing inflation back down to 2pc.

Market expectations for interest rate rises have risen rapidly in recent weeks after investors were surprised by higher than expected inflation and wage data. There are fears that inflation data due next Wednesday may also be higher than expected.

Lenders have responded by withdrawing hundreds of mortgage products from the market and replacing them with much more costly deals.

The average rate on a two-year fixed-rate loan hit 5.98pc on Friday, up from 5.35pc three weeks earlier, according to data company Moneyfacts.

The average rate is expected to tip over 6pc next week after a flurry of lenders including Precise, Kent Reliance, Coventry Building Society, Accord and Principality announced withdrawals and rate changes on Friday.

David Hollingworth, of L&C mortgage brokers, said it is now impossible to get a two-year fix for less than 5pc after the last available deal was pulled at the end of Friday.

The Resolution Foundation said that just under half of the country’s 7.5 million mortgage holders are still yet to experience an increase in their payments.

There are 3.3 million households on longer term fixed rate deals that have not yet expired, but will do so between now and the end of 2026.

The remaining 4.2 million have either already had to renew at a higher rate or are on a tracker mortgage which automatically goes up in line with inflation.

The 3pc income blow from higher rates is “unprecedented”, the think tank said.

Despite rates being at a lower level than the last inflation crisis during the 1980s, higher house prices today mean the hit to incomes from rate rises is larger.

Homeowners faced a 2.4pc hit to incomes from rising mortgages during the last major shock in 1989, when interest rates soared to almost 15pc as Maraget Thatcher battled inflation.

Although comparable data does not exist before the 1980s, Simon Pittaway, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “My guess would be that this will probably be higher than in the 1970s.”

In total the amount Britons pay for mortgages is projected to rise by almost £5bn next year and a total of £15.8bn by the end of 2026.

The Resolution Foundation said the increases will “deliver a rolling living standards hit to millions of households in the run-in to the next general election”.

“The latest moves in market interest rates suggest that a dire outlook for UK mortgagors just got worse,” it warned.

“If rates move in line with expectations, UK families are set to face a prolonged and historic mortgage crunch.”

Homeowners are laden down with far more mortgage debt than previous generations because of house price rises over the past three decades.

The average mortgage debt in the UK stands at just over £127,000, whilst the typical size of a new mortgage taken out this year is £184,000.

However, the crisis is expected to affect a smaller proportion of the population than previous crunches because fewer Britons now have mortgages.

In 1989 almost four in 10 families had a mortgage but that figure now stands at below 30pc, with more people either owning outright or renting.

The Chancellor has ruled out introducing measures to help struggling mortgage holders, such as tax breaks or a Covid-style subsidy scheme.

Government officials have argued doing so would further stoke inflation and would prove too costly at a time of restrained public finances.

Rachel Reeves, Labour’s shadow chancellor, added: “These findings press home again how important economic stability and resilience are, and how badly the Conservatives have failed on both of these.

“Over 13 years, the Tories have weakened our economy and then crashed it, leaving working people paying the price for years to come.

“Labour will bring financial and economic security back, so that families are not constantly on a cliff edge, and so that we can urgently grow our economy to grab hold of opportunities of the future.”

A Treasury source said Mr Hunt had told lenders they must “live up to their responsibilities and support any mortgage borrowers who are finding it tough right now”.

“The single best policy we can implement to help mortgage holders is to halve inflation this year, and help the Bank of England return inflation to its 2pc target,” they added.

