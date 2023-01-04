Homeowners insurance market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global homeowners insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.01 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 47%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Homeowners Insurance Market 2023-2027

Homeowners Insurance Market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Homeowners insurance market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Homeowners insurance market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (fire and theft, house damage, floods and earthquake, and others), source (captive, independent agent, and direct response), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the fire and theft segment will be significant during the forecast period. The adoption of fire and theft insurance is increasing among consumers. This is due to the rising incidence of burglary, forced entry, armed robbery, and the increasing number of accidents, such as external or internal damage to houses.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global homeowners insurance market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global homeowners insurance market.

Story continues

North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing number of claims for catastrophic damages caused by catastrophe or calamity, such as a hurricane, cyclone, or tornado is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as increasing mergers and acquisitions, the availability of excess capital, declining rates of interest, and new innovations in both products and technology are contributing to the growth of the homeowners insurance market in North America.

Download a Sample Report

Homeowners insurance market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing number of natural disasters and man-made hazards.

Increasing occurrences of natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, vandalism, and landslides have led to a surge in the demand for house insurance among consumers.

The home insurance cover also provides compensation for accidents such as interior or exterior home damage, damage to assets or injury, theft, and fire.

Homeowners are purchasing insurance plans to protect themselves against potential financial losses caused by harm to other people's property, family members, and pets.

Such benefits are driving the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

New technological developments in home insurance policy is identified as the latest trend in the market.

The advent of technologies such as geolocation, application program interface (API), artificial intelligence (Al), data analytics, blockchain, and big data is creating new growth opportunities for market players.

The adoption of these technologies is enabling market players to deliver diverse covers such as additional living expenses (ALE), Renter's insurance, and others at the point of purchase.

Moreover, the use of technology helps vendors in data collecting, meeting client demands, calculating risks, and detecting fraud.

This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The vulnerability to cybercrime is identified as the major challenge in the market.

Advances in technology have encouraged many players in the market to prefer online data storage solutions.

This is because, online data storage solutions provide diverse benefits such as better-organized data, easy availability of data, multi-screen/multi-device access, efficient handling of client's data, and ease of management.

However, the use of such cloud solutions increases the risk of cybercrimes. Any cybersecurity failure or misuse of data can expose the organization's information to hackers. It can also result in a huge monetary loss.

Such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this homeowners insurance market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the homeowners insurance market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the homeowners insurance market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the homeowners insurance market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of homeowners insurance market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The travel insurance market size is expected to increase by USD 9.88 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.23%. The growing tourism and business travel are notably driving the travel insurance market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness and delayed services may impede the market growth.

The life annuity insurance market size in the Czech Republic is expected to increase by USD 602.58 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.90%. The increasing adoption of life annuity insurance is notably driving the life annuity insurance market growth in the Czech Republic, although factors such as vulnerability toward cybercrime may impede the market growth.

Homeowners Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Admiral Group plc, Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Amica Mutual Insurance Co., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb Ltd., Erie Indemnity Co., Lemonade Inc., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., NJM Insurance Group, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., The Travelers Co. Inc., USAA, Wells Fargo and Co., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global homeowners insurance market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Source Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Fire and theft - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 House damage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Floods and earthquake - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Source

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Source

7.3 Captive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Independent agent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Direct response - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Source

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Admiral Group plc

12.4 Allianz SE

12.5 American International Group Inc.

12.6 AXA Group

12.7 Chubb Ltd.

12.8 Erie Indemnity Co.

12.9 Lemonade Inc.

12.10 Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.

12.11 Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co.

12.12 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

12.13 The Allstate Corp.

12.14 The Progressive Corp.

12.15 The Travelers Co. Inc.

12.16 USAA

12.17 Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Homeowners Insurance Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homeowners-insurance-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-the-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301711813.html

SOURCE Technavio