Homeowners near net zero pylons could get free heat pumps, National Grid suggests

Electricity pylons

Rural homeowners whose views and properties are blighted by new electricity pylons and cables could be offered home insulation, heat pumps and other energy efficiency measures by National Grid.

Ben Wilson, National Grid’s chief strategy officer, said the company wanted people living alongside pylons and cabling to benefit from the infrastructure, which must be rolled out at scale as part of the shift to net zero.

Mr Wilson said: “I do think if you’re hosting the infrastructure, you should get a benefit in terms of your cost of energy, maybe help with energy insulation or helping to electrify your home in terms of heat.”

He suggested National Grid could also establish training academies to boost employment in the areas most affected by new transmission lines.

In the past, such developments have often been accompanied by pledges for “community benefits” – typically meaning improvements to local amenities such as leisure centres.

However, National Grid is now exploring the idea of alternative measures following a public backlash against previous plans for rural energy developments such as onshore wind farms.

It is seeking ways to mollify the tens of thousands of householders whose homes and surrounding landscapes will be hit by the development of new transmission lines needed for the shift to net zero.

Mr Wilson said the amount of generating capacity connected to the grid would need to treble by 2030, including building five times more overhead lines as have been built in the last 30 years.

The number of homes and properties affected by cables and pylons will increase sharply over the next decade as a result. Protests are expected to rise sharply too, Mr Wilson conceded.

He said the benefits of the new infrastructure should also be more targeted on the actual households affected.

He was speaking at the Labour party conference in Liverpool where Ed Miliband, the shadow spokesman on energy and climate, pledged a massive expansion of UK power generation.

Story continues

Mr Miliband wants to double onshore wind capacity, treble solar and quadruple offshore wind as well as expand nuclear power.

Mr Wilson said National Grid supported Labour’s energy policies but the UK would need to expand its transmission system very rapidly to cope with all the new sources of generation.

He said: “We’ve published a policy paper about delivering a decarbonised power system for 2035 and it is very much aligned I would say with Labour policy… and we can do a lot to mitigate the impact but in the end you do have to have some new infrastructure.”

Britain currently has about 90,000 pylons. Of these about 22,000 belong to National Grid’s high voltage network – carrying about 4,500 miles of cable. The rest belong to the electricity suppliers which deliver power from the grid to homes and businesses.

Earlier this year, National Grid launched its Great Grid Upgrade initiative, the largest overhaul of the electricity grid in generations, which will initially involve nine major onshore projects worth a combined total of £4.5bn.

Protest groups have already sprung around Britain along the lines of planned new transmission lines.

Last month hundreds of people gathered to protest at Wortham Ling, Suffolk, against plans to build a 112 mile-long (180km) power line across East Anglia.

The network of pylons, from Norwich to Tilbury in Essex, would carry offshore windfarm-generated electricity through the Waveney Valley towards London.

Wind developer ScottishPower plans to bring cables onshore near Aldeburgh to connect with National Grid lines. The line would briefly run underground at the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty on the Essex-Suffolk border.

Campaigners from the Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk Pylons Action Group want the cables to be run undersea, far from homes. They have also written to King Charles seeking his support in protecting treasured landscapes.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE)’s local group in Suffolk, the Suffolk Preservation Society, is currently campaigning against power lines along the Norwich-Tilbury route.

Roger Mortlock, CPRE’s chief executive said: “Just fast-tracking new lines could create other problems, which is why we need a strategic approach.

“Undergrounding cables is essential for our protected landscapes and could be more widely applied with early engagement. It isn’t a binary choice between protecting our iconic landscapes and meeting the nation’s energy needs. Both are possible.”

National Grid has said such lines are essential to boost “home-grown energy security and progress towards net zero”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.