U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,222.00
    -53.25 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,857.00
    -408.00 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,524.50
    -210.25 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.50
    -27.80 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.47
    +4.77 (+4.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.30
    +13.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.37 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1052
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9850
    +0.0370 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    33.55
    -1.58 (-4.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3157
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1020
    +0.2430 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,027.08
    -3,071.52 (-7.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    875.67
    -51.67 (-5.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,096.77
    -93.95 (-1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Homeowners prioritize home improvement projects that create purposeful space and offer long-term gratification

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TFC
  • TFC-PI
  • TFC-PO
  • TFC-PR

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the pandemic started two years ago, 73% of homeowners have invested in a home improvement project, according to the 9th Annual LightStream Home Improvement Trends Survey.1 This year, however, the survey found homeowners are focused on investing in larger projects to make their home more purposeful and joyful.

2022 LightStream Home Improvement Survey Executive Summary and inforgraphic.
2022 LightStream Home Improvement Survey Executive Summary and inforgraphic.

"When our homes became the place where we did it all – work, school, sleep, eat – many of us hoped the world would soon 'return-to-normal,'" said Todd Nelson, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at LightStream. "Now, after two years of living in a new way homeowners are thoughtfully investing in permanent changes to not only accommodate new lifestyles, but also to add more functionality and emotional benefits to their homes."

Home renovation plans are back on the rise to create or improve purposeful space. The top home improvement projects continue to be kitchen (39%) and bathroom (36%) remodels. But there has been significant growth in the number of homeowners investing in large projects that create additional useable space and functionality in their homes:

  • 20% are planning home additions vs. 12% in 2021

  • 20% are planning basement/attic renovations vs. 14% in 2021

  • 40% are planning outdoor renovations vs. 35% in 2021

Additionally, homeowners are pivoting toward projects that accommodate remote work/learn lifestyles:

  • 25% of homeowners are planning to update technology (i.e. Wi-Fi, smart devices) vs. 17% in 2021

  • 19% are improving at-home learning spaces vs. 11% in 2021

"The pandemic has redefined our foundational thinking around how we utilize our homes, what we expect and what we want out of them," said Nelson. "Whether it's a new bedroom to accommodate a live-in parent or returning adult child, a home office, a home study room or a backyard escape, more purposeful spaces are clearly a priority for many homeowners. We've got new needs, and we need new spaces to meet them."

The survey also reveals that homeowners are focused on renovation projects that provide emotional fulfillment, not just a return on investment. Only one in three (34%) homeowners say they feel joyful in their home. However, 51% want to feel joyful. Additionally, nearly one in three (29%) cited being "happy with a space for years to come" as an important reason why they would invest in a 2022 project.

These emotional fulfillments are achieved as

  • 52% say memories with their family brings them the most joy in their home

  • 43% attribute feeling joy to activities they can do while they're at home (e.g., exercise, work, play games)

LightStream's annual survey also quantifies that homeowners are eager to take on renovations; 62% agree they get excited about the home improvement projects they could do. However, payment strategies clearly vary, as among those planning 2022 renovations.

  • 60% intend to use savings vs. 66% 2021

  • 35% intend to use credit cards vs. 30% in 2021

  • 23% intend to use a home equity line of credit vs. 9% in 2021

  • 21% intend to take out a home improvement loan vs. 14% in 2021

  • 17% intend to liquidate or tap into investments vs. 8% in 2021

That said, 43% agree they wish they knew more about how best to pay for home improvement projects. Wanting to learn more about financing options was a need expressed across all generations: Millennials (68%), GenZ (47%); GenX (43%) and Boomers (21%).

"There is definitely a knowledge gap that people recognize as they decide how to pay for their renovations," said Nelson. "People need to do their homework to avoid paying in ways that could significantly raise their costs," said Nelson. "For example, while it can be tempting to finance a project on a credit card, variable high interest rates can add thousands of dollars to the overall cost of a project. Home equity lines of credit can be time-consuming to arrange and they rely on taking equity out of a property that so many homeowners have worked diligently to pay off. Tapping into savings or selling high performing investments should be done cautiously, so as not to deplete liquidity that may be better used for other purposes. Even when looking into a home improvement loan—like those provided by LightStream—it's important to investigate the rates, fees, terms and service you'll receive, as these can vary greatly between lenders."

ABOUT LIGHTSTREAM
LightStream is the nation's premier online lender and has financing available in all 50 states. Recognized by the Better Business Bureau for its A+ Rating, LightStream continues to lead the way as a trusted pioneer in the fintech marketplace.

LightStream provides unsecured, fixed-rate loans with no fees to good-credit customers for practically any purpose, including home improvements.* Through a quick, simple online process, customers can receive funds as soon as the same day an application is submitted. Click here for important disclosures with information on same-day funding, LightStream's Rate Beat Program and its $100 Loan Experience Guarantee.

ABOUT TRUIST
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $541 billion as of December 31, 2021. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

1The 2022 LightStream Home Improvement Survey was distributed by Ipsos among 1,301 U.S. homeowners, between January 4, 2022 and January 13, 2022 via an online survey. Quotas have been set to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the U.S. homeowner population, ages 18+. Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. The margin of error for this survey is +/- 2.7% at 95% confidence.

*LightStream loan terms, including APR, may differ based on loan purpose, amount, term length and your credit profile. Lowest rates require excellent credit. At least 25% of approved applicants applying for the lowest rate qualified for the lowest rate available based on data from 10/01/2021 to 12/31/2021. Rate is quoted with AutoPay discount. AutoPay discount is only available prior to loan funding. Rates without AutoPay are 0.50% points higher. Subject to credit approval. Conditions and limitations apply. Advertised rates and terms are subject to change without notice.

Truist Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

© 2022 Truist Financial Corporation. LightStream, Truist and the LightStream logo are service marks of Truist Financial Corporation. Lending services provided by Truist Bank.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homeowners-prioritize-home-improvement-projects-that-create-purposeful-space-and-offer-long-term-gratification-301499674.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • DraftKings CEO says people selling his company’s stock will ‘regret that decision more than any other decision you’ve ever made in your life’

    DraftKings stock is down more than 43% over the past three months, and down 72.1% during the last 12 months.

  • Amazon stock split: Will the tech giant join the Dow Jones Industrial Average?

    Let the speculation on Dow inclusion for Amazon begin.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Amazon surges as stock split, buyback excite investors

    The company's 20-for-1 stock split is its first since 1999 and is in addition to a $10 billion share buyback. It also comes on the heels of a similar split announced by Alphabet Inc earlier this year. "Amazon's management is looking to instil fresh confidence," AJ Bell Investment Director Russ Mould said, adding that the buyback was the company's first direct distributions of cash back to its shareholders since its stock market debut.

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Fears for gas supplies as Russian troops seize Ukraine facilities - live updates

    Britain slaps sanctions on Roman Abramovich Roman Abramovich assets: the cars, houses, yachts – and Chelsea FC FTSE 100 falls 1pc as market rebound runs out of steam Ben Wright: The City has failed to grasp the repercussions of Putin’s horrific war Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • JD.com stock falls after swinging to net loss, while adjusted profit topped expectations

    Shares of JD.com Inc. sank 6.5% toward a near two-year low in premarket trading Thursday, after the China-based e-commerce reported fourth-quarter swung to a net loss but saw adjusted profit and revenue top forecasts, while margins took a slight hit. The net loss for the quarter was RMB5.16 billion ($810.4 million), or RMB3.33 per American depositary share (ADS), after net income of RMB24.33 billion, or RMB15.18 per ADS, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

    Given the struggles of International Business Machines' (NYSE: IBM) stock over the last decade, the company may have become an afterthought in the minds of many investors. This rising dividend, along with a decisive strategic shift, could make IBM an excellent choice for dividend investors regardless of the market. The spinoff of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) has become transformational for the venerable tech giant.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • Inflation sets fresh 40-year high: February CPI rises 7.9% over last year

    U.S. consumers paid more for a variety of goods and services in February compared to the prior month and year, with prices climbing across the economy amid lingering supply and demand imbalances.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Standard Deduction 2021-2022: How Much Is It?

    The temporary expansion of the standard deduction and repeal of the personal exemption are continuing to affect millions of Americans.

  • After an Incredible Rally, Beware a Dead Cat Bounce

    House passes $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes Ukraine aid, Amazon.com plans 20-to-1 stock split and $10 billion buyback, Biden presses plan to encourage U.S. chip making, and other news to start your day.

  • GE stock slips after guidance reiterated ahead of investor day

    Shares of General Electric Co. slipped 0.9% in premarket trading Thursday, after the industrial conglomerate reiterated its full-year profit and cash flow outlook ahead of its investor gathering. The company said it expects 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.80 to $3.50, which surrounds the FactSet consensus of $3.35, and free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion, which compares with expectations of $5.3 billion. The company also still expects organic revenue growth in the high single-d

  • Pimco Amassed Billions of Exposure to Russia Debt Facing Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Pacific Investment Management Co. built up billions of exposure to Russian debt, opening up its funds to losses as markets price in a default by the sovereign. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.