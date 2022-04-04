U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,546.75
    +7.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,726.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,919.50
    +55.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.90
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.77
    +0.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    +10.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0043 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.26
    -0.30 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7300
    +0.2400 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,151.55
    -64.39 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.46
    +46.19 (+4.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.05
    +17.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Homeownership feels further out of reach than at pandemic peak, Scotiabank Housing Poll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BNS

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadians are less likely to purchase a home now than they were at the height of the pandemic, according to the latest Scotiabank Housing Poll.

Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)
Scotiabank Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

Twice as many Canadians are putting their plans to purchase a home on hold in today's economic environment, when compared to the first year of the pandemic and the height of uncertainty in 2020. Of those Canadian surveyed in 2022, 43% said they were putting their plans on hold, compared to 33% in 2021 and 20% in 2020.

Concerns over costs of living, rising interest rates, market instability, and economic uncertainty has most millennials feeling discouraged about their homeownership aspirations. 90% of Canadians aged 18-34 believe that housing prices will continue to increase over the next 12 months, and 62% say they are waiting for housing prices to come down before buying a home. More than half of millennials (56%) say the current economic environment has negatively impacted their finances putting their homebuying plans on ice.

Despite loosening restrictions and employees returning to work, market conditions have motivated even more Canadians to move further away from major cities to get more for their money (35% in 2022 versus 29% in 2021). This is most common amongst younger Canadians, of which half (49%) are considering moving out of their city to get more 'house' for their money.

"It's no surprise that a perfect storm made up of the rising cost of living, housing supply shortages, and increased demand has caused Canadians to feel like homeownership is out of reach," said John Webster, Head of Real Estate and Secured Lending at Scotiabank. "It's important that Canadians know that they're not alone. Many others are going through the same thing, and it's why more people are looking for sound advice from a trusted source."

With the market showing no sign of slowing down, more homeowners are choosing to stay put and invest in their existing property. According to the poll, 59% of Canadians are choosing to renovate their existing property instead of purchasing a new home in 2022, up from 56% at the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

Highlights from the 2022 Scotiabank Housing Poll:

Homeowners choosing renovations instead of new locations

  • When compared to the last two years, fewer people are planning to purchase a new home to live in (15% in 2022 versus 17% in 2021 versus 18% in 2020).

  • Most homeowners (59%) are planning upgrades or renovations to their current home within the next two years, 15% are planning to buy a new home/sell their current home, and 10% are planning to buy a leisure/investment property.

Interesting interest rates

  • 51% of Canadians aged 18-34 feel that the threat of rising interest rates has put their home buying plans on hold.

  • Most Canadians are more concerned about the increasing price of goods and services than they are about a potential interest rate hike (81%).

No stopping the suburbs

  • More Canadians (35%) are looking to move out of their city this year to get more out of their money compared to the previous year (29%).

  • More Ontario residents (39%) are considering moving or buying a home out of the city to get more for their money, in comparison to residents of other provinces.

Tips for planning the next step in your homebuying journey

1. Meet with a mortgage advisor who can help you fit your homebuying aspirations and other financial goals into your broader financial plans.

2. Do your research – ask your advisor for information on the mortgage solutions available to you that may have benefits in today's economy. A financing solution that can meet your changing needs, like the Scotia Total Equity®* Plan (STEP) could help. STEP allows you to split your mortgage into variable rate and fixed rate components, and by adding other credit solutions like a ScotiaLine® Personal Line of Credit, you can gain flexibility and control in a changing interest rate environment.

3. Determine your fixed costs – if you're considering buying a new property, identify the true costs including closing costs, legal fees, down payments, insurance, and what a rate hike would mean for your monthly payments. If you're looking to renovate, make sure you calculate all the costs involved, and get an up-to-date quote that considers the price of materials and labour in today's market.

4. Consider the unexpected costs that may come along with homeownership. While you may have fixed costs and expenses in your plan, you may need additional financing down the line if you want to finish your basement, add an addition on your home or if unexpected renovations pop up. Look for home financing solutions that will support your financial goals, today and in the future. A financing solution like STEP can allow you to gain access to your borrowing power as you pay down your mortgage without needing to refinance.

5. Get a pre-approval by making an appointment with a mortgage advisor or get it completely online with Scotiabank's eHOME1. A pre-approval is important to understand what you can afford before you begin the home buying process.

6. Get educated – visit the Scotia Advice+ Centre for more advice and listen to the latest episode of Scotiabank's Perspectives podcast to hear about what's happening in Canada's housing market right now, and learn how it could impact your homebuying journey.

®Registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

*Subject to meeting Scotiabank's standard credit criteria, residential mortgage standards and maximum permitted loan amounts. Conditions apply. Some mortgage solutions may not be eligible to be included as part of a STEP.

1 All mortgage applications are subject to meeting Scotiabank's standard credit criteria, residential mortgage standards and maximum permitted loan amounts. Switch applications in Quebec cannot be completed through eHOME. Please visit here to find out about our other switch offers.

Methodology:

This Maru Public Opinion survey conducted on behalf of Scotiabank was undertaken by the sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue who surveyed 3,027 randomly selected Canadian adults (2,038 homeowners and 914 renters) who are Maru Voice Canada online panelists from February 15th to February 17th 2022. The results of this study have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size that is comprised of full-time employed respondents used in this study has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 1.8%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/04/c6024.html

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • 10 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best non-tech Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more non-tech Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Best Non-Tech Chinese Stocks to Buy Now. Chinese stocks have been hammered in the past few months due to factors like concerns around delistings in the […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Buying a Second Home to Rent: Dos and Don'ts

    While there are financial benefits to investing in rental property, there are risks—tenants who don't pay their rent and the headache of being a landlord—as well. You'll need to weigh taxes, real estate appreciation, mortgage, and maintenance costs, and your desire to be a landlord when deciding if owning a rental is a wise financial move. You can sell a rental property and roll the proceeds into other rental property without paying capital gains taxes.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Is the stock market flashing a net bullish sign?: Morning Brief

    Why this indicator could be signaling it's time to get more aggressive on stocks. Here's what else to watch in the markets and business on Monday, April 4, 2022.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Twitter Stock Soars As Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 'Passive' 9.2% Stake

    Elon Musk, who has been 'seriously considering' forming his own social media company, now owns a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The recent volatility in the stock market is yet another example of why it is so hard to buy and hold stocks. To that end, I'm highlighting four companies that I believe have the right ingredients to buy and hold forever: Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE; WST), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD).

  • A Recession Could Be Coming: 3 Stocks to Buy to Be Prepared

    Recessions often have warning signs before they occur. Granted, economists monitor the relationship between the two-year Treasury yield and 10-year yield more closely. Inverted yield curves don't always mean that a recession is coming.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Well-Known Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Darden Restaurants recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Steadies, Twitter Surges On Elon Musk Stake; Tesla Deliveries Hit High

    The market rally is trying to steady early Monday. Tesla neared a buy point amid record deliveries. Twitter leapt as Elon Musk took a 9% stake.

  • Starbucks Founder Schultz Suspends Share Buybacks on Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz suspended a share-buyback plan to mark the start of his latest spell as chief executive officer, saying the cash could be better spent on stores and staff.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewe

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Soared Last Month

    QuantumScape's partnership with Volkswagen has always been a key potential driver of its success.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Warren Buffett said to never try to time stock picks perfectly, but if you do, attempt to "be greedy when others are fearful, and be fearful when others are greedy." After the worst quarter for the S&P 500 since the first quarter of 2020, many top stocks are down significantly.