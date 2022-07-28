U.S. markets closed

HomeRate Mortgage and Big Buck Construction Announce the New Big Buck Construction Builder Package

HomeRate Mortgage
·2 min read

The Big Buck Construction Builder Package Lets People Get Started on Building Their New Home with Just $10,000 Down

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / HomeRate Mortgage and Big Buck Construction are pleased to announce the launch of their new Big Buck Construction Builder Package, which will allow people to build the Tennessee home of their dreams with just $10,000 down.

HomeRate Mortgage, Friday, July 29, 2022, Press release picture
HomeRate Mortgage, Friday, July 29, 2022, Press release picture

To learn more about the program and/or to apply, please visit https://homeratemortgage.com/apply-now/.

As a spokesperson noted, the teams from HomeRate Mortgage and Big Buck Construction understand that while many people would like to build a custom home, they may feel like they do not have enough money to get the process started.

This knowledge inspired HomeRate Mortgage and Big Buck Construction to launch the innovative Big Buck Construction Builder Package, which will not only allow people to achieve their goal of owning a custom, quality and affordable home, but also make the process as easy and stress-free as possible, and help save them money in the long run .

"Typically, in order to get regular builder financing, people need a construction loan that involves installments and paying interest throughout the entire construction process," the spokesperson noted, adding that this will not be the case with the new plan.

"People will be able to get quick approval with a $10,000 down payment, and they can build on one of the Big Buck construction lots, or on one of their own."

To learn more about the restrictions and requirements associated with the new Big Buck Construction Builder Package, and/or for a free and no-obligation quote, people may call HomeRate Mortgage at 423-803-2507.

"Tell us about your dream project, and we will guide you through the process, costs, and how you can qualify for financing," the spokesperson noted.

About HomeRate Mortgage

HomeRate Mortgage of Tennessee saves local home owners money. The company's outstanding mortgage professionals will work with clients one on one to ensure that they get a financial solution that is tailored specifically to meet their home financing needs. Their ultimate goal is to create lasting relationships with each of their clients so that they may continue providing excellent service for many years to come. For more information, please visit https://homeratemortgage.com/.

About Big Buck Construction

From the first consultation to the project completion, customer satisfaction and the quality of homes are top priorities for Big Buck Construction. Their extensive experience allows them to work on any custom home plans people have. They can create new plans for their clients, reflecting their style, taste, and preferences. Their experienced team of experts has been building quality homes in the Chattanooga area for years. For more information, please visit https://www.bigbuckconstruction.com/.

Media Contact

Ben Philips
Ben@homeratemortgage.com
(423) 803-2507
7506 E. Brainerd Road Chattanooga TN 37421

SOURCE: HomeRate Mortgage



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710219/HomeRate-Mortgage-and-Big-Buck-Construction-Announce-the-New-Big-Buck-Construction-Builder-Package

