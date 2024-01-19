Homeritz Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HOMERIZ) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At MYR0.016

The board of Homeritz Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HOMERIZ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of MYR0.016 on the 8th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 3.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Homeritz Corporation Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Before making this announcement, Homeritz Corporation Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 17.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 10 years. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Homeritz Corporation Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Homeritz Corporation Berhad hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Homeritz Corporation Berhad will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Homeritz Corporation Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

