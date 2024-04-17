Homes in Broome County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

USA TODAY Network
3 min read
0

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Broome County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $158,000.

The median home sold for $163,500, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 3.5% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was up 12.8% at $163,500 compared to $145,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.pressconnects.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $158,510 median selling price in Broome County was up 0.3% in January from $158,000 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was up 9.3% from a median of $145,000.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 41.5% in sales price during January to a median of $240,500 from $170,000 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 79.4% from $134,042. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during January.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Broome County rose by 20.3% since January 2023 from 118 to 142. All residential home sales totaled to $25.9 million.

In New York, homes sold at a median of $399,863 during January, up 8.8% from $367,356 in December. There were 8,478 recorded sales across the state during January, down 14.6% from 9,923 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in New York increased by 8.6% from $5.7 billion in December to $6.2 billion this January.

Out of all residential home sales in New York, 14.12% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, up from 12.45% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across New York increased by 6.8% from a median of $327,631 in December to $349,990 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was down 12.5% from $400,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 0.5% from a median of $510,266 in December to $512,779 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 2.5% from the median of $525,766 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Broome County homes: Median sale price rose 3.5% in January 2024

