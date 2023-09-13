Are Homes Cheaper in the City or Suburbs? New Study Finds Out
Have you had enough of city life and crave a home in the suburbs? Or have you grown tired of your commute and wish you lived in the city so you could walk to the office? The differences between city and suburban living go on and on.
But what would a move cost you in terms of rent and cost of living, and how do cities and their suburbs each rank in terms of livability? A new GOBankingRates study analyzed the cost of living in a popular major city in each state alongside three suburbs, and the result was a mixed bag.
In Los Angeles, for example, your cost of living is lower in the city than in the studied suburbs. In Chicago, the opposite is true.
For the study, GOBankingRates looked at the June 2023 median rent sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index; the livability index, sourced from AreaVibes; and the Cost-of-Living Index, sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces, which takes into consideration costs such as utilities, transportation and healthcare. The higher the cost-of-living index, the more expensive the city or suburb is to live in.
Read on to learn where the big cities and suburbs rank in each state.
Huntsville, Alabama
Population: 210,081
Median Rent: $1,438.23
Livability: 82
Cost-of-Living Index: 90.7
Suburbs
In Alabama, living in the suburbs will cost more than renting in Huntsville, and those living in Madison have the highest cost-of-living.
Madison
Population: 55,551
Median Rent: $1,657.01
Livability: 76
Cost-of-Living Index: 98.5
Priceville
Population: 3,479
Median Rent: $1,945
Livability: 71
Cost-of-Living Index: 91.9
Hazel Green
Population: 3,811
Median Rent: $1,642.75
Livability: 67
Cost-of-Living Index: 90.0
Phoenix, Arizona
Population: 1,591,119
Median Rent: $1,814.15
Livability: 76
Cost-of-Living Index: 108.7
Suburbs
Even though Phoenix has the lowest median rent out of these four areas, it also has the lowest livability score.
Mesa
Population: 497,752
Median Rent: $1,820.41
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 108.4
Scottsdale
Population: 238,685
Median Rent: $2,159.64
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 142.2
Tempe
Population: 178,862
Median Rent: $1,863.91
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 112.6
Little Rock, Arkansas
Population: 201,893
Median Rent: $1,163.21
Livability: 71
Cost-of-Living Index: 80.9
Suburbs
Little Rock, despite being a large city, has the lowest cost of living index and the lowest livability score of the four areas.
Cabot
Population: 26,411
Median Rent: $1,162.94
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 84.5
Maumelle
Population: 19,070
Median Rent: $1,679.70
Livability: 75
Cost-of-Living Index: 90.6
Bryant
Population: 20,399
Median Rent: $1,314.70
Livability: 72
Cost-of-Living Index: 85.3
Los Angeles, California
Population: 3,902,440
Median Rent: $2,923.59
Livability: 68
Cost-of-Living Index: 176.2
Suburbs
While Los Angeles has a median rent similar to the suburb of South Pasadena, all three suburbs have a much higher cost of living.
South Pasadena
Population: 26,837
Median Rent: $2,927.19
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 223.9
Redondo Beach
Population: 70,998
Median Rent: $3,431.60
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 214.8
Arcadia
Population: 56,697
Median Rent: $3,266.01
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 206.7
Denver, Colorado
Population: 706,799
Median Rent: $2,085.81
Livability: 71
Cost-of-Living Index: 127.8
Suburbs
Unlike other states, the Lafayette suburb has a median rent below that of the much larger city of Denver, though the cost of living is higher.
Lafayette
Population: 30,307
Median Rent: $1,902.85
Livability: 88
Cost-of-Living Index: 133.0
Broomfield
Population: 72,697
Median Rent: $2,241.36
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 134.4
Parker
Population: 57,311
Median Rent: $2,387.21
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 142.2
Bridgeport, Connecticut
Population: 148,529
Median Rent: $1,819.95
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 114.3
Suburbs
Those renting in West Haven will have to pay a little more than those living in the major city of Bridgeport, but the lower cost of living makes up for it.
Milford
Population: 50,694
Median Rent: $2,190.72
Livability: 88
Cost-of-Living Index: 121.1
Bethel
Population: 11,374
Median Rent: $2,322.50
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 127.7
West Haven
Population: 55,518
Median Rent: $1,991.67
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 107.3
Wilmington, Delaware
Population: 70,926
Median Rent: $1,698.62
Livability: 60
Cost-of-Living Index: 99.3
Suburbs
Those looking for affordable living in Delaware should avoid the Newark suburb, where both the rent and cost of living are much higher than the other three areas.
Newark
Population: 31,393
Median Rent: $2,030.86
Livability: 83
Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5
New Castle
Population: 5,482
Median Rent: $1,530.42
Livability: 71
Cost-of-Living Index: 96.5
Dover
Population: 38,940
Median Rent: $1,619.10
Livability: 67
Cost-of-Living Index: 93.3
Jacksonville, Florida
Population: 937,690
Median Rent: $1,711.74
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 94.2
Suburbs
Smaller populations and a higher livability score make these Florida suburbs an ideal alternative to a major city.
Dunedin
Population: 36,110
Median Rent: $2,260.40
Livability: 85
Cost-of-Living Index: 106.4
St. Augustine
Population: 13,994
Median Rent: $2,420.26
Livability: 85
Cost-of-Living Index: 104.8
Brandon
Population: 115,330
Median Rent: $2,175.12
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7
Atlanta, Georgia
Population: 492,204
Median Rent: $2,013.98
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 109.4
Suburbs
Decatur has the lowest median rent of the four areas and is only second in cost of living, following behind Lawrenceville.
Decatur
Population: 24,334
Median Rent: $1,880.37
Livability: 85
Cost-of-Living Index: 101.8
Lawrenceville
Population: 30,299
Median Rent: $2,120.22
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 99.5
Marietta
Population: 60,962
Median Rent: $1,957.32
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 112.1
Honolulu, Hawaii
Population: 351,554
Median Rent: $2,375.57
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 168.9
Suburbs
Hawaii is known for having a high cost of living when compared to other US states, and the suburbs are more expensive than Honolulu.
Kailua
Population: 40,402
Median Rent: $3,696.84
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 220.5
Mililani
Population: 27,974
Median Rent: $2,832.29
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 180.3
Waipahu
Population: 39,927
Median Rent: $2,512.83
Livability: 76
Cost-of-Living Index: 176.2
Boise, Idaho
Population: 231,537
Median Rent: $1,770.72
Livability: 82
Cost-of-Living Index: 116.5
Suburbs
Renting in Pocatello instead of Boise will save you $700, and the cost of living is the lowest of the four areas.
Meridian
Population: 115,227
Median Rent: $2,149.98
Livability: 82
Cost-of-Living Index: 118.5
Pocatello
Population: 55,865
Median Rent: $1,003.73
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 86.3
Eagle
Population: 29,665
Median Rent: $1,588.64
Livability: 79
Cost-of-Living Index: 150.0
Chicago, Illinois
Population: 2,742,119
Median Rent: $2,124.42
Livability: 74
Cost-of-Living Index: 107.4
Suburbs
With Chicago's high median rent and high cost of living, moving to the suburbs could help keep costs down.
Aurora
Population: 183,447
Median Rent: $2,013.89
Livability: 87
Cost-of-Living Index: 89.1
Normal
Population: 53,446
Median Rent: $903.14
Livability: 87
Cost-of-Living Index: 82.3
Bloomington
Population: 78,372
Median Rent: $1,191.64
Livability: 86
Cost-of-Living Index: 82.4
Indianapolis, Indiana
Population: 880,104
Median Rent: $1,408.55
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 84.9
Suburbs
All three Indiana suburbs are more expensive than the main city of Indianapolis -- both in median rent and in cost of living.
Noblesville
Population: 68,885
Median Rent: $1,769.81
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 98.7
Carmel
Population: 98,137
Median Rent: $1,779.96
Livability: 83
Cost-of-Living Index: 114.5
Fishers
Population: 97,154
Median Rent: $1,928.96
Livability: 82
Cost-of-Living Index: 105.4
Des Moines, Iowa
Population: 213,545
Median Rent: $1,097.36
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 78.7
Suburbs
When it comes to livability, the Ankeny suburb has the highest score, but it also has the highest rent at $400 more than the next highest.
Ankeny
Population: 66,346
Median Rent: $1,536.73
Livability: 92
Cost-of-Living Index: 92.2
Ames
Population: 65,522
Median Rent: $1,010.34
Livability: 90
Cost-of-Living Index: 90.3
Coralville
Population: 22,226
Median Rent: $954.00
Livability: 88
Cost-of-Living Index: 90.6
Wichita, Kansas
Population: 394,574
Median Rent: $1,034.26
Livability: 66
Cost-of-Living Index: 81.6
Suburbs
Kansas suburbs are ideal for the cost-conscious -- all three have a lower median rent and a lower cost of living than Wichita, while also having higher livability scores.
Salina
Population: 46,896
Median Rent: $923.33
Livability: 73
Cost-of-Living Index: 74.5
Hutchinson
Population: 40,202
Median Rent: $737.30
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 72.0
Emporia
Population: 24,220
Median Rent: $566.25
Livability: 73
Cost-of-Living Index: 73.7
Louisville, Kentucky
Population: 630,260
Median Rent: $1,350.89
Livability: 60
Cost-of-Living Index: 89.7
Suburbs
These Kentucky suburbs have lower median rents and higher livability scores than the major city of Louisville, and only St. Matthews has a higher cost of living.
St. Matthews
Population: 17,588
Median Rent: $1,168.90
Livability: 86
Cost-of-Living Index: 102.6
Owensboro
Population: 59,839
Median Rent: $1,145.83
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 80.2
Frankfort
Population: 28,479
Median Rent: $836.63
Livability: 91
Cost-of-Living Index: 79.4
New Orleans, Louisiana
Population: 383,974
Median Rent: $1,716.90
Livability: 74
Cost-of-Living Index: 101.6
Suburbs
The suburb of Mandeville has the highest cost of living, with the Metairie suburb close behind.
Metairie
Population: 140,590
Median Rent: $1,860.20
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5
Kenner
Population: 66,411
Median Rent: $1,924.72
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 97.2
Mandeville
Population: 12,985
Median Rent: $1,530.13
Livability: 76
Cost-of-Living Index: 104.1
Portland, Maine
Population: 68,063
Median Rent: $2,349.19
Livability: 83
Cost-of-Living Index: 111.9
Suburbs
Renting and living in Portland tends to be more expensive than in the suburbs.
Brunswick
Population: 16,554
Median Rent: $1,996.57
Livability: 87
Cost-of-Living Index: 106.4
Westbrook
Population: 20,074
Median Rent: $2,162.22
Livability: 82
Cost-of-Living Index: 104.8
Saco
Population: 20,203
Median Rent: $1,843.33
Livability: 82
Cost-of-Living Index: 105.4
Baltimore, Maryland
Population: 592,211
Median Rent: $1,681.44
Livability: 75
Cost-of-Living Index: 91.3
Suburbs
Of these four areas, the major city of Baltimore has the lowest median rent and cost of living, making the suburbs the more expensive choice.
Bel Air
Population: 10,663
Median Rent: $1,863.06
Livability: 89
Cost-of-Living Index: 111.2
Perry Hall
Population: 29,165
Median Rent: $2,128.00
Livability: 85
Cost-of-Living Index: 110.4
Towson
Population: 59,014
Median Rent: $1,918.12
Livability: 85
Cost-of-Living Index: 115.6
Boston, Massachusetts
Population: 672,814
Median Rent: $3,156.66
Livability: 76
Cost-of-Living Index: 153.4
Suburbs
Unlike Maryland, renting in a major city like Boston in Massachusetts will run higher than renting in the suburbs.
Winchester
Population: 22,875
Median Rent: $2,424.17
Livability: 91
Cost-of-Living Index: 204.3
Lexington
Population: 34,235
Median Rent: $2,963.00
Livability: 92
Cost-of-Living Index: 213.0
Arlington
Population: 46,045
Median Rent: $2,717.08
Livability: 89
Cost-of-Living Index: 171.2
Detroit, Michigan
Population: 645,658
Median Rent: $1,274.82
Livability: 71
Cost-of-Living Index: 88.7
Suburbs
While Clawson has the lowest median rent, the other two suburbs have the highest median rents. The cost of living overall is higher in the suburbs.
Clawson
Population: 11,482
Median Rent: $1,256.90
Livability: 91
Cost-of-Living Index: 95.6
Berkley
Population: 15,234
Median Rent: $1,712.38
Livability: 90
Cost-of-Living Index: 100.2
Birmingham
Population: 21,728
Median Rent: $1,650.00
Livability: 89
Cost-of-Living Index: 133.8
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Population: 425,091
Median Rent: $1,625.37
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 105.0
Suburbs
The Falcon Heights suburb has the lowest median rent and the highest livability score compared to the other three areas.
Falcon Heights
Population: 5,388
Median Rent: $1,327.50
Livability: 91
Cost-of-Living Index: 108.9
Champlin
Population: 23,877
Median Rent: $1,793.40
Livability: 89
Cost-of-Living Index: 103.4
Rosemount
Population: 25,513
Median Rent: $1,641.13
Livability: 88
Cost-of-Living Index: 109.2
Jackson, Mississippi
Population: 156,803
Median Rent: $1,143.41
Livability: 63
Cost-of-Living Index: 81.8
Suburbs
Living in Jackon is the more affordable option with the cheapest median rent and the lowest cost of living.
Brandon
Population: 24,887
Median Rent: $1,733.62
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7
Madison
Population: 27,459
Median Rent: $1,896.43
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 98.5
Flowood
Population: 10,019
Median Rent: $1,721.10
Livability: 74
Cost-of-Living Index: 90.7
Kansas City, Missouri
Population: 502,597
Median Rent: $1,338.76
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 87.9
Suburbs
For the most part, rent and livability in the suburbs is higher than in Kansas City.
Blue Springs
Population: 58,265
Median Rent: $1,622.86
Livability: 82
Cost-of-Living Index: 94.4
Independence
Population: 122,230
Median Rent: $1,267.85
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 85.5
Lee's Summit
Population: 100,772
Median Rent: $1,576.75
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 99.3
Billings, Montana
Population: 115,689
Median Rent: $1,400.60
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 93.4
Suburbs
Staying outside of the city will save you in rent, and in the suburb of Great Falls, you'll have a lower cost of living as well.
Laurel
Population: 7,164
Median Rent: $1,400.50
Livability: 69
Cost-of-Living Index: 95.7
Helena
Population: 32,060
Median Rent: $1,306.67
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 99.4
Great Falls
Population: 60,381
Median Rent: $1,106.73
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 87.4
Omaha, Nebraska
Population: 488,059
Median Rent: $1,338.78
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 89.8
Suburbs
Living in the Gretna suburb comes with the highest cost of living and the lowest livability score.
Gretna
Population: 5,106
Median Rent: $1,523.25
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5
Papillion
Population: 23,875
Median Rent: $1,620.80
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 99.4
Bellevue
Population: 62,888
Median Rent: $1,284.84
Livability: 85
Cost-of-Living Index: 91.7
Las Vegas, Nevada
Population: 634,786
Median Rent: $1,774.34
Livability: 83
Cost-of-Living Index: 111.0
Suburbs
While the median rent in Las Vegas is pretty high, it's still lower than the median rent in Henderson.
Winchester
Population: 36,307
Median Rent: $1,674.56
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 118.0
Paradise
Population: 189,852
Median Rent: $1,376.50
Livability: 76
Cost-of-Living Index: 103.2
Henderson
Population: 311,250
Median Rent: $1,878.93
Livability: 75
Cost-of-Living Index: 116.6
Manchester, New Hampshire
Population: 114,730
Median Rent: $1,908.63
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 105.3
Suburbs
The Nashua suburb is more expensive than the major city of Manchester, both in median rent and cost of living.
Concord
Population: 43,552
Median Rent: $1,559.80
Livability: 87
Cost-of-Living Index: 95.1
Nashua
Population: 90,659
Median Rent: $2,065.88
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 111.6
Derry
Population: 23,571
Median Rent: $1,674.38
Livability: 79
Cost-of-Living Index: 113.1
Newark, New Jersey
Population: 306,247
Median Rent: $1,998.16
Livability: 66
Cost-of-Living Index: 103.5
Suburbs
These New Jersey suburbs have high costs of living, especially in Ridgewood where the median rent is $400 more than Newark's.
Pompton Lakes
Population: 11,113
Median Rent: $1,905.50
Livability: 92
Cost-of-Living Index: 118.5
Ridgewood
Population: 25,991
Median Rent: $2,469.75
Livability: 87
Cost-of-Living Index: 167.8
Butler
Population: 8,019
Median Rent: $2,454.60
Livability: 87
Cost-of-Living Index: 124.0
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Population: 562,336
Median Rent: $1,537.87
Livability: 71
Cost-of-Living Index: 90.8
Suburbs
Albuquerque is the lowest in every category except population, making it the more affordable choice compared to the suburbs.
Rio Rancho
Population: 102,403
Median Rent: $1,768.91
Livability: 71
Cost-of-Living Index: 94.0
Santa Fe
Population: 86,935
Median Rent: $1,998.70
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 114.0
Los Alamos
Population: 13,270
Median Rent: $2,748.29
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 95.9
New York, New York
Population: 8,736,047
Median Rent: $3,671.01
Livability: 76
Cost-of-Living Index: 168.6
Suburbs
The median rent of New York City is almost $600 more than that of the next highest, and it has the lowest livability score.
Cedarhurst
Population: 7,290
Median Rent: $2,869.00
Livability: 86
Cost-of-Living Index: 184.8
Hewlett
Population: 7,256
Median Rent: $3,072.17
Livability: 86
Cost-of-Living Index: 168.2
Rockville Centre
Population: 25,768
Median Rent: $2,979.00
Livability: 86
Cost-of-Living Index: 173.5
Charlotte, North Carolina
Population: 864,871
Median Rent: $1,880.57
Livability: 79
Cost-of-Living Index: 99.7
Suburbs
Those looking for a low median rent should flock to the Matthews suburb; keep in mind that it also has the highest cost of living.
Matthews
Population: 29,417
Median Rent: $1,630.90
Livability: 82
Cost-of-Living Index: 107.3
Concord
Population: 102,566
Median Rent: $1,826.70
Livability: 79
Cost-of-Living Index: 95.1
Harrisburg
Population: 18,415
Median Rent: $2,449.44
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 105.2
Fargo, North Dakota
Population: 124,979
Median Rent: $1,062.62
Livability: 85
Cost-of-Living Index: 89.5
Suburbs
Even though Horace has the smallest population out of the four areas, it also has the highest median rent and the highest cost of living.
West Fargo
Population: 37,913
Median Rent: $1,583.00
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 91.9
Horace
Population: 3,141
Median Rent: $1,911.67
Livability: 76
Cost-of-Living Index: 98.4
Grand Forks
Population: 58,867
Median Rent: $980.39
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 85.8
Columbus, Ohio
Population: 898,143
Median Rent: $1,472.34
Livability: 79
Cost-of-Living Index: 86.4
Suburbs
The cost of living is lowest in the city of Columbus, and only gets higher in the suburbs.
Grandview Heights
Population: 8,099
Median Rent: $1,783.50
Livability: 96
Cost-of-Living Index: 113.4
Worthington
Population: 15,047
Median Rent: $1,644.14
Livability: 93
Cost-of-Living Index: 105.9
Bexley
Population: 13,820
Median Rent: $1,596.25
Livability: 90
Cost-of-Living Index: 114.1
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Population: 673,183
Median Rent: $1,286.19
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 84.4
Suburbs
Oklahoma City has the second highest livability score, while maintaining the lowest median rent and the lowest cost of living.
Norman
Population: 125,745
Median Rent: $1,337.31
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 87.0
Edmond
Population: 93,522
Median Rent: $1,674.58
Livability: 79
Cost-of-Living Index: 96.3
Piedmont
Population: 7,306
Median Rent: $1,579.57
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 97.6
Portland, Oregon
Population: 647,176
Median Rent: $1,779.21
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 111.9
Suburbs
Staying in Portland can get expensive, but not nearly as expensive as in these suburbs.
Sherwood
Population: 20,281
Median Rent: $1,998.22
Livability: 93
Cost-of-Living Index: 133.2
Cedar Hills
Population: 9,511
Median Rent: $1,943.45
Livability: 90
Cost-of-Living Index: 127.1
Milwaukie
Population: 21,108
Median Rent: $1,738.00
Livability: 88
Cost-of-Living Index: 122.7
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Population: 1,596,865
Median Rent: $1,787.18
Livability: 76
Cost-of-Living Index: 105.0
Suburbs
These Pennsylvania suburbs have higher livability scores and higher costs of living than Philadelphia.
Ardmore
Population: 14,391
Median Rent: $1,976.86
Livability: 91
Cost-of-Living Index: 117.5
Jenkintown
Population: 4,681
Median Rent: $2,037.50
Livability: 90
Cost-of-Living Index: 118.6
Glenside
Population: 7,411
Median Rent: $1,757.14
Livability: 87
Cost-of-Living Index: 112.5
Providence, Rhode Island
Population: 188,812
Median Rent: $2,099.19
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 108.1
Suburbs
The median rents in these suburbs are lower than the median rent in Providence.
Cranston
Population: 82,654
Median Rent: $1,957.08
Livability: 83
Cost-of-Living Index: 111.4
Warwick
Population: 82,666
Median Rent: $1,924.12
Livability: 75
Cost-of-Living Index: 103.6
Cumberland Hill
Population: 8,925
Median Rent: $1,876.00
Livability: 71
Cost-of-Living Index: 113.8
Charleston, South Carolina
Population: 147,928
Median Rent: $2,142.60
Livability: 75
Cost-of-Living Index: 109.8
Suburbs
Even though the Mount Pleasant suburb has the highest median rent and cost of living, the other two suburbs are actually cheaper than Mount Pleasant and the major city, Charleston.
Mount Pleasant
Population: 88,900
Median Rent: $2,471.10
Livability: 71
Cost-of-Living Index: 128.7
Hanahan
Population: 20,381
Median Rent: $1,892.78
Livability: 70
Cost-of-Living Index: 100.2
James Island
Population: 11,618
Median Rent: $1,873.67
Livability: 70
Cost-of-Living Index: 108.8
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Population: 189,258
Median Rent: $1,172.12
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 90.9
Suburbs
Sioux Falls is second in median rent to the Harrisburg suburb and has the lowest overall in cost of living of these four areas.
Brandon
Population: 10,745
Median Rent: $1,198.88
Livability: 85
Cost-of-Living Index: 100.7
Tea
Population: 5,535
Median Rent: $1,109.20
Livability: 79
Cost-of-Living Index: 93.3
Harrisburg
Population: 6,645
Median Rent: $1,408.42
Livability: 75
Cost-of-Living Index: 105.2
Nashville, Tennessee
Population: 682,646
Median Rent: $1,974.56
Livability: 77
Cost-of-Living Index: 103.1
Suburbs
Rent in Nashville is only $100 more than that of the Smyrna suburb. The suburbs, Nolensville and Franklin, on the other hand, have the highest median rents.
Nolensville
Population: 13,393
Median Rent: $2,415.33
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 134.3
Franklin
Population: 81,531
Median Rent: $2,182.10
Livability: 75
Cost-of-Living Index: 138.5
Smyrna
Population: 52,401
Median Rent: $1,898.92
Livability: 74
Cost-of-Living Index: 100.1
Houston, Texas
Population: 2,293,288
Median Rent: $1,643.15
Livability: 74
Cost-of-Living Index: 95.5
Suburbs
The city of Houston is less expensive than the suburbs thanks to its low median rent and low cost of living.
Bellaire
Population: 17,262
Median Rent: $1,831.63
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 169.6
Pearland
Population: 122,609
Median Rent: $1,894.18
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 104.2
Sugar Land
Population: 110,272
Median Rent: $2,054.23
Livability: 80
Cost-of-Living Index: 113.3
Salt Lake City, Utah
Population: 199,153
Median Rent: $1,682.24
Livability: 74
Cost-of-Living Index: 122.0
Suburbs
Based on these areas, Utah has a high cost of living compared to other states. And while Salt Lake City has the lowest cost of living, the Farmington suburb has the lowest median rent.
Farmington
Population: 23,990
Median Rent: $1,599.00
Livability: 91
Cost-of-Living Index: 126.6
Kaysville
Population: 32,438
Median Rent: $1,899.38
Livability: 89
Cost-of-Living Index: 124.5
Herriman
Population: 52,860
Median Rent: $1,772.67
Livability: 85
Cost-of-Living Index: 129.6
Burlington, Vermont
Population: 44,703
Median Rent: $1,949.21
Livability: 74
Cost-of-Living Index: 112.3
Suburbs
Of these four areas, Essex Junction has the lowest median rent and highest livability score.
Essex Junction
Population: 10,473
Median Rent: $1,512.50
Livability: 88
Cost-of-Living Index: 118.6
Winooski
Population: 8,015
Median Rent: $1,638.00
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 105.7
Jericho
Population: 1,109
Median Rent: $2,337.80
Livability: 74
Cost-of-Living Index: 117.5
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Population: 457,658
Median Rent: $1,830.42
Livability: 82
Cost-of-Living Index: 103.3
Suburbs
In these Virginia suburbs, you'll spend less on rent and have a lower cost of living than in Virginia Beach.
Norfolk
Population: 238,556
Median Rent: $1,609.23
Livability: 81
Cost-of-Living Index: 91.8
Hampton
Population: 136,748
Median Rent: $1,488.51
Livability: 73
Cost-of-Living Index: 88.0
Portsmouth
Population: 97,454
Median Rent: $1,418.48
Livability: 72
Cost-of-Living Index: 90.5
Seattle, Washington
Population: 726,054
Median Rent: $2,226.90
Livability: 75
Cost-of-Living Index: 167.8
Suburbs
While Washington's cost of living is high, Seattle has the lowest median rent out of these four.
Redmond
Population: 72,166
Median Rent: $2,585.31
Livability: 89
Cost-of-Living Index: 193.3
Woodinville
Population: 13,247
Median Rent: $2,282.13
Livability: 87
Cost-of-Living Index: 187.4
Sammamish
Population: 66,532
Median Rent: $3,581.33
Livability: 87
Cost-of-Living Index: 210.8
Charleston, West Virginia
Population: 49,055
Median Rent: $895.77
Livability: 84
Cost-of-Living Index: 80.9
Suburbs
Charleston has the highest livability score, and the second lowest rent. The Nitro suburb has the lowest rent, but it's only cheaper by $60.
Teays Valley
Population: 13,805
Median Rent: $1,205.60
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 90.4
Winfield
Population: 3,140
Median Rent: $1,197.50
Livability: 71
Cost-of-Living Index: 92.8
Nitro
Population: 6,630
Median Rent: $835.33
Livability: 70
Cost-of-Living Index: 79.3
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Population: 578,198
Median Rent: $1,285.44
Livability: 78
Cost-of-Living Index: 84.7
Suburbs
The suburbs have higher median rents and costs of living than Milwaukee.
Whitefish Bay
Population: 14,818
Median Rent: $1,792.25
Livability: 94
Cost-of-Living Index: 120.1
Shorewood
Population: 13,734
Median Rent: $1,671.89
Livability: 91
Cost-of-Living Index: 113.3
Hales Corners
Population: 7,704
Median Rent: $1,522.00
Livability: 87
Cost-of-Living Index: 96.9
Cheyenne, Wyoming
Population: 64,610
Median Rent: $1,213.72
Livability: 82
Cost-of-Living Index: 99.6
Suburbs
The Ranchettes suburb has the highest median rent of all four areas, while the other two suburbs have the lowest median rents.
Ranchettes
Population: 6,179
Median Rent: $1,606.17
Livability: 60
Cost-of-Living Index: 118.7
South Greeley
Population: 4,385
Median Rent: $1,191.70
Livability: 70
Cost-of-Living Index: 74.8
Fox Farm College
Population: 4,321
Median Rent: $1,138.40
Livability: 74
Cost-of-Living Index: 71.1
Ashleigh Ray and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To find if Homes are Cheaper in the City or Suburbs, GOBankingRates used a list of the most popular cities within each state, sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Consumer Survey. Using this list, GOBankingRates then found three additional suburbs in each state near the previous major city. For the major city and the three suburbs nearby, a number of factors were found including; [1] Livability index sourced from AreaVibes, [2] June 2023 median rent sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index, and the [3] Cost-of-Living Index sourced from Sperling's BestPlaces. For the sake of this study, Alaska was excluded due to a lack of true suburbs to populate the list. All data is up to date as of July 17, 2023.
