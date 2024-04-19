Homes in Chittenden County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Chittenden County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $445,000.

The median home sold for $404,430, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 9.1% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was up 1.4% at $404,430 compared to $398,750.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $453,500 median selling price in Chittenden County was down 11.5% in January from $512,500 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was up 4.9% from a median of $432,500.

Six single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to two recorded transactions of at least $1 million in January 2023.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 10.5% in sales price during January to a median of $305,000 from $340,817 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 8.8% from $334,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during January.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Chittenden County rose by 20.7% since January 2023 from 82 to 99. All residential home sales totaled to $58.9 million.

In Vermont, homes sold at a median of $328,000 during January, down 6.3% from $350,000 in December. There were 306 recorded sales across the state during January, down 2.9% from 315 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Vermont decreased by 14.9% from $151.4 million in December to $128.9 million this January.

Out of all residential home sales in Vermont, 3.59% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, down from 4.76% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Vermont decreased by 0.5% from a median of $360,500 in December to $358,676 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 15.7% from $310,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 9.1% from a median of $330,000 in December to $300,000 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 1% from the median of $297,000 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

