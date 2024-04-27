Homes in Duval County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Duval County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $340,000.

The median home sold for $270,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 20.6% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was down 2.5% at $270,000 compared to $276,990.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $279,995 median selling price in Duval County was down 20% in January from $350,000 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was down 1.8% from a median of $285,000.

Forty single-family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 73 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in January 2023.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 2.9% in sales price during January to a median of $215,000 from $221,500 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was the same. Seven​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to four recorded transactions of at least $1 million in January 2023.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Duval County dropped by 21.5% since January 2023 from 1,344 to 1,055. All residential home sales totaled to $460.6 million.

In Florida, homes sold at a median of $372,659 during January, down 2.1% from $380,791 in December. There were 23,567 recorded sales across the state during January, up 1.1% from 23,323 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Florida decreased by 24% from $25.5 billion in December to $19.4 billion this January.

Out of all residential home sales in Florida, 11.16% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, up from 9.27% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Florida decreased by 1.9% from a median of $406,704 in December to $398,834 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 7% from $372,718.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 2.4% from a median of $311,090 in December to $303,721 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 3.7% from the median of $293,021 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

