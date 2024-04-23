Homes in Hillsdale County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Hillsdale County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $112,000.

The median home sold for $130,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 16.1% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was down 8.5% at $130,000 compared to $142,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.hillsdale.net.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $130,000 median selling price in Hillsdale County was up 16.1% in January from $112,000 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was down 8.5% from a median of $142,000.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Hillsdale County rose by 69% since January 2023 from 29 to 49. All residential home sales totaled to $8 million.

In Michigan, homes sold at a median of $200,000 during January, down 9% from $219,847 in December. There were 8,328 recorded sales across the state during January, down 6.5% from 8,906 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Michigan increased by 2% from $2 billion in December to $2 billion this January.

Out of all residential home sales in Michigan, 1.04% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, up from 0.55% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Michigan decreased by 7.1% from a median of $210,000 in December to $194,993 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 11.4% from $175,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 2.5% from a median of $260,000 in December to $253,500 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 0.4% from the median of $254,472 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

Story continues

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Homes in Hillsdale County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here