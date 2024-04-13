Homes in Leon County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Leon County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $290,000.

The median home sold for $239,750, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 17.3% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was down 5.4% at $239,750 compared to $253,500.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $275,000 median selling price in Leon County was down 12.7% in January from $315,000 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was down 3.6% from a median of $285,250.

One single family home sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to five recorded transactions of at least $1 million in January 2023.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 13.4% in sales price during January to a median of $194,900 from $225,000 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 9.8% from $177,500. Eight​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to one recorded transaction of at least $1 million in January 2023.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Leon County rose by 10.7% since January 2023 from 206 to 228. All residential home sales totaled to $77.7 million.

In Florida, homes sold at a median of $372,659 during January, down 2.1% from $380,791 in December. There were 23,567 recorded sales across the state during January, up 1.1% from 23,323 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Florida decreased by 24% from $25.5 billion in December to $19.4 billion this January.

Out of all residential home sales in Florida, 11.16% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, up from 9.27% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Florida decreased by 1.9% from a median of $406,704 in December to $398,834 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 7% from $372,718.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 2.4% from a median of $311,090 in December to $303,721 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 3.7% from the median of $293,021 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

