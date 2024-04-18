Homes in Lincoln County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Lincoln County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $379,822.

The median home sold for $341,250, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 10.2% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was up 32.6% at $341,250 compared to $257,343.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.ruidosonews.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $341,625 median selling price in Lincoln County was up 0.9% in January from $338,666 the month prior.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 76.1% in sales price during January to a median of $250,312 from $1,047,500 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 2.7% from $257,343. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during January.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Lincoln County dropped by 41.2% since January 2023 from 17 to 10. All residential home sales totaled to $1.6 million.

In New Mexico, homes sold at a median of $287,097 during January, down 0.1% from $287,500 in December. There were 1,997 recorded sales across the state during January, down 15.3% from 2,357 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in New Mexico decreased by 19.2% from $291.8 million in December to $235.8 million this January.

Out of all residential home sales in New Mexico, 0.85% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, down from 0.93% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across New Mexico increased by 2.4% from a median of $291,250 in December to $298,125 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 5% from $284,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 9.9% from a median of $251,562 in December to $226,666 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 13.1% from the median of $260,687 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Ruidoso News