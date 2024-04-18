Homes in Middlesex County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

USA TODAY Network
3 min read
0

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Middlesex County saw houses sell for slightly lower than the previous month's median sale price of $684,000.

The median home sold for $679,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 0.7% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was up 11.3% at $679,000 compared to $610,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.metrowestdailynews.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $706,500 median selling price in Middlesex County was down 3.4% in January from $731,375 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was up 7.9% from a median of $655,000.

One hundred nineteen single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 90 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in January 2023.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 1.8% in sales price during January to a median of $580,000 from $570,000 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 17.5% from $493,500. Thirty​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 19 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in January 2023.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Middlesex County dropped by 0.3% since January 2023 from 686 to 684. All residential home sales totaled to $724.5 million.

In Massachusetts, homes sold at a median of $536,531 during January, up 1.2% from $529,924 in December. There were 3,449 recorded sales across the state during January, down 64.7% from 9,769 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Massachusetts decreased by 29.9% from $3.6 billion in December to $2.5 billion this January.

Out of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 14.32% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, up from 9.86% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Massachusetts increased by 1.9% from a median of $540,000 in December to $550,000 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 17% from $470,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 0.5% from a median of $495,000 in December to $497,250 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 19.8% from the median of $415,000 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Homes in Middlesex County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

