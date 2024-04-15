Homes in Peoria County sold at same prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Peoria County saw houses sell for the same as the previous month's median sale price of $135,000.

The median home sold for $135,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was flat to December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was down 20.6% at $135,000 compared to $169,950.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $136,000 median selling price in Peoria County was up 6.7% in January from $127,500 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was down 15% from a median of $160,000.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 26% in sales price during January to a median of $132,500 from $179,000 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 29.3% from $187,500. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during January.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Peoria County dropped by 22.7% since January 2023 from 216 to 167. All residential home sales totaled to $31.2 million.

In Illinois, homes sold at a median of $255,000 during January, down 1.9% from $260,000 in December. There were 7,880 recorded sales across the state during January, down 8.2% from 8,584 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Illinois increased by 76.3% from $3.8 billion in December to $6.6 billion this January.

Out of all residential home sales in Illinois, 4.06% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, down from 5.07% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Illinois decreased by 1.4% from a median of $255,355 in December to $251,781 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 0.7% from $250,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 0.4% from a median of $260,916 in December to $260,000 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 6.1% from the median of $245,000 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

