Homes in Petersburg city sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Petersburg city saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $173,950.

The median home sold for $190,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 9.2% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was up 33.3% at $190,000 compared to $142,500.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $194,000 median selling price in Petersburg city was up 7.8% in January from $180,000 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was up 56.8% from a median of $123,750.

One single family home sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to zero recorded transactions of at least $1 million in January 2023.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 51.7% in sales price during January to a median of $68,250 from $45,000 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 97.6% from $2,821,100. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during January.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Petersburg city dropped by 37.3% since January 2023 from 59 to 37. All residential home sales totaled to $7.6 million.

In Virginia, homes sold at a median of $350,099 during January, down 2.7% from $359,998 in December. There were 5,936 recorded sales across the state during January, down 9.2% from 6,540 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Virginia decreased by 13.6% from $3.6 billion in December to $3.1 billion this January.

Out of all residential home sales in Virginia, 7.18% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, up from 6.93% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Virginia decreased by 1.6% from a median of $355,597 in December to $350,000 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 4.9% from $333,707.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes dropped 2.6% from a median of $375,000 in December to $365,400 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 0.4% from the median of $363,957 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

