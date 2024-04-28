Homes in Terrebonne Parish sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Terrebonne Parish saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $180,000.

The median home sold for $204,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 13.3% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was up 13.4% at $204,000 compared to $179,900.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.houmatoday.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $204,000 median selling price in Terrebonne Parish was up 13.3% in January from $180,000 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was up 23.6% from a median of $165,000.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Terrebonne Parish dropped by 26.5% since January 2023 from 49 to 36. All residential home sales totaled to $7.5 million.

In Louisiana, homes sold at a median of $210,933 during January, up 1.9% from $206,966 in December. There were 2,337 recorded sales across the state during January, down 11.6% from 2,643 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Louisiana decreased by 16.3% from $699.6 million in December to $585.6 million this January.

Out of all residential home sales in Louisiana, 1.37% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, down from 2.57% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Louisiana increased by 2.4% from a median of $210,000 in December to $215,000 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 0.9% from $213,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 1.1% from a median of $180,000 in December to $181,900 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 9.1% from the median of $200,000 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

Story continues

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Homes in Terrebonne Parish sold for higher prices recently: See how much here