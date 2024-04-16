Homes in Wayne County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

USA TODAY Network
3 min read
0

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Wayne County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sale price of $151,875.

The median home sold for $140,179, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 7.7% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was down 13.5% at $140,179 compared to $162,073.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.pal-item.com.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $136,562 median selling price in Wayne County was down 8.9% in January from $149,900 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was down 15.5% from a median of $161,647.

No single-family homes sold for at least $1 million or more during the month.

Condominiums and townhomes increased by 3.7% in sales price during January to a median of $175,000 from $168,750 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was down 16.3% from $209,000. No condominiums or townhomes sold for at least $1 million or more during January.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Wayne County dropped by 11.7% since January 2023 from 77 to 68. All residential home sales totaled to $5.4 million.

In Indiana, homes sold at a median of $222,969 during January, up 1.4% from $219,937 in December. There were 7,180 recorded sales across the state during January, down 8.7% from 7,863 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Indiana decreased by 17% from $1.5 billion in December to $1.2 billion this January.

Out of all residential home sales in Indiana, 1.3% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, down from 1.84% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Indiana increased by 1.4% from a median of $220,485 in December to $223,632 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 5.8% from $211,293.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 5.1% from a median of $201,187 in December to $211,406 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is down 17% from the median of $254,750 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Homes in Wayne County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates unloaded one of his properties in less than two weeks on the market—and it only cost $5 million

    Gates still owns another megamansion in a Seattle suburb worth about $130 million.

  • Why Are Home Prices Plummeting By 40% In Oakland, California?

    After years of languishing in San Francisco's shadow, Oakland, California, experienced a real estate boom that saw prices surge immediately after the pandemic. Today, many Oakland homeowners are making dramatic price reductions to sell their homes, and some Oakland-area ZIP codes are looking at price drops of over 15%. What's wrong with Oakland real estate? Is this a blip on the radar or the beginning of a market correction? The Numbers Paint An Ugly Picture From the outside looking in, Oakland

  • 12 questions to ask when buying a house

    Learn the 12 questions to ask when buying a house, from choosing a Realtor to home shopping to closing. Go through the checklist and find your dream home.

  • Chinese city Zhengzhou tells state-owned company to buy second-hand homes to reduce new housing inventories

    China's central city of Zhengzhou has asked residents to sell their second-hand homes to a local state-owned company and buy new ones instead, in a bid to reduce new-home inventories and boost the local property sector. Local state state-owned company Zhengzhou Urban Development Group Co. will buy 500 second-hand homes from April 20 to June 30, according to a notice released by the Zhengzhou Real Estate Association on Monday. Most of China's small and medium-sized cities have suffered frail property markets, with the entire property sector in a liquidity crisis since a crackdown on high leverage on developers in 2021.

  • Sky-high mortgage rates aren’t just crushing homebuyers: Nearly 8 in 10 sellers regret missing the hottest market in decades, survey shows

    If mortgage rates come down, 2024 could prompt some homeowners to dip a toe into the housing market, according to Realtor.com.

  • Hidden Billions in Tokyo Real Estate Lure Activist Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- The long-concealed market value of Tokyo’s largest skyscrapers is being unveiled by activist investors. Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeTesla Executive Baglino Leaves as Musk Loses Another Top DeputyIn Japan, there’s a huge gap — 22 trillion y

  • San Francisco Home Price Plunge Has Nearly 1 In 5 Sellers Taking Losses

    Selling a home at a loss in San Francisco has become as common as a foggy summer morning in the Bay Area. Nearly one out of five homes sold — 17.8% — during the three months leading up to Feb. 29 sold at a loss, surpassing any other metropolitan area in the nation and quadruple the national average, which sits at 4.2%, according to a recent Redfin report. Home prices have plunged in San Francisco since homebuying boomed during the pandemic, making it more likely for sellers in the city to lose m

  • Time to Pull the Trigger on These 2 CRE Services Stocks, Says Jefferies

    The March inflation showed an annualized CPI of 3.5%, the highest in six months, but there’s still debate on whether or not this deals a blow to the thesis that inflation is coming down. Yes, prices remain high, but the pace of increase is on a downward slope – even when we count March’s headline number. Common wisdom says that the Federal Reserve is still on track to lower interest rates later this year – although perhaps not as quickly as had previously been hoped. The real key, according to a

  • China's new home prices decline at fastest pace since 2015

    BEIJING (Reuters) -New home prices in China fell at their fastest pace in more than eight years in March as the debt woes of major property developers continued to drag on demand and the economic outlook. China's property sector, accounting for nearly a quarter of the economy, has been engulfed by a debt crisis since 2021 after a regulatory crackdown on high leverage among developers triggered a liquidity crunch, with a string of them reporting weaker financial results for 2023 last month. New home prices in March dropped 2.2% from a year earlier, marking the biggest decline since August 2015, and worse than a 1.4% fall in February, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

  • US cities’ mansion taxes see mixed results

    A handful of US municipalities have implemented some form of a mansion tax. But what once seemed a promising populist answer to worsening home affordability could now be compounding the problem.