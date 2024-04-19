Homes in Worcester County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here

Newly released data from Realtor.com for January shows that potential buyers and sellers in Worcester County saw houses sell for higher than the previous month's median sale price of $400,000.

The median home sold for $405,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means January, the most recent month for which figures are available, was up 1.3% from December.

Compared to January 2023, the median home sale price was up 7.1% at $405,000 compared to $378,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Looking only at single-family homes, the $425,000 median selling price in Worcester County was up 3.7% in January from $410,000 the month prior. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes was up 7.4% from a median of $395,831.

Fifteen single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 32 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in January 2023.

Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 5.7% in sales price during January to a median of $349,949 from $371,000 in December. Compared to January 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 16.7% from $300,000. Four​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to two recorded transactions of at least $1 million in January 2023.

In January, the number of recorded sales in Worcester County dropped by 74.1% since January 2023 from 1,796 to 465. All residential home sales totaled to $219.3 million.

In Massachusetts, homes sold at a median of $536,531 during January, up 1.2% from $529,924 in December. There were 3,449 recorded sales across the state during January, down 64.7% from 9,769 recorded sales in January 2023.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Massachusetts decreased by 29.9% from $3.6 billion in December to $2.5 billion this January.

Out of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 14.32% of homes sold for at least $1 million in January, up from 9.86% in January 2023.

Sales prices of single-family homes across Massachusetts increased by 1.9% from a median of $540,000 in December to $550,000 in January. Since January 2023, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 17% from $470,000.

Across the state, the sale price of condominiums and townhomes rose 0.5% from a median of $495,000 in December to $497,250 during January. The median sale price of condominiums and townhomes is up 19.8% from the median of $415,000 in January 2023.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Homes in Worcester County sold for higher prices recently: See how much here