What Homes Will Be Worth in These 29 Florida Cities by This Time Next Year

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Home prices in many Florida cities have been skyrocketing — but will this trend continue or will real estate prices start evening out?

To find out, GOBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Forecast tool to find the projected home values in several of Florida’s metro areas for the next month, three months and one year.

Here’s a look at what homes will be worth in these 29 Florida cities over the next year.

Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com

Miami

Current average home value (February 2024): $477,917

Projected average home value for March 2024: $479,828

Projected average home value for May 2024: $481,740

Projected average home value for February 2025: $489,865

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Tampa

Current average home value (February 2024): $375,562

Projected average home value for March 2024: $376,689

Projected average home value for May 2024: $378,191

Projected average home value for February 2025: $387,204

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Orlando

Current average home value (February 2024): $391,705

Projected average home value for March 2024: $392,880

Projected average home value for May 2024: $394,447

Projected average home value for February 2025: $399,931

virsuziglis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville

Current average home value (February 2024): $352,942

Projected average home value for March 2024: $354,001

Projected average home value for May 2024: $354,707

Projected average home value for February 2025: $359,295

Mishella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Port

Current average home value (February 2024): $454,960

Projected average home value for March 2024: $454,960

Projected average home value for May 2024: $456,780

Projected average home value for February 2025: $466,334

Murmakova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cape Coral

Current average home value (February 2024): $396,012

Projected average home value for March 2024: $395,616

Projected average home value for May 2024: $396,012

Projected average home value for February 2025: $404,724

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lakeland

Current average home value (February 2024): $311,707

Projected average home value for March 2024: $312,643

Projected average home value for May 2024: $313,266

Projected average home value for February 2025: $319,500

©Shutterstock.com

Deltona

Current average home value (February 2024): $342,141

Projected average home value for March 2024: $342,483

Projected average home value for May 2024: $343,167

Projected average home value for February 2025: $348,299

©Shutterstock.com

Palm Bay

Current average home value (February 2024): $353,322

Projected average home value for March 2024: $353,676

Projected average home value for May 2024: $354,382

Projected average home value for February 2025: $359,329

Art Wager / Getty Images

Pensacola

Current average home value (February 2024): $299,950

Projected average home value for March 2024: $300,850

Projected average home value for May 2024: $302,350

Projected average home value for February 2025: $307,749

Anthony M. Inswasty / iStock.com

Port St. Lucie

Current average home value (February 2024): $396,822

Projected average home value for March 2024: $397,616

Projected average home value for May 2024: $398,806

Projected average home value for February 2025: $408,330

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Tallahassee

Current average home value (February 2024): $271,716

Projected average home value for March 2024: $272,803

Projected average home value for May 2024: $274,434

Projected average home value for February 2025: $274,977

ablokhin / Getty Images

Naples

Current average home value (February 2024): $611,107

Projected average home value for March 2024: $612,329

Projected average home value for May 2024: $614,162

Projected average home value for February 2025: $630,662

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ocala

Current average home value (February 2024): $276,447

Projected average home value for March 2024: $276,447

Projected average home value for May 2024: $276,723

Projected average home value for February 2025: $283,911

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Gainesville

Current average home value (February 2024): $296,264

Projected average home value for March 2024: $297,449

Projected average home value for May 2024: $298,930

Projected average home value for February 2025: $301,893

BOB WESTON / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Crestview

Current average home value (February 2024): $438,951

Projected average home value for March 2024: $439,390

Projected average home value for May 2024: $439,390

Projected average home value for February 2025: $444,657

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Punta Gorda

Current average home value (February 2024): $355,871

Projected average home value for March 2024: $355,160

Projected average home value for May 2024: $355,160

Projected average home value for February 2025: $363,701

©Shutterstock.com

Panama City

Current average home value (February 2024): $350,154

Projected average home value for March 2024: $351,904

Projected average home value for May 2024: $353,655

Projected average home value for February 2025: $359,258

©Shutterstock.com

Sebastian

Current average home value (February 2024): $374,496

Projected average home value for March 2024: $374,870

Projected average home value for May 2024: $376,368

Projected average home value for February 2025: $383,109

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Homosassa Springs

Current average home value (February 2024): $277,639

Projected average home value for March 2024: $278,194

Projected average home value for May 2024: $279,305

Projected average home value for February 2025: $286,246

Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock.com

The Villages

Current average home value (February 2024): $399,348

Projected average home value for March 2024: $399,348

Projected average home value for May 2024: $399,748

Projected average home value for February 2025: $398,550

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images

Sebring

Current average home value (February 2024): $239,545

Projected average home value for March 2024: $240,742

Projected average home value for May 2024: $242,659

Projected average home value for February 2025: $249,605

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Key West

Current average home value (February 2024): $998,246

Projected average home value for March 2024: $999,244

Projected average home value for May 2024: $1,000,243

Projected average home value for February 2025: $1,025,199

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Palatka

Current average home value (February 2024): $200,348

Projected average home value for March 2024: $201,751

Projected average home value for May 2024: $203,554

Projected average home value for February 2025: $208,162

Mathew Cowger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lake City

Current average home value (February 2024): $248,617

Projected average home value for March 2024: $250,606

Projected average home value for May 2024: $253,092

Projected average home value for February 2025: $258,810

Boogich / Getty Images

Okeechobee

Current average home value (February 2024): $264,907

Projected average home value for March 2024: $266,761

Projected average home value for May 2024: $269,940

Projected average home value for February 2025: $278,417

6381380 / Getty Images

Clewiston

Current average home value (February 2024): $274,997

Projected average home value for March 2024: $276,097

Projected average home value for May 2024: $278,572

Projected average home value for February 2025: $291,221

halbergman / Getty Images

Arcadia

Current average home value (February 2024): $250,473

Projected average home value for March 2024: $251,225

Projected average home value for May 2024: $252,477

Projected average home value for February 2025: $259,240

csfotoimages / iStock.com

Wauchula

Current average home value (February 2024): $209,700

Projected average home value for March 2024: $211,167

Projected average home value for May 2024: $213,055

Projected average home value for February 2025: $220,185

Disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates found the forecasted home value for metro areas in Florida. GOBankingRates first found the current average home value for all homes as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. The forecasted home values were found by using the Zillow Home Value Forecast to find the one-month change, three-month change and one-year change in percentages. Using the forecast data and the current value data, the forecasted value was calculated. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as of April 9, 2024.

