What Homes Will Be Worth in These 50 Notable ZIP Codes by the End of 2023
Deciding where you want to live is shaped by many factors -- job, climate, school district, amenities, etc. -- but for some people, knowing that home values will rise in the area is the most important. With the U.S. housing market undergoing a rollercoaster of prices in the past year, GOBankingRates wanted to get a read on home values in some of the biggest cities by the end of 2023.
To do this, GOBankingRates looked at 50 of the most populous ZIP codes -- many of which are in California and Texas -- sourced from Zillow's February 2023 data. We pulled key data such as the February 2023 home value for each area, the projected home value growth or decline rate for the year between February 2023 and 2024, and the cash and percentage difference between current and projected future home values. Scroll through to see how your ZIP code stacks up.
1. Brownsville, Texas 78521
February 2023 home value: $124,933
1-year projected home value change (%): 2.40%
February 2024 projected home value:$127,931
Brownsville is located in Cameron County, Texas. The difference between February 2023's home value and February 2024's projected home value is not significant -- a slight increase of $2,998 -- but it ranks as the best projected value change on this list based on percentage.
2. Suwanee, Georgia 30024
February 2023 home value: $550,653
1-year projected home value change (%): 1.50%
February 2024 projected home value: $558,913
Suwanee is located in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is a sizable $8,260, the most significant increase based on actual dollar amount on this list.
3. Charlotte, North Carolina 28269
February 2023 home value: $350,374
1-year projected home value change (%): 1.50%
February 2024 projected home value: $355,630
Charlotte is located in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is a 1.50% increase of $5,256.
4. Pembroke Pines, Florida 33024
February 2023 home value: $445,177
1-year projected home value change (%): 1.40%
February 2024 projected home value: $451,410
Pembroke Pines is located in Broward County, Florida. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $6,232.
5. Albuquerque, New Mexico 87121
February 2023 home value: $247,372
1-year projected home value change (%): 1.40%
February 2024 projected home value: $250,835
Albuquerque is located in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $3,463
6. El Paso, Texas 79936
February 2023 home value: $192,563
1-year projected home value change (%): 1.20%
February 2024 projected home value: $194,874
El Paso is located in El Paso County, Texas. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $2,311.
7. Nashville, Tennessee 37013
February 2023 home value: $357,481
1-year projected home value change (%): 1.10%
February 2024 projected home value: $361,413
Nashville is located in Davidson County, Tennessee. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $2,311.
8. Olathe, Kansas 66062
February 2023 home value: $371,860
1-year projected home value change (%): 1.00%
February 2024 projected home value: $375,579
Olathe is located in Johnson County, Kansas. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is a 1% increase of $3,719.
9. Lawrenceville, Georgia 30044
February 2023 home value: $339,619
1-year projected home value change (%): 1.00%
February 2024 projected home value: $343,015
Like Suwanee, Lawrenceville is also located in Gwinnett County, Georgia. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is a 1% increase of $3,396.
10. Winter Garden, Florida 34787
February 2023 home value: $560,463
1-year projected home value change (%): 0.80%
February 2024 projected home value: $564,947
Winter Garden is located in Orange County, Florida. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $4,484. (Note: Nearby Orlando pictured)
11. Wake Forest, North Carolina 27587
February 2023 home value: $496,142
1-year projected home value change (%): 0.70%
February 2024 projected home value: $499,615
Wake Forest is located in Wake County, North Carolina. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is an increase of $3,473.
12. Bakersfield, California 93307
February 2023 home value: $276,141
1-year projected home value change (%): 0.40%
February 2024 projected home value: $277,245
Bakersfield is located in Kern County, California. The difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values is just a 0.40% increase of $1,105.
13. Chula Vista, California 91911
February 2023 home value: $693,404
1-year projected home value (%): 0.00%
February 2024 projected home value: $693,404
Chula Vista is located in San Diego County, California. There is no difference between February 2023 and February 2024's home values, as the projected value is expected to remain the same over the next year.
14. Fresno, California 93722
February 2023 home value: $369,085
1-year projected home value change (%): 0.00%
February 2024 projected home value: $369,085
Fresno is located in Fresno County, California. There is also no difference here between February 2023 and February 2024's home values.
15. Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
February 2023 home value: $325,373
1-year projected home value change (%): -0.10%
February 2024 projected home value: $325,048
Grand Prairie is located in Dallas County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $325. This marks the first ZIP code on this list where home values are expected to decline by the end of 2023.
16. Pearland, Texas 77584
February 2023 home value: $364,575
1-year projected home value (%): -0.20%
February 2024 projected home value: $363,846
Pearland is located in Brazoria County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to decline by $729.
17. Lakewood, New Jersey 08701
February 2023 home value: $650,604
1-year projected home value change (%): -0.20%
February 2024 projected home value: $649,303
Lakewood is located in Ocean County, New Jersey. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to see a 0.20% decline of $1,301.
18. Watsonville, California 95076
February 2023 home value: $798,689
1-year projected home value change (%): -0.20%
February 2024 projected home value: $797,092
Watsonville is located in Santa Cruz County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $1,597. (Note: Nearby Santa Cruz pictured)
19. League City, Texas 77573
February 2023 home value: $369,147
1-year projected home value change (%): -0.30%
February 2024 projected home value: $368,039
League City is located in Galveston County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may fall by $1,107.
20. Brooklyn, New York 11236
February 2023 home value: $625,867
1-year projected home value (%): -0.30%
February 2024 projected home value: $623,989
The 11236 ZIP code is the Brooklyn neighborhood in the New York-Newark-Jersey City, found in Kings County, New York. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $1,878.
21. Cypress, Texas 77429
February 2023 home value: $371,282
1-year projected home value (%): -0.40%
February 2024 projected home value: $369,797
Cypress is located in Harris County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $1,485.
22. Katy, Texas 77494
February 2023 home value: $474,821
1-year projected home value (%): -0.40%
February 2024 projected home value: $472,922
Katy is located in Fort Bend County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $1,899.
23. Dallas, Texas 75217
February 2023 home value: $197,958
1-year projected home value (%): -0.50%
February 2024 projected home value: $196,968
Dallas is located in Dallas County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by a half percent, or $990.
24. San Diego, California 92154
February 2023 home value: $688,905
1-year projected home value (%): -0.50%
February 2024 projected home value: $685,461
San Diego is located in San Diego County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $3,445.
25. Houston, Texas 77084
February 2023 home value: $268,856
1-year projected home value (%): -0.60%
February 2024 projected home value: $267,243
Houston is located in Harris County, Texas. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to see a $1,613 decrease.
26. Pflugerville, Texas 78660
February 2023 home value: $419,948
1-year projected home value change (%): -0.60%
February 2024 projected home value: $417,428
Pflugerville is located in Travis County, Texas, near Austin. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $2,520. (Note: Nearby Austin pictured)
27. Corona, New York 11368
February 2023 home value: $847,179
1-year projected home value change (%): -0.60%
February 2024 projected home value: $842,096
The 11368 ZIP code in the New York-Newark-Jersey City area can be found in Queens County, New York. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $5,083.
28. Bothell, Washington 98012
February 2023 home value: $896,990
1-year projected home value change (%): -0.70%
February 2024 projected home value: $890,711
Bothell is located in Snohomish County, Washington. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may see a drop in price of $6,279. (Note: Mill Creek pictured)
29. New York, New York 10025
February 2023 home value: $2,199,642
1-year projected home value change (%): -0.80%
February 2024 projected home value: $2,182,045
The 10025 ZIP code includes the Upper West Side, Uptown and Manhattan neighborhoods and can be found in New York County. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by a significant $17,597, but since they are already incredibly high, homeowners might not feel too much of a pinch.
30. Riverside, California 92503
February 2023 home value: $574,438
1-year projected home value change (%): -1.00%
February 2024 projected home value: $568,694
Riverside is located in Riverside County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by 1%, or $5,744.
31. Woodbridge, Virginia 22193
February 2023 home value: $443,458
1-year projected home value change (%): -1.10%
February 2024 projected home value: $438,580
Woodbridge is located in Prince William County, Virginia. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may see a decrease of $4,878.
32. Chino, California 91710
February 2023 home value: $711,745
1-year projected home value change(%): -1.10%
February 2024 projected home value: $703,916
Chino is located in San Bernardino County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $7,829.
33. Santa Ana, California 92704
February 2023 home value: $762,886
1-year projected home value (%): -1.10%
February 2024 projected home value: $754,494
Santa Ana is located in Orange County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may see a $8,392 decline.
34. Anaheim, California 92804
February 2023 home value: $795,370
1-year projected home value change (%): -1.10%
February 2024 projected home value: $786,621
Anaheim is located in Orange County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to drop $8,749.
35. Hesperia, California 92345
February 2023 home value: $404,179
1-year projected home value change (%): -1.20%
February 2024 projected home value: $399,328
Hesperia is located in San Bernardino County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may fall by $4,850.
36. Rialto, California 92376
February 2023 home value: $503,370
1-year projected home value change (%): -1.20%
February 2024 projected home value: $497,330
Rialto is located in San Bernardino County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $6,040.
37. Westminster, California 92683
February 2023 home value: $904,129
1-year projected home value change (%): -1.20%
February 2024 projected home value: $893,279
Westminster, California is located in Orange County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may fall by a significant $10,850. (Note: Nearby Garden Grove pictured)
38. Fontana, California 92335
February 2023 home value: $510,729
1-year projected home value change (%): -1.50%
February 2024 projected home value: $503,068
Fontana is located in San Bernardino County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to drop $7,661.
39. Hawthorne, California 90250
February 2023 home value: $829,222
1-year projected home value change (%): -1.60%
February 2024 projected home value: $815,954
Hawthorne is located in Los Angeles County. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to see a large decrease of $13,268.
40. Norwalk, California 90650
February 2023 home value: $663,896
1-year projected home value change (%): -1.80%
February 2024 projected home value: $651,946
Norwalk is located in Los Angeles County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may see a significant fall of $11,950. (Note: Nearby Fullerton pictured)
41. Long Beach, California 90805
February 2023 home value: $637,088
1-year projected home value change (%): -1.90%
February 2024 projected home value: $624,984
Long Beach is located in Los Angeles County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to see a meaty $12,105 decline.
42. Los Angeles, California 90011
February 2023 home value: $564,302
1-year projected home value (%): -2.10%
February 2024 projected home value: $552,452
Los Angeles is the first city on this list with a projected decline in home values of 2% or more. Between February 2023 and February 2024, average home values are expected to drop $12,651.
43. Oxnard, California 93033
February 2023 home value: $602,430
1-year projected home value (%): -2.10%
February 2024 projected home value: $589,779
Oxnard is located in Ventura County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall $12,651.
44. Chicago, IL 60629
February 2023 home value: $219,505
1-year projected home value change (%): -2.20%
February 2024 projected home value: $214,676
The 60629 ZIP code is near Chicago's Midway Airport in Cook County, Illinois. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may fall by $4,829.
45. Chicago, IL 60623
February 2023 home value: $162,794
1-year projected home value change (%): -2.30%
February 2024 projected home value: $159,050
The 60623 ZIP code consists of the Little Village and North Lawndale neighborhoods in Cook County, Illinois. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may see a $3,744 decline.
46. Los Angeles, California 91331
February 2023 home value: $666,122
1-year projected home value change (%): -2.30%
February 2024 projected home value: $650,801
The 91331 ZIP code is the Pacoima neighborhood in Los Angeles County. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall a substantial $15,321. (Note: Nearby Glendale pictured)
47. Pittsburg, California 94565
February 2023 home value: $562,381
1-year projected home value change (%): -2.40%
February 2024 projected home value: $548,884
The 94565 ZIP code, located in the San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley area, can be found in Contra Costa County, California. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values may fall $13,497. (Note: Nearby Concord pictured)
48. San Francisco, California 94112
February 2023 home value: $1,060,267
1-year projected home value (%): -2.50%
February 2024 projected home value: $1,033,760
The 94112 ZIP code is part of San Francisco County. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall a staggering $26,507, the highest loss on this list.
49. Cicero, Illinois 60804
February 2023 home value: $225,220
1-year projected home value (%): -2.90%
February 2024 projected home value: $218,689
Cicero is located in Cook County, Illinois near Chicago. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values fell may $6,531, tied for the second largest percentage drop.
50. Bronx, New York, 10467
February 2023 home value: $567,460
1-year projected home value (%): -2.90%
February 2024 projected home value: $551,003
This ZIP code can be found in Bronx County, New York. Between February 2023 and February 2024, home values are projected to fall by $16,456, tied for the largest percentage drop on this list.
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates looked at 50 of the most populous zip codes in the United States as sourced from Zillow's February 2023 data. For the 50 zip codes selected, GOBankingRates provided the city name, metro area, state, and county. From there GOBankingRates found the (1) February 2023 home value for each zip code; (2) the projected home value growth/decline rate for 1-year (Feb. 23 - Feb. 24); (3) Februrary 2024 projected home value; and (4) difference between 2024 and 2023 home value. All zip codes were then ranked solely on factor (2). Each county was limited to 5 entries in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 3, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Homes Will Be Worth in These 50 Notable ZIP Codes by the End of 2023