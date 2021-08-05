U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

Homeside Properties Named a Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

Associa
·2 min read

Alpharetta, GA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties, an Associa® company, was recently recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2021.

Companies awarded the Best and Brightest designation are recognized for promoting innovative human resource approaches and fostering a company culture that encourages employee enrichment. Through a study by an independent research firm, competing companies are evaluated on several key measures, including compensation, benefits, engagement, retention, employee education and development, recruitment, communication, diversity and inclusion, community initiatives, and more.

This is the third consecutive year that Homeside Properties has been recognized with this honor. Homeside Properties and the other winning companies were recognized in a virtual awards ceremony, where 13 elite winners were honored in the Best of the Best small, medium, and large business categories.

“At Homeside Properties, we are committed to the advancement of every single valued team member,” stated James Arterbury, Homeside Properties president. “We are dedicated to presenting opportunities for our employees to grow professionally, implementing creative human resource practices, and to strengthening our employee relationships. We are proud to be recognized for these efforts by the NABR and are excited to be named to Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® list for the third year in a row.”

About the Best and Brightest Program

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and nationally. Nominations are now being accepted. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to obtain an application.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com


