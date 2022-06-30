U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

Homestead Smart Health Plans Announces President, John Powers

·2 min read

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Smart Health Plans is pleased to announce the appointment of John Powers as President of Homestead.

Powers, a senior healthcare executive with over 25 years experience in disrupting the status quo and leading change in the cost management space, brings extensive knowledge of the marketplace to Homestead's executive team.  He has a proven track record of helping companies grow and provide best in class solutions to their customers.   His previous roles included EVP and principal of Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) and Vice President of HealthComp Holdings, the largest independent TPA in the US. Powers brings vast experience in cost containment solutions as well as the self-funded payer community.

"We're thrilled to welcome John and his tenacity to our team. We look forward to incorporating his vision and experience into our overall mission of empowering employers to be engaged healthcare consumers who provide and sustain excellent health benefits to their workforces. I look forward to the dynamic impact John will have in his role as President, both for our organization as well as those we serve." – Bill Green, CEO, Homestead Smart Health Plans

"I could not be more excited to join Homestead's already successful team," Powers said.  "Their integrated solution is unique in the marketplace as a one stop shop for self-funded health plans.  Since Homestead owns the product from A to Z, they've been able to bring both incredible savings and a great customer experience."

"Looking back at my career, I've been extremely fortunate to learn from some of the best leaders in our space.  I could not be more confident that I can use my experience to help take Homestead Smart Health Plans to the next level."

About Homestead Smart Health Plans

At Homestead, our mission is to create transparent and sustainable health plans and put the power back in the hands of the employer. Homestead Smart Health Plans was formed by health insurance industry insiders from some of the biggest names in the business to solve the core problem of rising costs and decreasing coverage. Our plans are built on a proprietary reference-based repricing system and include stop-loss insurance protection against catastrophic losses as well as third-party administration. For more information, visit www.homesteadplans.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homestead-smart-health-plans-announces-president-john-powers-301579063.html

SOURCE Homestead Smart Health Plans

