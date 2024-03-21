HomeStreet Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$616.1k

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

HomeStreet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Mark Patterson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$457k worth of shares at a price of US$6.68 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$15.09. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While HomeStreet insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At HomeStreet Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at HomeStreet. Independent Director Joanne Harrell shelled out US$25k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that HomeStreet insiders own 6.2% of the company, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HomeStreet Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think HomeStreet insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for HomeStreet you should know about.

