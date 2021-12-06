U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,555.61
    +17.18 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,993.56
    +413.48 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,023.07
    -62.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,155.41
    -3.90 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.76
    +1.50 (+2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.80
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.33 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3730
    +0.0300 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3244
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1700
    +0.3700 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,223.16
    -875.97 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,229.63
    -30.53 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.74
    +72.42 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.37
    -102.20 (-0.36%)
     

Hometap closes on $60M to let people tap into their home equity without taking out a loan

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

Hometap, a startup that offers people a way to borrow against the equity in their homes without taking out loans, has raised $60 million in new funding.

American Family Ventures led the investment, which brings Hometap’s total operating capital raised since its 2017 inception to $95 million. New and existing backers, including Bain Capital, Iconiq Capital, LLC, G20 Ventures, Pillar and General Catalyst, also put money in the latest round.

As its name implies, Hometap offers homeowners a way to “tap” into their home equity by taking on an investor in their property. That investor is essentially providing cash in exchange for a share of their home’s future value. When the home sells or the homeowner “settles” the investment, Boston-based Hometap is paid an agreed-upon percentage of the sale price or current appraised value.

“We started this company not only because we thought it was a good business, but because we wanted to be part of something with a social mission,” CEO Jeffrey Glass said. “There are so many people that are house rich and cash poor -- and might have a capital need such as renovating a house or paying for college where, historically their only alternative is to further borrow on, or sell their house.”

While he declined to reveal revenue specifics, Glass said that in the first 10 months of this year, Hometap made four times as many home equity investments as it had during the same time period in 2020. He said the company “more than tripled” its revenue growth this calendar year and more than doubled its employee headcount to 140 in the same time frame.

“We expect to more than double, or perhaps triple again, next year as well,” he told TechCrunch. “We’ve grown 14 consecutive quarters quarter-over-quarter, even right through the pandemic.”

Hometap claims that its model differs from others that charge people a share of appreciation. Such a model is more stressful for homeowners, according to Glass, because they don’t know how much they owe until they’ve sold or settled. Also, the biggest difference between a Hometap investment and a traditional loan is that the startup doesn’t require any monthly payments or charge interest. In fact, some people take the money from Hometap to pay down other debt and improve their FICO scores.

The company offers a 10-year term, meaning that homeowners will need to settle the investment within 10 years, and they can do that at any point in time within that 10-year period. Homeowners can settle their investment by buying out Hometap, selling their home or refinancing their first mortgage.

Image Credits: Hometap

The startup says its software uses automated technology to make the process as simple as possible for a homeowner. It also uses proprietary financial models and forecasting tools as part of its investment process. Glass emphasizes that the company is an investor, not a lender -- and one that is offering a “smart loan alternative.”

Hometap currently invests in 15 states (including Massachusetts, New York, California, Virginia, Florida and North Carolina). The company plans to use its new capital toward hiring, scaling its channel program/partnerships, expanding operations nationwide and introducing additional alternative financing products and services.

As for its revenue model, Hometap charges homeowners a one-time fee that gets deducted out of their proceeds, but most of its revenue comes from the investors putting up their capital to invest in the properties.

“We get a fee from the capital we invest in these homes, including a fee to acquire a new investment, and then we’re paid a backend fee to manage that investment on an ongoing basis,” Glass told TechCrunch.

This reminds me a bit of Pipe, a buzzy fintech that connects investors with startups with predictable revenue streams to offer them cash upfront. It too does not classify itself as a lender.

Alan Valkin, managing director at General Catalyst, notes that his firm has been investors in Hometap "since the beginning."

"We saw that Jeff and his team had identified a simple, homeowner-centric way for people to leverage the equity they've built in their homes and reach their financial goals without the added stress of debt...[in a way] that sets it apart from traditional financing providers and other fintech companies in this space," he wrote via email.

Dan Reed, managing director at American Family Ventures, in a written statement, said that since his firm made its first investment in Hometap in 2018, it has “strongly believed in its mission to give homeowners a more accessible way to create liquidity and financial flexibility from what is oftentimes their largest asset.”

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: Buy these 4 'bargain basement' stocks to take full advantage of the omicron selloff — wait too long and you'll kick yourself

    The market is nervous about omicron. Cramer says it's time to pounce.

  • Is it Time to Sell Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -1.31% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 0.09% for the same period. You can […]

  • As SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Dips, Institutions are Getting a Fresh Buying Opportunity

    Many growth stocks took a hit in the recent weeks, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not been spared, as it dipped over 35%. As the stock reaches toward the yearly lows, we'll look into the current state of the ownership and reflect on the recent moves made by the insiders and institutions.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    For the past 12 years, investing in growth stocks has been a moneymaking strategy. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to thrive. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared to performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and paid a dividend between 1972 and 2012 to stocks that didn't pay a dividend over the same period.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    It goes without saying that last week was pretty brutal for most growth investors. My three stocks to avoid last week were on the move -- down 23%, down 6%, and down 9% -- averaging out to an 12.7% decline. The S&P 500 slipped 1.2% for the week, so I was the relative winner with my bearish calls for the seventh week in a row.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plummeted 38.3% in November

    Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) sank 38.3% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Digital Turbine published its Q2 results on Nov. 2, delivering sales and earnings for the period that came in ahead of the average analyst estimates. Digital Turbine posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.44 on revenue of $310.2, while the average analyst estimate had called for adjusted per-share earnings of $0.39 on revenue of $306.5 million.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with high prices no longer 'transitory,' it might be time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Applied Materials Is Citi’s Top Chip Pick for 2022. Nvidia Is No. 3.

    Citigroup has named Applied Materials as its top chip pick for next year, with Lam Research and Nvidia rounding out the bank’s top three stocks in the semiconductor sector in 2022. The bank is now favoring semiconductor capital equipment companies, which supply devices and components used in the production of computer chips. Applied Materials (ticker: AMAT) is the best-exposed equipment pick for 3-D devices as well as heterogeneous computing, which describes systems that use multiple processors, according to Citi.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in December

    Believe it or not, the stock of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has done basically nothing over the past year and half. Looking underneath the hood, AWS accelerated 39% versus 37% in the prior quarter and 29% in the prior-year period. Operating margins came in over 30%, despite Amazon's heavy investments in growth.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Fell 19.8% in November

    Shares of Latin American e-commerce and fintech leader MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) declined 19.8% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. While MercadoLibre reported third-quarter earnings during the month, that doesn't seem to be the culprit behind the fall, as the stock rose immediately after reporting. Rather, an unexpected mid-month equity offering started the decline, which was later accentuated by a sharp drop in growth stocks brought on by tightening financial conditions.

  • Here's Why Biotech Stocks Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Ocugen All Crashed in November

    A mix of marketwide headwinds and company-specific events weighed on these three biotech stocks in November.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    You really need to see several years out to make a bet on a company's future. A shift from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles is one such trend. Three stocks -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) -- are among those that could benefit from the growth in electric vehicles.

  • Chewy Q3 Earnings: Grappling With Supply Chain Bottlenecks

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter earnings on Thursday, Dec. 9. Now that world economies are reopening, Chewy faces a new challenge -- supply chain disruptions causing product shortages and rising costs.

  • Is it Still Safe to Invest in Alibaba (BABA)?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first seven months of 2021, Davis Global Fund returned 0.40%, underperforming the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) return of 13.08% by −12.68%. You can take a look at […]

  • Apple Stock Is an Attractive Buy, Says KeyBanc. Price Target Set at $191.

    KeyBanc initiates coverage on Apple with a bullish outlook, foreseeing significant growth in the company's iPhone and services segments.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks -- Are They Bargins Now?

    Rising quarterly payouts and above-average yields make these dividend stocks worthy of your immediate attention.

  • 3 Surefire Stocks Set to Soar in 2022

    To give you a reference point, the Federal Reserve targets an annual inflation rate of about 2%. The question is whether it's transitory (pushed higher by temporary supply chain issues), or whether it's here to stay, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell might have just conceded that it's set to remain higher for much longer. It might be time to prepare for this new environment, and three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) are great ways to combat -- and even benefit from -- inflation.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Leading the New Wave

    The savvy investor keeps their eyes forward, toward the horizon. Right now, the sea of tech is the one to watch, and the ships coming into view are flying AI’s flag. This is not a new development, it’s been on course for several years – but as an investment sector, it’s heating up. AI is the tech that will power our digital systems for years to come, everything from our smartphones to our cars to Elon Musk’s Mars rockets. AI isn’t just one technology, rather, it’s a range of techs – and approach

  • Here's Why Merck Lost Nearly $40 Billion in Value During November

    Shares of pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) fell by 14.9% during the month of November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although the drugmaker did take a hit from a clinical setback for its once-weekly oral treatment, MK-8507, for HIV-1 infection last month, the main reason Merck's stock slumped in November is the evolving situation surrounding its oral coronavirus pill molnupiravir. In brief, this COVID-19 pill, which is being jointly developed with privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, exhibited a significant drop in efficacy following the final analysis of the full data set, compared to a prior interim data readout.

  • Morgan Stanley gave an 'overweight' rating to these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.8% — lock them in before inflation soars higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.