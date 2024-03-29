HomeToGo SE (ETR:HTG): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse HomeToGo SE's (ETR:HTG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. HomeToGo SE operates a marketplace for vacation rentals that connects users searching for a place to stay in Luxembourg and internationally. On 31 December 2023, the €268m market-cap company posted a loss of €28m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on HomeToGo's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 7 of the German Hospitality analysts is that HomeToGo is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of €3.4m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 46% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of HomeToGo's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 1.8% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

