Hometown Hero CBD launches New CBDA + CBGA Tincture Amid COVID-19 Surge

·2 min read

With 600mg of CBDA and 600mg of CBGA, this new hemp-derived product is legal in all 50 states and can be ordered online.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Hero CBD is pleased to announce the release of its new CBDA + CBGA Tincture. The 30ml tincture features CBDA, CBGA, CBD, and CBG at 600mg each. All the cannabinoids in tincture are hemp-derived and the product is legal in all 50 states. As with all of Hometown Hero CBD's products, a portion of proceeds from the CBDA + CBGA Tincture will be donated to nonprofit organizations that help U.S. veterans in need.

"Hometown Hero is honored to provide a product that can help the world get through these difficult times," said Lukas Gilkey, CEO of Hometown Hero CBD. "When we heard about their promising effects and rarity, we immediately stepped up to make sure that CBDA and CBGA would be accessible to the general public. We believe this product can have a massive positive impact."

CBDA and CBGA recently came into the spotlight following the publication of research from Oregon State University. The two compounds only appear in greater quantities during the beginning of the plant's life cycle. They also degrade when exposed to heat and light. Because of these factors, very few products contain substantial amounts of viable CBDA and CBGA in a consumable form.

The new CBDA + CBGA Tincture is vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free. The tincture can provide a 30 day supply of cannabinoids when consumed at the rate of one full dropper (1ml) per day. In total, the tincture's contents include:

  • 600mg CBDA (cannabidiolic acid)

  • 600mg CBGA (cannabigerolic acid)

  • 600mg CBD (cannabidiol)

  • 600mg CBG (cannabigerol)

  • MCT oil from organic coconuts (carrier oil)

Adults 21 and older that are curious to try Hometown Hero CBD's products can get free samples of its hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and Delta-8 THC gummies.

In the face of the Omicron variant, Hometown Hero CBD remains dedicated to taking extensive precautions to deter COVID-19 exposure in its manufacturing processes. To learn more about Hometown Hero CBD, its full range of products, and its mission of supporting U.S. veterans, visit HometownHeroCBD.com.

About Hometown Hero CBD
Hometown Hero CBD manufactures and distributes hemp-derived Delta-9 THC, Delta-8 THC, and CBD products. Founded in 2015 by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Lukas Gilkey and Lewis Hamer, the company donates a portion of proceeds from all products sold to various charities and organizations that support veterans. For more information, visit HometownHeroCBD.com, email us at PR@hometownhero.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Twitter at @HometownHeroATX and Instagram at @HometownHeroATX.

Media Contact:
PR@Hometownhero.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hometown-hero-cbd-launches-new-cbda--cbga-tincture-amid-covid-19-surge-301463371.html

SOURCE Hometown Hero CBD

