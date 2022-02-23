U.S. markets open in 8 hours 38 minutes

Hometown Lenders Grows Again with New Branch in Auburn, Alabama

·2 min read

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders (HTL), a rapidly emerging leader in the national mortgage lending industry, is pleased to announce that a new branch in Auburn, Alabama, has joined its burgeoning family of mortgage professionals. HTL will celebrate the opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

(PRNewsfoto/Hometown Lenders)
(PRNewsfoto/Hometown Lenders)

The company selectively identifies and meticulously reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders who have earned the trust of families in their respective local communities over time; utilizing this vetting process, HTL decides which existing lenders would be ideal fits to become new branch partners of Hometown Lenders.

As the latest result, HTL's new location in Auburn, Alabama, will be led by mortgage loan originator Timothy Gillespie.

"We're excited for Timothy and his team in Auburn to join the Hometown Lenders family. We emphasize growth not only with volume but also with the right people, and we're pleased to add another partner of the highest caliber who shares Hometown Lenders' core values," said HTL President John Taylor. "We believe that Timothy, along with his dedicated team, will bring another level of excellence to Hometown and continue to spur our positive growth."

The ribbon cutting will be held on February 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. CT at 1943 S College St, Auburn, AL 36832. For more information visit www.htlenders.com.

NMLS# 65084

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hometown-lenders-grows-again-with-new-branch-in-auburn-alabama-301488182.html

SOURCE Hometown Lenders

