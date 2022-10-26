U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 and an Increase in the Quarterly Dividend

·24 min read
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and an increase in its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

  • net income was $9.2 million compared to net income of $6.0 million;

  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.60 compared to $0.39;

  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.02% compared to 0.68%;

  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 9.25% compared to 6.19%;

  • net interest income was $34.5 million compared to $28.9 million;

  • provision for credit losses was $4.0 million compared to $3.4 million;

  • noninterest income was $7.4 million compared to $9.7 million;

  • net loan growth was $98.5 million, or 14.2% annualized, compared to $69.8 million, or 10.3% annualized; and

  • quarterly cash dividends continued at $0.09 per share totaling $1.4 million.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

  • net income was $9.2 million compared to a net income of $10.5 million;

  • diluted EPS was $0.60 compared to $0.65;

  • annualized ROA was 1.02% compared to 1.20%;

  • annualized ROE was 9.25% compared to 10.62%;

  • net interest income was $34.5 million compared to $27.7 million;

  • provision for credit losses was $4.0 million compared to a net benefit of $1.5 million;

  • noninterest income was $7.4 million compared to $10.4 million;

  • net loan growth was $98.5 million, or 14.2% annualized, compared to a decrease of $13.6 million, or (2.0)% annualized; and

  • quarterly cash dividends of $0.09 per share totaling $1.4 million compared to $0.08 per share totaling $1.3 million.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, reflecting a $0.01, or 11.1%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend. This is the fourth increase of the quarterly dividend since the Company initiated cash dividends in November 2018. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2022.

“The Company’s strong end to the prior fiscal year carried over to the first quarter,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This quarter we grew our loan portfolio by $98.5 million, an annualized growth rate of 14.2%, which was distributed across our business lines. Our growth over the last two quarters, combined with an increase in our tax equivalent net interest margin from 3.53% to 4.13% this quarter, resulted in an increase in net interest income of $5.7 million, or 19.6%, over the prior quarter. This growth more than offset the decline in noninterest income caused by the continued slowdown in the mortgage market as a result of rising interest rates.

“Due to our loan growth and expected higher unemployment rates, we recorded another sizeable provision for credit losses this quarter; however, to this point credit metrics, including the levels of nonperforming and classified credits, remain at historically low levels. We will continue to prudently focus on the asset origination capacity of all our lines of business, while maintaining the credit culture that has supported our growth in recent years.”

WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022

Net Income. Net income totaled $9.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $3.2 million, or 52.7%. The results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were positively impacted by a $5.7 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $2.3 million decrease in noninterest income. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

June 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid(2)

 

Yield/
Rate(2)

 

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid(2)

 

Yield/
Rate(2)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable(1)

 

$

2,880,148

 

 

$

33,522

 

 

4.62

%

 

$

2,807,969

 

 

$

28,457

 

 

4.06

%

Commercial paper

 

 

214,214

 

 

 

1,116

 

 

2.07

 

 

 

295,485

 

 

 

852

 

 

1.16

 

Debt securities available for sale

 

 

135,015

 

 

 

678

 

 

1.99

 

 

 

118,075

 

 

 

483

 

 

1.64

 

Other interest-earning assets(3)

 

 

113,821

 

 

 

888

 

 

3.10

 

 

 

92,026

 

 

 

628

 

 

2.74

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

3,343,198

 

 

 

36,204

 

 

4.30

 

 

 

3,313,555

 

 

 

30,420

 

 

3.68

 

Other assets

 

 

243,113

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

255,596

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

 

3,586,311

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,569,151

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing checking accounts

 

$

654,154

 

 

$

268

 

 

0.16

%

 

$

664,966

 

 

$

340

 

 

0.20

%

Money market accounts

 

 

968,084

 

 

 

521

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

979,816

 

 

 

350

 

 

0.14

 

Savings accounts

 

 

238,992

 

 

 

45

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

235,848

 

 

 

42

 

 

0.07

 

Certificate accounts

 

 

476,761

 

 

 

561

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

485,978

 

 

 

500

 

 

0.41

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,337,991

 

 

 

1,395

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

2,366,608

 

 

 

1,232

 

 

0.21

 

Borrowings

 

 

1,526

 

 

 

12

 

 

3.12

 

 

 

26,761

 

 

 

35

 

 

0.52

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

2,339,517

 

 

 

1,407

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

2,393,369

 

 

 

1,267

 

 

0.21

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

800,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

738,734

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

51,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

46,928

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,191,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,179,031

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

394,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

390,120

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

3,586,311

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,569,151

 

 

 

 

 

Net earning assets

 

$

1,003,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

920,186

 

 

 

 

 

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

142.90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

138.45

%

 

 

 

 

Tax-equivalent

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

34,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

29,153

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

4.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.47

%

Net interest margin(4)

 

 

 

 

 

4.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.53

%

Non-tax-equivalent

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

34,520

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

28,859

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

4.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.43

%

Net interest margin(4)

 

 

 

 

 

4.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2) Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $277 and $294 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.
(3) The average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments, and deposits in other banks.
(4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $5.8 million, or 19.3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, which was driven by a $5.1 million, or 18.0%, increase in interest income on loans. The overall increase in average yield on interest-earning assets was the result of rising interest rates, while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities has not increased as rapidly. Specific to the commercial paper and debt securities available for sale, the Company has intentionally maintained relatively short-term duration portfolios which has allowed, and will continue to allow the Company, to take advantage of rising rates when reinvesting the proceeds of maturing instruments.

Total interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $140,000, or 11.0%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was driven by a $163,000, or 13.2%, increase in interest expense on deposits as a result of a 3 basis point increase in the associated average cost of funds, offset by a $23,000 decrease in interest expense on borrowings.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Increase/
(Decrease)
Due to

 

Total
Increase/
(Decrease)

 

 

Volume

 

Rate

 

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

 

$

1,096

 

 

$

3,969

 

 

$

5,065

 

Commercial paper

 

 

(222

)

 

 

486

 

 

 

264

 

Debt securities available for sale

 

 

77

 

 

 

118

 

 

 

195

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

158

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

260

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

1,109

 

 

 

4,675

 

 

 

5,784

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing checking accounts

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(69

)

 

 

(72

)

Money market accounts

 

 

1

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

171

 

Savings accounts

 

 

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

3

 

Certificate accounts

 

 

(3

)

 

 

64

 

 

 

61

 

Borrowings

 

 

(33

)

 

 

10

 

 

 

(23

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

(37

)

 

 

177

 

 

 

140

 

Net increase in tax equivalent interest income

 

 

 

 

 

$

5,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Provision for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

3,694

 

 

$

2,942

 

 

$

752

 

 

26

%

Off-balance-sheet credit exposure

 

 

443

 

 

 

566

 

 

 

(123

)

 

(22

)

Commercial paper

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(55

)

 

(58

)

Total provision for credit losses

 

$

3,987

 

 

$

3,413

 

 

$

574

 

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $83,000 during the quarter:

  • $1.3 million provision specific to fintech portfolios which have a riskier credit profile than loans originated in-house. The elevated credit risk is offset by the higher yields earned on the portfolios.

  • $1.1 million provision driven by a projected worsening of the economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate.

  • $1.3 million provision driven by loan growth, changes in the loan mix, and qualitative adjustments.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net recoveries of $714,000 during the quarter:

  • $1.2 million provision specific to fintech portfolios.

  • $0.8 million provision driven by a projected worsening of the economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate.

  • $0.8 million provision driven by loan growth, changes in the loan mix, and qualitative adjustments.

  • $0.8 million provision to fully reserve a single individually evaluated commercial loan relationship where the borrower's financial performance deteriorated during the quarter.

For both periods presented, a provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was required for the same reasons outlined above rather than as a result of significant increases in outstanding commitments.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $2.3 million, or 23.7%, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Changes in selected components of noninterest income are discussed below:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

 

$

2,338

 

 

$

2,361

 

 

$

(23

)

 

(1

)%

Loan income and fees

 

 

570

 

 

 

649

 

 

 

(79

)

 

(12

)

Gain on sale of loans held for sale

 

 

1,586

 

 

 

1,949

 

 

 

(363

)

 

(19

)

BOLI income

 

 

527

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

27

 

 

5

 

Operating lease income

 

 

1,585

 

 

 

1,472

 

 

 

113

 

 

8

 

Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale

 

 

 

 

 

1,895

 

 

 

(1,895

)

 

(100

)

Other

 

 

804

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

(86

)

 

(10

)

Total noninterest income

 

$

7,410

 

 

$

9,716

 

 

$

(2,306

)

 

(24

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by a decrease in volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period as a result of rising interest rates. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, $20.9 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale were sold with gains of $493,000 compared to $38.3 million sold with gains of $835,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. There were $12.1 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $891,000 in the current quarter compared to $11.2 million sold and gains of $904,000 in the prior quarter. Lastly, the Company sold $22.8 million of home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") during the current quarter for a gain of $202,000 compared to $22.8 million sold and gains of $210,000 in the prior quarter.

  • Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale: The decrease in the gain was driven by the sale of seven trust preferred securities during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 which had previously been written down to zero through purchase accounting adjustments from a merger in a prior period. No other securities were sold during either period presented.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $1.4 million, or 4.9%, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. Changes in selected components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

14,815

 

 

$

14,709

 

 

$

106

 

 

1

%

Occupancy expense, net

 

 

2,408

 

 

 

2,491

 

 

 

(83

)

 

(3

)

Computer services

 

 

2,763

 

 

 

2,811

 

 

 

(48

)

 

(2

)

Telephone, postage and supplies

 

 

603

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

4

 

 

1

 

Marketing and advertising

 

 

590

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

117

 

 

25

 

Deposit insurance premiums

 

 

542

 

 

 

432

 

 

 

110

 

 

25

 

Core deposit intangible amortization

 

 

34

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

(8

)

 

(19

)

Merger-related expenses

 

 

474

 

 

 

 

 

 

474

 

 

100

 

Officer transition agreement expense

 

 

 

 

 

1,795

 

 

 

(1,795

)

 

(100

)

Other

 

 

3,872

 

 

 

4,107

 

 

 

(235

)

 

(6

)

Total noninterest expense

 

$

26,101

 

 

$

27,459

 

 

$

(1,358

)

 

(5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Merger-related expenses: On July 24, 2022, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Quantum Capital Corp. The expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are costs incurred related to due diligence and legal work performed associated with the transaction. No such expense was incurred in the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

  • Officer transition agreement expense: In May 2022, the Company entered into an amended and restated employment and transition agreement with the Company's Chairman and former CEO. As part of this agreement, the full amount of the estimated separation payment was accrued in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. No such expenses were incurred in the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, the amount of tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate, and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $965,000 as a result of higher taxable income in the current quarter and an increase in the effective tax rate which moved from 21.8% to 22.3% quarter-over-quarter.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021

Net Income. Net income totaled $9.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $10.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 12.6%. The results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were negatively impacted by an increase of $5.4 million in the provision for credit losses and a $2.9 million decrease in noninterest income, partially offset by a $6.8 million increase in net interest income. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income. The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid(2)

 

Yield/
Rate(2)

 

Average
Balance
Outstanding

 

Interest
Earned/
Paid(2)

 

Yield/
Rate(2)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable(1)

 

$

2,880,148

 

 

$

33,522

 

 

4.62

%

 

$

2,819,716

 

 

$

28,205

 

 

3.97

%

Commercial paper

 

 

214,214

 

 

 

1,116

 

 

2.07

 

 

 

160,857

 

 

 

155

 

 

0.38

 

Debt securities available for sale

 

 

135,015

 

 

 

678

 

 

1.99

 

 

 

138,435

 

 

 

524

 

 

1.50

 

Other interest-earning assets(3)

 

 

113,821

 

 

 

888

 

 

3.10

 

 

 

138,438

 

 

 

731

 

 

2.09

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

3,343,198

 

 

 

36,204

 

 

4.30

 

 

 

3,257,446

 

 

 

29,615

 

 

3.61

 

Other assets

 

 

243,113

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

260,976

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

 

3,586,311

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,518,422

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing checking accounts

 

$

654,154

 

 

$

268

 

 

0.16

%

 

$

635,456

 

 

$

397

 

 

0.25

%

Money market accounts

 

 

968,084

 

 

 

521

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

988,990

 

 

 

367

 

 

0.15

 

Savings accounts

 

 

238,992

 

 

 

45

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

223,658

 

 

 

41

 

 

0.07

 

Certificate accounts

 

 

476,761

 

 

 

561

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

457,865

 

 

 

767

 

 

0.67

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

2,337,991

 

 

 

1,395

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

2,305,969

 

 

 

1,572

 

 

0.27

 

Borrowings

 

 

1,526

 

 

 

12

 

 

3.12

 

 

 

55,464

 

 

 

26

 

 

0.18

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

2,339,517

 

 

 

1,407

 

 

0.24

 

 

 

2,361,433

 

 

 

1,598

 

 

0.27

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

800,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

708,219

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

51,485

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

52,305

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,191,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,121,957

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

394,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

396,465

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

3,586,311

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,518,422

 

 

 

 

 

Net earning assets

 

$

1,003,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

896,013

 

 

 

 

 

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

142.90

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

137.94

%

 

 

 

 

Tax-equivalent

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

34,797

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

28,017

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

4.06

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.34

%

Net interest margin(4)

 

 

 

 

 

4.13

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.41

%

Non-tax-equivalent

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

34,520

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

27,707

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

4.02

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.30

%

Net interest margin(4)

 

 

 

 

 

4.10

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.37

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2) Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $277 and $310 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.
(3) The average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments, and deposits in other banks.
(4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $6.6 million, or 22.6%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, which was driven by a $5.4 million, or 19.2%, increase in interest income on loans, and a $961,000, or 620.0%, increase in interest income on commercial paper. The overall increase in average yield on interest-earning assets was the result of rising interest rates, while the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities has not increased as rapidly. Specific to the commercial paper and debt securities available for sale, the Company has intentionally maintained relatively short-term duration portfolios which has allowed, and will continue to allow the Company, to take advantage of rising rates when reinvesting the proceeds of maturing instruments.

Total interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $191,000, or 12.0%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was driven by a $177,000, or 11.3%, decrease in interest expense on deposits as a result of a 3 basis point decrease in the associated average cost of funds.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

(Dollars in thousands)

 

Increase/
(Decrease)
Due to

 

Total
Increase/
(Decrease)

 

 

Volume

 

Rate

 

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable

 

$

604

 

 

$

4,713

 

 

$

5,317

 

Commercial paper

 

 

51

 

 

 

910

 

 

 

961

 

Debt securities available for sale

 

 

(13

)

 

 

167

 

 

 

154

 

Other interest-earning assets

 

 

(130

)

 

 

287

 

 

 

157

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

512

 

 

 

6,077

 

 

 

6,589

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing checking accounts

 

 

12

 

 

 

(141

)

 

 

(129

)

Money market accounts

 

 

(8

)

 

 

162

 

 

 

154

 

Savings accounts

 

 

3

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4

 

Certificate accounts

 

 

32

 

 

 

(238

)

 

 

(206

)

Borrowings

 

 

(25

)

 

 

11

 

 

 

(14

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

14

 

 

 

(205

)

 

 

(191

)

Net increase in tax equivalent interest income

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,780

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses. The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

September
30, 2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

3,694

 

 

$

(1,335

)

 

$

5,029

 

 

(377

)%

Off-balance-sheet credit exposure

 

 

443

 

 

 

(125

)

 

 

568

 

 

(454

)

Commercial paper

 

 

(150

)

 

 

 

 

 

(150

)

 

(100

)

Total provision (benefit) for credit losses

 

$

3,987

 

 

$

(1,460

)

 

$

5,447

 

 

(373

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the "loans" portion of the provision (benefit) for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $83,000 during the quarter:

  • $1.3 million provision specific to fintech portfolios which have a riskier credit profile than loans originated in-house. The elevated credit risk is offset by the higher yields earned on the portfolios.

  • $1.1 million provision driven by a projected worsening of the economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate.

  • $1.3 million provision driven by loan growth, changes in the loan mix, and qualitative adjustments.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the "loans" portion of the benefit for credit losses was driven by a slight improvement in the economic forecast, as more clarity was gained regarding the impact of COVID-19 upon the loan portfolio.

Noninterest Income. Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $2.9 million, or 28.4%, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Changes in selected components of noninterest income are discussed below:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

September
30, 2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

 

$

2,338

 

 

$

2,372

 

 

$

(34

)

 

(1

)%

Loan income and fees

 

 

570

 

 

 

979

 

 

 

(409

)

 

(42

)

Gain on sale of loans held for sale

 

 

1,586

 

 

 

4,057

 

 

 

(2,471

)

 

(61

)

BOLI income

 

 

527

 

 

 

518

 

 

 

9

 

 

2

 

Operating lease income

 

 

1,585

 

 

 

1,540

 

 

 

45

 

 

3

 

Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

804

 

 

 

886

 

 

 

(82

)

 

(9

)

Total noninterest income

 

$

7,410

 

 

$

10,352

 

 

$

(2,942

)

 

(28

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Loan income and fees: The decrease in loan income and fees during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was the result of lower prepayment and underwriting fees recognized during the period compared to the same period last year.

  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by a decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans, SBA commercial loans, and HELOCs sold during the period as a result of rising interest rates. During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, $20.9 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale were sold with gains of $493,000 compared to $63.8 million sold with gains of $2.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. There were $12.1 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $891,000 in the current quarter compared to $14.4 million sold and gains of $1.7 million for the same period in the prior year. Lastly, the Company sold $22.8 million of HELOCs during the quarter for a gain of $202,000 compared to $47.4 million sold and gains of $267,000 in the same period last year.

Noninterest Expense. Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased $85,000, or 0.3%, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021. Changes in selected components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

September
30, 2021

 

$ Change

 

% Change

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

14,815

 

 

$

15,280

 

 

$

(465

)

 

(3

)%

Occupancy expense, net

 

 

2,408

 

 

 

2,317

 

 

 

91

 

 

4

 

Computer services

 

 

2,763

 

 

 

2,521

 

 

 

242

 

 

10

 

Telephone, postage and supplies

 

 

603

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

(47

)

 

(7

)

Marketing and advertising

 

 

590

 

 

 

705

 

 

 

(115

)

 

(16

)

Deposit insurance premiums

 

 

542

 

 

 

566

 

 

 

(24

)

 

(4

)

Core deposit intangible amortization

 

 

34

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

(59

)

 

(63

)

Merger-related expenses

 

 

474

 

 

 

 

 

 

474

 

 

100

 

Officer transition agreement expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

3,872

 

 

 

3,884

 

 

 

(12

)

 

 

Total noninterest expense

 

$

26,101

 

 

$

26,016

 

 

$

85

 

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Salaries and employee benefits: The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense is primarily the result of branch closures and lower mortgage banking incentive pay as a result of the reduction of the volume of originations as a result of rising interest rates.

  • Merger-related expenses: On July 24, 2022, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Quantum Capital Corp. The expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are costs incurred related to due diligence and legal work performed associated with the transaction. No such expense was incurred in the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Income Taxes. The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, the amount of tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate, and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased $333,000 as a result of lower taxable income in the current quarter compared to the corresponding period in the prior year, partially offset by an increase in the effective tax rate from 22.0% to 22.3% between periods.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $5.9 million to $3.6 billion and total liabilities decreased by $1.4 million to $3.2 billion, respectively, at September 30, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022. The decrease in commercial paper of $109.1 million was used to fund loan growth of $98.5 million and an increase of $34.8 million in available for sale debt securities during the period.

Stockholders' equity increased $7.4 million to $396.2 million at September 30, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022. Activity within stockholders' equity included $9.2 million in net income, $1.2 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, offset by $1.4 million in cash dividends declared and a $1.6 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income associated with available for sale debt securities. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality

The ACL on loans was $38.3 million, or 1.34% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 compared to $34.7 million, or 1.25% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The drivers of this quarter-over-quarter change are discussed in the "Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $83,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $714,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net recoveries of 0.10% for the prior quarter.

Nonperforming assets increased by $706,000, or 11.2%, to $7.0 million, or 0.20% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 compared to $6.3 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets included $6.8 million in nonaccruing loans and $200,000 of real estate owned ("REO") at September 30, 2022, compared to $6.1 million and $200,000 in nonaccruing loans and REO, respectively, at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.24% at September 30, 2022 and 0.22% at June 30, 2022.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.54% at September 30, 2022 from 0.61% at June 30, 2022. Classified assets decreased $2.2 million, or 10.2%, to $19.3 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $21.5 million at June 30, 2022, due to loan paydowns.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had assets of $3.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and labor shortages, and market liquidity, both nationally and in our market areas; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities, including the proposed acquisition of Quantum Capital Corp. might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on our website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or the documents they file with or furnish to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions they might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that they cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022(1)

 

March 31,
2022

 

December
31, 2021

 

September
30, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

18,026

 

 

$

20,910

 

 

$

19,783

 

 

$

20,586

 

 

$

22,431

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

76,133

 

 

 

84,209

 

 

 

32,267

 

 

 

14,240

 

 

 

20,142

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

94,159

 

 

 

105,119

 

 

 

52,050

 

 

 

34,826

 

 

 

42,573

 

Commercial paper, net

 

 

85,296

 

 

 

194,427

 

 

 

312,918

 

 

 

254,157

 

 

 

196,652

 

Certificates of deposit in other banks

 

 

27,535

 

 

 

23,551

 

 

 

28,125

 

 

 

34,002

 

 

 

35,495

 

Debt securities available for sale, at fair value

 

 

161,741

 

 

 

126,978

 

 

 

106,315

 

 

 

121,851

 

 

 

124,576

 

FHLB and FRB stock

 

 

9,404

 

 

 

9,326

 

 

 

10,451

 

 

 

10,368

 

 

 

10,360

 

SBIC investments, at cost

 

 

12,235

 

 

 

12,758

 

 

 

12,589

 

 

 

11,749

 

 

 

10,531

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

76,252

 

 

 

79,307

 

 

 

85,263

 

 

 

102,070

 

 

 

105,161

 

Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs

 

 

2,867,783

 

 

 

2,769,295

 

 

 

2,699,538

 

 

 

2,696,072

 

 

 

2,719,642

 

Allowance for credit losses – loans

 

 

(38,301

)

 

 

(34,690

)

 

 

(31,034

)

 

 

(30,933

)

 

 

(34,406

)

Loans, net

 

 

2,829,482

 

 

 

2,734,605

 

 

 

2,668,504

 

 

 

2,665,139

 

 

 

2,685,236

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

68,705

 

 

 

69,094

 

 

 

69,629

 

 

 

69,461

 

 

 

68,568

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

9,667

 

 

 

8,573

 

 

 

7,980

 

 

 

8,200

 

 

 

8,429

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

11,838

 

 

 

11,487

 

 

 

12,494

 

 

 

12,019

 

 

 

15,722

 

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")

 

 

95,837

 

 

 

95,281

 

 

 

94,740

 

 

 

94,209

 

 

 

93,679

 

Goodwill

 

 

25,638

 

 

 

25,638

 

 

 

25,638

 

 

 

25,638

 

 

 

25,638

 

Core deposit intangibles, net

 

 

58

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

135

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

250

 

Other assets

 

 

47,339

 

 

 

52,967

 

 

 

54,954

 

 

 

58,945

 

 

 

58,490

 

Total assets

 

$

3,555,186

 

 

$

3,549,204

 

 

$

3,541,785

 

 

$

3,502,819

 

 

$

3,481,360

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

$

3,102,668

 

 

$

3,099,761

 

 

$

3,059,157

 

 

$

2,998,691

 

 

$

2,987,284

 

Borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

48,000

 

 

 

40,000

 

Other liabilities

 

 

56,296

 

 

 

60,598

 

 

 

57,497

 

 

 

54,382

 

 

 

57,565

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,158,964

 

 

 

3,160,359

 

 

 

3,146,654

 

 

 

3,101,073

 

 

 

3,084,849

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2)

 

 

156

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

163

 

Additional paid in capital

 

 

127,153

 

 

 

126,106

 

 

 

136,181

 

 

 

147,552

 

 

 

151,425

 

Retained earnings

 

 

278,120

 

 

 

270,276

 

 

 

265,609

 

 

 

258,986

 

 

 

249,331

 

Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares

 

 

(5,158

)

 

 

(5,290

)

 

 

(5,422

)

 

 

(5,555

)

 

 

(5,687

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

(4,049

)

 

 

(2,403

)

 

 

(1,397

)

 

 

600

 

 

 

1,279

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

396,222

 

 

 

388,845

 

 

 

395,131

 

 

 

401,746

 

 

 

396,511

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

3,555,186

 

 

$

3,549,204

 

 

$

3,541,785

 

 

$

3,502,819

 

 

$

3,481,360

 

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 15,632,348 at September 30, 2022; 15,591,466 at June 30, 2022; 15,978,262 at March 31, 2022; 16,303,461 at December 31, 2021; and 16,307,658 at September 30, 2021.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2021

Interest and dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

$

33,245

 

 

$

28,163

 

 

$

27,895

 

Commercial paper

 

 

1,116

 

 

 

852

 

 

 

155

 

Debt securities available for sale

 

 

678

 

 

 

483

 

 

 

524

 

Other investments and interest-bearing deposits

 

 

888

 

 

 

628

 

 

 

731

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

 

35,927

 

 

 

30,126

 

 

 

29,305

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

1,395

 

 

 

1,232

 

 

 

1,572

 

Borrowings

 

 

12

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

26

 

Total interest expense

 

 

1,407

 

 

 

1,267

 

 

 

1,598

 

Net interest income

 

 

34,520

 

 

 

28,859

 

 

 

27,707

 

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

 

 

3,987

 

 

 

3,413

 

 

 

(1,460

)

Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses

 

 

30,533

 

 

 

25,446

 

 

 

29,167

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

 

 

2,338

 

 

 

2,361

 

 

 

2,372

 

Loan income and fees

 

 

570

 

 

 

649

 

 

 

979

 

Gain on sale of loans held for sale

 

 

1,586

 

 

 

1,949

 

 

 

4,057

 

BOLI income

 

 

527

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

518

 

Operating lease income

 

 

1,585

 

 

 

1,472

 

 

 

1,540

 

Gain on sale of securities available for sale

 

 

 

 

 

1,895

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

804

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

886

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

7,410

 

 

 

9,716

 

 

 

10,352

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

14,815

 

 

 

14,709

 

 

 

15,280

 

Occupancy expense, net

 

 

2,408

 

 

 

2,491

 

 

 

2,317

 

Computer services

 

 

2,763

 

 

 

2,613

 

 

 

2,521

 

Telephone, postage, and supplies

 

 

603

 

 

 

621

 

 

 

650

 

Marketing and advertising

 

 

590

 

 

 

473

 

 

 

705

 

Deposit insurance premiums

 

 

542

 

 

 

432

 

 

 

566

 

Core deposit intangible amortization

 

 

34

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

93

 

Officer transition agreement expense

 

 

 

 

 

1,795

 

 

 

 

Merger-related expenses

 

 

474

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

 

 

3,872

 

 

 

4,283

 

 

 

3,884

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

26,101

 

 

 

27,459

 

 

 

26,016

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

11,842

 

 

 

7,703

 

 

 

13,503

 

Income tax expense

 

 

2,643

 

 

 

1,678

 

 

 

2,976

 

Net income

 

$

9,199

 

 

$

6,025

 

 

$

10,527

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Data

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2021

Net income per common share(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.66

 

Diluted

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

0.65

 

Average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

14,988,006

 

 

 

15,064,694

 

 

 

15,761,247

 

Diluted

 

 

15,130,762

 

 

 

15,245,673

 

 

 

16,146,611

 

Book value per share at end of period

 

$

25.35

 

 

$

24.94

 

 

$

24.31

 

Tangible book value per share at end of period(2)

 

$

23.70

 

 

$

23.29

 

 

$

22.73

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.08

 

Total shares outstanding at end of period

 

 

15,632,348

 

 

 

15,591,466

 

 

 

16,307,658

 

(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2021

Performance ratios(1)

 

 

Return on assets (ratio of net income (loss) to average total assets)

 

1.02

%

 

0.68

%

 

1.20

%

Return on equity (ratio of net income (loss) to average equity)

 

9.25

 

 

6.19

 

 

10.62

 

Tax equivalent yield on earning assets(2)

 

4.30

 

 

3.68

 

 

3.61

 

Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities

 

0.24

 

 

0.21

 

 

0.27

 

Tax equivalent average interest rate spread(2)

 

4.06

 

 

3.47

 

 

3.34

 

Tax equivalent net interest margin(2) (3)

 

4.13

 

 

3.53

 

 

3.41

 

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

 

142.90

 

 

138.45

 

 

137.94

 

Noninterest expense to average total assets

 

2.89

 

 

3.09

 

 

2.96

 

Efficiency ratio

 

62.25

 

 

71.18

 

 

68.36

 

Efficiency ratio – adjusted(4)

 

60.72

 

 

69.41

 

 

67.80

 

(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2) The weighted average rate for municipal leases is adjusted for a 24% combined federal and state tax rate since the interest from these leases is tax exempt.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

 

 

At or For the Three Months Ended

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December
31, 2021

 

September
30, 2021

Asset quality ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)

 

0.20

%

 

0.18

%

 

0.16

%

 

0.18

%

 

0.19

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans(1)

 

0.24

 

 

0.22

 

 

0.22

 

 

0.23

 

 

0.25

 

Total classified assets to total assets

 

0.54

 

 

0.61

 

 

0.61

 

 

0.65

 

 

0.65

 

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1)

 

561.10

 

 

566.83

 

 

534.06

 

 

500.70

 

 

510.63

 

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

 

1.34

 

 

1.25

 

 

1.15

 

 

1.15

 

 

1.27

 

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)

 

0.01

 

 

(0.10

)

 

(0.11

)

 

0.15

 

 

(0.04

)

Capital ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity to total assets at end of period

 

11.14

%

 

10.96

%

 

11.16

%

 

11.47

%

 

11.39

%

Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2)

 

10.50

 

 

10.31

 

 

10.51

 

 

10.81

 

 

10.73

 

Average equity to average assets

 

11.00

 

 

10.93

 

 

11.32

 

 

11.28

 

 

11.27

 

(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans, consisting of certain restructured loans, and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At September 30, 2022, there were $2.6 million of restructured loans included in nonaccruing loans and $4.4 million, or 64.2%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.

Loans

(Dollars in thousands)

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December
31, 2021

 

September
30, 2021

Commercial real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and land development

 

$

310,985

 

 

$

291,202

 

 

 

251,668

 

 

 

226,439

 

 

 

187,900

 

Commercial real estate – owner occupied

 

 

336,456

 

 

 

335,658

 

 

 

332,078

 

 

 

323,434

 

 

 

329,252

 

Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied

 

 

661,644

 

 

 

662,159

 

 

 

688,071

 

 

 

709,825

 

 

 

715,324

 

Multifamily

 

 

79,082

 

 

 

81,086

 

 

 

82,035

 

 

 

80,071

 

 

 

88,188

 

Total commercial real estate loans

 

 

1,388,167

 

 

 

1,370,105

 

 

 

1,353,852

 

 

 

1,339,769

 

 

 

1,320,664

 

Commercial loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

 

205,606

 

 

 

192,652

 

 

 

167,342

 

 

 

162,396

 

 

 

153,612

 

Equipment finance

 

 

411,012

 

 

 

394,541

 

 

 

378,629

 

 

 

367,008

 

 

 

341,995

 

Municipal leases

 

 

130,777

 

 

 

129,766

 

 

 

130,260

 

 

 

131,078

 

 

 

142,100

 

PPP loans

 

 

238

 

 

 

661

 

 

 

2,756

 

 

 

19,044

 

 

 

28,762

 

Total commercial loans

 

 

747,633

 

 

 

717,620

 

 

 

678,987

 

 

 

679,526

 

 

 

666,469

 

Residential real estate loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and land development

 

 

91,488

 

 

 

81,847

 

 

 

72,735

 

 

 

69,253

 

 

 

69,835

 

One-to-four family

 

 

374,849

 

 

 

354,203

 

 

 

347,945

 

 

 

356,850

 

 

 

384,901

 

HELOCs

 

 

164,701

 

 

 

160,137

 

 

 

155,356

 

 

 

158,984

 

 

 

163,734

 

Total residential real estate loans

 

 

631,038

 

 

 

596,187

 

 

 

576,036

 

 

 

585,087

 

 

 

618,470

 

Consumer loans

 

 

100,945

 

 

 

85,383

 

 

 

90,663

 

 

 

91,690

 

 

 

114,039

 

Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs

 

 

2,867,783

 

 

 

2,769,295

 

 

 

2,699,538

 

 

 

2,696,072

 

 

 

2,719,642

 

Allowance for credit losses – loans

 

 

(38,301

)

 

 

(34,690

)

 

 

(31,034

)

 

 

(30,933

)

 

 

(34,406

)

Loans, net

 

$

2,829,482

 

 

$

2,734,605

 

 

$

2,668,504

 

 

$

2,665,139

 

 

$

2,685,236

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of September 30, 2022, $30.5 million of commercial and industrial and $5.3 million of consumer loans were purchased from fintech partners. As of June 30, 2022, $17.5 million of commercial and industrial and $0.4 million of consumer loans were purchased from fintech partners. Although we value these strategic relationships, in August we temporarily paused purchases within both loan segments until the impact of the current economic environment upon these portfolios can be better understood.

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands)

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December
31, 2021

 

September
30, 2021

Core deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing accounts

 

$

794,242

 

 

$

745,746

 

 

$

704,344

 

 

$

677,159

 

 

$

711,764

 

NOW accounts

 

 

636,859

 

 

 

654,981

 

 

 

652,577

 

 

 

644,343

 

 

 

621,675

 

Money market accounts

 

 

960,150

 

 

 

969,661

 

 

 

1,026,595

 

 

 

1,010,901

 

 

 

987,650

 

Savings accounts

 

 

240,412

 

 

 

238,197

 

 

 

232,831

 

 

 

224,474

 

 

 

220,614

 

Total core deposits

 

 

2,631,663

 

 

 

2,608,585

 

 

 

2,616,347

 

 

 

2,556,877

 

 

 

2,541,703

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

471,005

 

 

 

491,176

 

 

 

442,810

 

 

 

441,814

 

 

 

445,581

 

Total

 

$

3,102,668

 

 

$

3,099,761

 

 

$

3,059,157

 

 

$

2,998,691

 

 

$

2,987,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

 

 

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

September
30, 2021

Noninterest expense

 

$

26,101

 

 

$

27,459

 

 

$

26,016

 

Less: officer transition agreement expense

 

 

 

 

 

1,795

 

 

 

 

Less: merger expense

 

 

474

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense – adjusted

 

$

25,627

 

 

$

25,664

 

 

$

26,016

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

34,520

 

 

$

28,859

 

 

$

27,707

 

Plus: tax equivalent adjustment

 

 

277

 

 

 

294

 

 

 

310

 

Plus: noninterest income

 

 

7,410

 

 

 

9,716

 

 

 

10,352

 

Less: gain on sale of securities available for sale

 

 

 

 

 

1,895

 

 

 

 

Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted

 

$

42,207

 

 

$

36,974

 

 

$

38,369

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

62.25

%

 

 

71.18

%

 

 

68.36

%

Efficiency ratio – adjusted

 

 

60.72

%

 

 

69.41

%

 

 

67.80

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

 

 

As of

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December
31, 2021

 

September
30, 2021

Total stockholders' equity

 

$

396,222

 

 

$

388,845

 

 

$

395,131

 

 

$

401,746

 

 

$

396,511

 

Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes

 

 

25,683

 

 

 

25,710

 

 

 

25,742

 

 

 

25,780

 

 

 

25,830

 

Tangible book value

 

$

370,539

 

 

$

363,135

 

 

$

369,389

 

 

$

375,966

 

 

$

370,681

 

Common shares outstanding

 

 

15,632,348

 

 

 

15,591,466

 

 

 

15,978,262

 

 

 

16,303,461

 

 

 

16,307,658

 

Book value per share at end of period

 

$

25.35

 

 

$

24.94

 

 

$

24.73

 

 

$

24.64

 

 

$

24.31

 

Tangible book value per share at end of period

 

$

23.70

 

 

$

23.29

 

 

$

23.12

 

 

$

23.06

 

 

$

22.73

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

 

 

As of

 

 

September
30, 2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December
31, 2021

 

September
30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

Tangible equity(1)

 

$

370,539

 

 

$

363,135

 

 

$

369,389

 

 

$

375,966

 

 

$

370,681

 

Total assets

 

 

3,555,186

 

 

 

3,549,204

 

 

 

3,541,785

 

 

 

3,502,819

 

 

 

3,481,360

 

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of taxes

 

 

25,683

 

 

 

25,710

 

 

 

25,742

 

 

 

25,780

 

 

 

25,830

 

Total tangible assets

 

$

3,529,503

 

 

$

3,523,494

 

 

$

3,516,043

 

 

$

3,477,039

 

 

$

3,455,530

 

Tangible equity to tangible assets

 

 

10.50

%

 

 

10.31

%

 

 

10.51

%

 

 

10.81

%

 

 

10.73

%

(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities.

CONTACT: Contact: C. Hunter Westbrook – President and Chief Executive Officer Tony J. VunCannon – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Treasurer 828-259-3939


