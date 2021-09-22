Homeware Market Analysis| CAGR of 3.30% Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio segmentation based on Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The homeware market is expected to grow by $ 82.90 bn at a CAGR of over 3.30% during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest report on the homeware market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and geography. It is curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis for business needs and growth strategies.

Top Key players of Homeware Market covered:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Carrefour SA

Lowes Companies Inc.

Penney IP LLC

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

The homeware market will be affected by factors such as the volatility of raw material prices. However, innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization will aid in market growth during the forecast period.

Homeware Market Split by Product

Homeware Market Split by Distribution Channel

Homeware Market Split by Geography

The regional distribution of homeware market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the international market over the period 2021-2025.

The homeware market research report sheds light on the foremost regions: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global homeware industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global homeware industry in 2025?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global homeware industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global homeware market?

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Soft furnishing and textile - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Window dressing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

