Homeware Market Records an Incremental Growth of USD 79.29 Billion During 2020-2024|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The homeware market is set to grow by USD 79.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Carrefour SA, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. The innovation and portfolio extension will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Homeware Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The homeware market is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
Geographic Landscape
Homeware Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the homeware market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Carrefour SA, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Homeware Market size
Homeware Market trends
Homeware Market industry analysis
The innovation and portfolio extension are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the homeware market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Homeware Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist homeware market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the homeware market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the homeware market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of homeware market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Soft furnishing and textile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Lighting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Window dressing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
Amazon.com Inc.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Carrefour SA
J. C. Penney Co. Inc.
Lowe's Companies Inc.
Target Corp.
The Home Depot Inc.
Walmart Inc.
Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
