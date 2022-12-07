U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

Homeware market size to grow by USD 94.05 billion, Insights on the key drivers and trends - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The homeware market size is expected to grow by USD 94.05 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.54% from 2022 to 2027. Based on region, the global homeware market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rise in the availability of innovative hardware products such as household cleaning tools and supplies, cookware and bakeware, tableware, flatware, and kitchen weighing scales will facilitate the homeware market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Homeware Market 2023-2027

For insights on the other segments - Request a sample!

Homeware market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the homeware market by product (hardware, soft furnishing and textile, lighting, and window dressing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Buy the report!

Homeware market: Growth of the global construction industry drives the homeware market growth

  • One of the key factors driving the homeware market growth is the growth of the global construction industry. The increase in the construction of new housing units will drive the demand for homeware products such as soft furnishing and textile products, cleaning tools and supplies, glassware, flatware, and window dressing products during the forecast period. Moreover, residential construction activities are also growing year-over-year because of factors such as a rise in the number of dual household incomes and government initiatives to support the construction of residential facilities. Therefore, the rise in the demand for residential housing globally will fuel the demand for homeware during the forecast period.

Homeware market: High penetration of organized retailing in many developing countries is the key trend

  • High penetration of organized retailing in many developing countries is one of the key homeware market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various strategies to expand their customer base and increase their revenue. The expansion of online and offline distribution channels is one such strategy. Many vendors are opening new stores as a part of the expansion strategy. As a result, the availability of different types of homeware is rising. In developing countries, the retail industry is witnessing the emergence of a large number of retail stores, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores. Large organized retail stores provide various options to customers. The entry of global players further increases sales through organized retail. Therefore, growth in organized retailing will have a positive influence on the market during the forecast period.

Download our exclusive report on the homeware market covering market challenges,
vendor analysis, and growth opportunities

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging
technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to
Technavio Insights

Related reports:

Online home decor market by product and geography - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026: The online home decor market size is expected to increase by USD 58.99 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers online home decor market segmentation by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Home furniture and bedding market in the US by distribution channel and product - Forecast and analysis - 2022-2026: The home furniture and bedding market size in the US is projected to grow by USD 10.86 billion with a CAGR of 2.96% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and product (living room furniture, bedroom furniture, storage furniture, and others).

Homeware Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

164

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 94.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.58

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Carrefour, Hermann Otto GmbH, Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., Transform SR Brands LLC, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., Zola Inc., and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics; market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global homeware market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Soft furnishing and textile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Lighting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Window dressing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.5 Avenue Supermarts Ltd.

  • 12.6 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • 12.7 Carrefour

  • 12.8 Hermann Otto GmbH

  • 12.9 Lowes Companies Inc.

  • 12.10 Macys Inc.

  • 12.11 Penney OpCo LLC

  • 12.12 Target Corp.

  • 12.13 Tesco Plc

  • 12.14 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 12.15 Transform SR Brands LLC

  • 12.16 Walmart Inc.

  • 12.17 Wayfair Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Homeware Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homeware-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-94-05-billion-insights-on-the-key-drivers-and-trends---technavio-301695741.html

SOURCE Technavio

