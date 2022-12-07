Homeware market size to grow by USD 94.05 billion, Insights on the key drivers and trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The homeware market size is expected to grow by USD 94.05 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 3.54% from 2022 to 2027. Based on region, the global homeware market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rise in the availability of innovative hardware products such as household cleaning tools and supplies, cookware and bakeware, tableware, flatware, and kitchen weighing scales will facilitate the homeware market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Homeware market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the homeware market by product (hardware, soft furnishing and textile, lighting, and window dressing), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Homeware market: Growth of the global construction industry drives the homeware market growth

One of the key factors driving the homeware market growth is the growth of the global construction industry. The increase in the construction of new housing units will drive the demand for homeware products such as soft furnishing and textile products, cleaning tools and supplies, glassware, flatware, and window dressing products during the forecast period. Moreover, residential construction activities are also growing year-over-year because of factors such as a rise in the number of dual household incomes and government initiatives to support the construction of residential facilities. Therefore, the rise in the demand for residential housing globally will fuel the demand for homeware during the forecast period.

Homeware market: High penetration of organized retailing in many developing countries is the key trend

High penetration of organized retailing in many developing countries is one of the key homeware market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Vendors are adopting various strategies to expand their customer base and increase their revenue. The expansion of online and offline distribution channels is one such strategy. Many vendors are opening new stores as a part of the expansion strategy. As a result, the availability of different types of homeware is rising. In developing countries, the retail industry is witnessing the emergence of a large number of retail stores, such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores. Large organized retail stores provide various options to customers. The entry of global players further increases sales through organized retail. Therefore, growth in organized retailing will have a positive influence on the market during the forecast period.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

